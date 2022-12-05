Read full article on original website
Charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of misconduct in office....
Attorney General Bonta Announces Sentencing in $8 Million Los Angeles, California Mortgage Loan Fraud Scheme
Los Angeles-area broker to serve time in prison for defrauding lenders using forged documents and fraudulent records to take out 17 mortgage loans. December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the sentencing of a Los Angeles broker, who was involved in a mortgage loan fraud scheme in Southern California. The broker, Alex Ashod Dadourian, defrauded lenders by using forged documents and fraudulent records to obtain more than $8 million in mortgage loans for his clients in order to earn commissions for himself. Today, he was convicted on 91 felony counts of mortgage fraud, grand theft, identity theft, and conspiracy, and was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution. The prosecution was carried out by the California Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Division of Criminal Law, Special Prosecutions Section.
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
Gen Z Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost was denied an apartment over "really bad" credit
Maxwell Frost made history last month when he won election in Florida's 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress at just 25 years old. But that historic win didn't come easy — and now, the financial toll of the campaign is making it difficult for him to secure a home near the House.
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
12 people indicted in Texas border conspiracy scheme
Federal prosecutors unsealed an indictment against 12 people Tuesday, accusing them of monopolizing the transmigrant forwarding industry along the Texas border with Mexico.
Chief of staff to AG Tish James resigns amid allegations
NEW YORK -- The chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia James has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.Sources familiar with the case tell CBS2 that allegations made against Ibrahim Khan prompted the attorney general to hire an outside law firm to investigate the case.None of the women involved are current employees, and the charges don't involve allegations of assault.In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different."
Oklahoma Governor bans TikTok from state devices
Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Wednesday banning TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or on government-issued devices, including state-issued cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity.
Senator Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, registers as independent
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as an independent. CBS News anchors Meg Oliver and Anne-Marie Green spoke with CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane about what this means for the Biden administration's agenda.
Electrical engineer on how to safeguard U.S. power grids
The FBI is investigating two incidents that involved attacks on electric substations in North Carolina and South Carolina. Anurag Srivastava, a chairperson and professor at large at Lane Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at West Virginia University, joined CBS News to discuss how to protect power grids.
Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative on the House floor, she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats.The top Republican leader called it an "illegal and unprecedented power grab" based on a specious claim to the majority.One of those seats had most recently belonged to former Rep. Tony DeLuca...
Democrats remain confident in Senate majority despite Sen. Kyrsten Sinema leaving party
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday she is leaving the Democratic Party and is now a registered independent. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane explains why Democrats are still confident in their Senate majority, and what the move could mean for Sinema when she's up for reelection in 2024.
A puppy escaped from his collar in New York City. He swam across the Hudson River and ended up in New Jersey.
A service dog from New York City got loose and took a long solo journey – swimming across the Hudson River and ending up in New Jersey. Bear the service dog got out of his collar when something spooked him on Saturday. He ran 30 blocks and jumped in the river that sits between New York and northern New Jersey.
Recounts confirm GOP victories in 2 Minnesota House races
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Publicly funded recounts completed Wednesday in two Minnesota House races confirmed that Republicans flipped two heavily contested seats in northeastern Minnesota by razor-thin margins. Rep.-elect Roger Skraba, of Ely, leads Democratic Rep. Rob Ecklund, of International Falls, in District 3A by 15 votes, matching...
Numerous security lapses led to escape of Texas inmate who then killed 5, reviews say
Houston — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident released Thursday.
3 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks
Three suspects were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. Authorities believe they’re a part of an international crime […]
Idaho police seek Hyundai Elantra as they investigate quadruple murder
Detectives are searching for a white 2011 to 2013 Hyundai Elantra in their investigation into the killings of four Idaho college students. They say the occupants of the car may have critical information regarding the deaths.
Arizona certifies midterm election results
Arizona officials certified the 2022 midterm election results on Monday, formally making Democrat Katie Hobbs the next governor and Democrat Adrian Fontes the next secretary of state. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will also get a full six-year term in the Senate, after serving in the Senate the last two years....
County Registrar-Recorder certifies final results of 2022 General Election
Santa Clarita Valley residents will see mostly familiar faces with a few new ones to get acquainted with as their local, state and federal representatives after the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk certified the final results for the 2022 General Election Monday afternoon. According to a news release from the...
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
