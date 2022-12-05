ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump faces peril in docs probe after decades of scrutiny

By Eric Tucker
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MoLkw_0jXyYjGY00

As a businessman and president, Donald Trump faced a litany of lawsuits and criminal investigations yet emerged from the legal scrutiny time and again with his public and political standing largely intact.

But he's perhaps never confronted a probe as perilous as the Mar-a-Lago investigation, an inquiry focused on the potential mishandling of top-secret documents. The sense of vulnerability has been heightened in recent weeks not only by the Justice Department 's appointment of a special counsel with a reputation for aggressiveness but also by the removal of a Trump-requested independent arbiter in the case and by judges' unequivocal rejection of his lawyers' arguments.

It's impossible to predict how much longer the investigation will last or whether the Justice Department will take the unprecedented step of indicting a former president and current candidate. But Trump is no longer shielded from prosecution the way he was as president, and some legal experts regard the Mar-a-Lago investigation as centered on more straightforward factual and legal questions than the prior probes he has dealt with.

“Unlike many of these past investigations which involved these complex financial frauds where prosecutors have to explain to a jury why the conduct is even a crime to begin with, here prosecutors won’t have that difficulty, won’t have that challenge to explain what the crime is about” if charges are ultimately filed, said former Justice Department prosecutor Robert Mintz.

One investigative hurdle for the Justice Department was lifted last week when an appeals court panel that included two Trump-appointed judges ended the work of a special master who’d been tasked with an independent review of the thousands of documents seized in the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago. The decision enables prosecutors to use the entire cache of records for their investigation.

In a scorching opinion that reached deep back into history, the court acknowledged that a search of an ex-president's property is extraordinary but not so extraordinary as to afford him special treatment.

“It’s not often you see cases cited in a court of appeals decisions that were decided in 1794, in the 1800s," said David Weinstein, a Florida criminal defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor. “These are bedrock principles of law that have long existed that they relied on.”

Of course, investigations are nothing new for Trump, and speculation about his legal jeopardy has been off-course before.

Last year, state prosecutors in New York indicted Trump's business, the Trump Organization, and its longtime chief financial officer — but did not charge the former president. In September, the New York attorney general accused Trump of padding his net worth by billions of dollars and misleading banks — but those allegations were made in a lawsuit, not a criminal case.

As president, he was investigated by an earlier special counsel, former FBI Director Robert Mueller , over whether his successful 2016 campaign had illegally colluded with Russia and whether he had tried to obstruct that probe. Mueller ultimately found insufficient evidence to allege a criminal conspiracy between the campaign and Russia and also cited longstanding Justice Department policy that prohibits the indictment of a sitting president.

The obstruction prong of that investigation involved an analysis of constitutional law and the scope of presidential power. But prosecutors in the Mar-a-Lago probe have largely dismissed the relevance of Trump's status as a former president, asserting during a court fight over the special master that the classified records he had access to as commander-in-chief don't still belong to him.

And the appeals panel in its opinion last week rejected the idea that Trump was entitled to the return of the records seized from his home or to have an independent arbiter go through them, something it said would create a “special exception.”

The records investigation had simmered for months before bursting into view with an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, with agents removing roughly 100 documents with classification markings. By that point, Justice Department officials say they'd developed probable cause to believe crimes had been committed related to the retention of national defense information as well as obstruction.

The investigation has since shown signs of accelerating, with the Justice Department presenting evidence before a grand jury and granting immunity last month to a Trump ally to secure his testimony.

The probe is being run by Jack Smith , who previously led the Justice Department's public integrity section and more recently has served as a war crimes prosecutor in the Hague. Smith is also overseeing key aspects of a separate Justice Department investigation related to efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney is separately investigating attempts to overturn that state's results too.

Smith's appointment by Attorney General Merrick Garland came three days after Trump declared his White House candidacy. The announcement won't stop the investigation, though it may quicken the pace so as to avoid colliding with the heart of the 2024 presidential race.

His candidacy could theoretically infuse the investigation with greater import, said former federal prosecutor Franklin Monsour Jr., since it will no longer be just about a former president. “It’s now about someone trying to become president again, and trying to possess national security material again."

Yet, legal experts expect the Justice Department to weigh more than just the strength of evidence in deciding whether to proceed with a case. There will be questions over how much classified evidence it can present to a jury — and the feasibility of picking an impartial jury given Trump's ubiquitous name recognition and the impassioned reactions he produces on both sides.

A prosecution of a former president also risks being seen as political, further polarizing an already divided country, as well as transforming a court into a circus-like atmosphere.

“It's basically weighing the principle that no individual is above the law against the practical political fallout that bringing these kinds of charges against a former president, particularly one who is once again running for president, will engender,” Mintz said.

“It's an extraordinarily difficult decision,” he added.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel

Former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal said he expects former President Trump to be indicted by a special counsel appointed by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to oversee two federal investigations. Katyal, who served in the Obama administration, told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the DOJ investigation into Trump’s handling of...
The Independent

Trump turned down Paul Whelan and Viktor Bout prisoner swap years ago, John Bolton says

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton has revealed that Donald Trump turned down the chance to secure Paul Whelan’s release two years ago – despite the former president claiming to be outraged over the Biden administration’s deal which freed Brittney Griner but left the US marine in Russian custody.Mr Bolton, who was the national security adviser under Mr Trump for 17 months from 2018 to 2019, told CBS that the Trump administration had the opportunity to trade Mr Whelan for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in 2018.“The possibility of a Bout-for-Whelan trade existed back then and it wasn’t made,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Judge declines DoJ request to hold Trump team in contempt of court over Mar-a-Lago papers subpoena

A federal judge in Washington DC declined to hold Donald Trump or his legal team in contempt of court as the Department of Justice had requested at a court hearing on Friday, ABC News first reported.The judge instead urged the Justice Department and the Trump legal team to resolve the dispute themselves.Judge Beryl Howell was asked by prosecutors to hold the former president’s team in contempt over their failure to fully comply with a May subpoena for documents with classified markings that was directed to Trump’s custodian of records.Friday’s proceedings were under seal and not public, despite lawyers for...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Viktor Bout reveals what he said to Brittney Griner as the two met on the tarmac during their exchange

Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer released from US custody in exchange for Brittney Griner, has revealed what he said to the basketball star when the two briefly crossed paths on a tarmac in Abu Dhabi."I wished her luck, she even sort of reached out her hand to me," Mr Bout said on Saturday in an interview with state broadcaster RT.“You should wish everyone good fortune and happiness," he added, and said he felt Ms Griner "was positively inclined" towards him and seemed to offer her hand.Elsewhere in the interview, the arms dealer went off on a homophobic rant,...
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Manhattan District Attorney Hires Former DOJ Official to Take on Trump Case

Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg tapped a former DOJ official on Monday to lead the city’s criminal investigation into Donald Trump, probing whether the former president illegally inflated the value of his assets. Matthew Colangelo, who acted as third in command at the Justice Department and previously worked in the Obama administration as a Labor Department official, has his own experience investigating the House-impeached president, having led and overseen the New York attorney general’s civil inquiry into Trump and various lawsuits against his administration over immigration and LGBTQ+ issues. Colangelo was also behind the lawsuit that led to the dissolution of the Trump Foundation. “Matthew Colangelo brings a wealth of economic justice experience combined with complex white-collar investigations, and he has the sound judgment and integrity needed to pursue justice against powerful people and institutions when they abuse their power,” Bragg said in a statement announcing Colangelo’s hire.
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Impeachment talk at Trump Org. trial: Did witness misspeak?

There was talk of impeachment Monday at the Trump Organization’s criminal tax fraud trial — not former President Donald Trump's, which happened twice — but whether lawyers for his company were angling to impeach their own witness, longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender.Defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who spent years overseeing tax returns for Trump’s hundreds of entities, “surprised” her when he testified that he didn’t actually do much work on the company’s tax returns.Bender indicated he delegated some work to other firm employees. “That answer surprised me because it’s just not true,”...
WFLA

Trump probe: Court halts Mar-a-Lago special master review

A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information.
FLORIDA STATE
Cleveland.com

Appeals court ends Trump special master review, clears way for Justice Department investigation of top-secret documents

WASHINGTON — A unanimous federal appeals court on Thursday ended an independent review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate, removing a hurdle the Justice Department said had delayed its criminal investigation into the retention of top-secret government information. The decision by the three-judge panel...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump was not interested in Paul Whelan’s case, his former national security official says

Former president Donald Trump and his allies have raged against President Joe Biden’s administration after US officials secured the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian authorities in a prison exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.The former president and other Republican officials have derided the exchange, accusing the Biden administration of neglecting the case of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine who has been detained in Russia since 2018 on accusations of espionage, charges that he has denied.But former White House national security officials under the Trump administration, as well as the brother of Mr Whelan, have...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy