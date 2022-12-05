ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
CBS News

Charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Rick Snyder in Flint water crisis

A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. Snyder, a Republican who left office in 2019, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of misconduct in office....
FLINT, MI
goldrushcam.com

Attorney General Bonta Announces Sentencing in $8 Million Los Angeles, California Mortgage Loan Fraud Scheme

Los Angeles-area broker to serve time in prison for defrauding lenders using forged documents and fraudulent records to take out 17 mortgage loans. December 8, 2022 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday announced the sentencing of a Los Angeles broker, who was involved in a mortgage loan fraud scheme in Southern California. The broker, Alex Ashod Dadourian, defrauded lenders by using forged documents and fraudulent records to obtain more than $8 million in mortgage loans for his clients in order to earn commissions for himself. Today, he was convicted on 91 felony counts of mortgage fraud, grand theft, identity theft, and conspiracy, and was sentenced to 5 years and 4 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution. The prosecution was carried out by the California Department of Justice (DOJ)'s Division of Criminal Law, Special Prosecutions Section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS New York

Chief of staff to AG Tish James resigns amid allegations

NEW YORK -- The chief of staff to Attorney General Letitia James has resigned amid allegations of sexual harassment.Sources familiar with the case tell CBS2 that allegations made against Ibrahim Khan prompted the attorney general to hire an outside law firm to investigate the case.None of the women involved are current employees, and the charges don't involve allegations of assault.In a statement, a spokesperson said, "The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness and this situation is no different."
NEW YORK STATE
KFOR

Oklahoma Governor bans TikTok from state devices

Governor Kevin Stitt issued an executive order Wednesday banning TikTok for state government agencies, employees and contractors on government networks or on government-issued devices, including state-issued cellphones, computers, or any other device capable of internet connectivity.
OKLAHOMA STATE
CBS News

Electrical engineer on how to safeguard U.S. power grids

The FBI is investigating two incidents that involved attacks on electric substations in North Carolina and South Carolina. Anurag Srivastava, a chairperson and professor at large at Lane Department of Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at West Virginia University, joined CBS News to discuss how to protect power grids.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Philly

Democrats move to take power with narrow Pa. House majority

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats who barely won back a majority of seats in the Pennsylvania House in November moved to take control of the chamber Wednesday and replace one of their incumbents who died and two others who won higher office.Shortly after Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia was quietly sworn in as a state representative on the House floor, she scheduled special elections for Feb. 7 for all three seats.The top Republican leader called it an "illegal and unprecedented power grab" based on a specious claim to the majority.One of those seats had most recently belonged to former Rep. Tony DeLuca...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTLA

3 arrested for ‘bank jugging’ robbery in Thousand Oaks

Three suspects were arrested on Tuesday for robbing a woman in a Thousand Oaks “bank jugging” incident. The suspects were identified as Oscar Ivan Arias Caballero, 32, from Los Angeles, Roberto Atilano Del Rio, 45, from Anaheim and Jordan Stiven Puentes Tunjano, 31, from Los Angeles. Authorities believe they’re a part of an international crime […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
CBS News

Arizona certifies midterm election results

Arizona officials certified the 2022 midterm election results on Monday, formally making Democrat Katie Hobbs the next governor and Democrat Adrian Fontes the next secretary of state. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly will also get a full six-year term in the Senate, after serving in the Senate the last two years....
ARIZONA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

