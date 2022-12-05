ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon on the mend after hospitalization, pays tribute to late son

By Nardine Saad
 4 days ago

Nick Cannon is on the mend after being hospitalized with pneumonia Friday.

Although he said he's improving mentally, the "Masked Singer" host wrote Monday that "spiritually I'm broken" as he marked a year since his infant son's death .

The father of 11 wrote a heartfelt post focusing on the loss of his and model Alyssa Scott's son Zen, who died around 5 months of age due to a brain tumor. (Cannon is currently expecting a second child with Scott and a third with DJ Abby De La Rosa .)

"Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all," the 42-year-old star wrote on Instagram, sharing images of his late son.

"I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experiences that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily. I am far from perfect and often fall short and make decisions in my life that many question, but anyone who knows me knows my heart. I love hard, I love big and I love with my entire Heart and Soul and I just wish my Little Man could’ve felt more of that love while he was here on Earth," he added.

The "Drumline" and "Love Don't Cost a Thing" star said that a spiritual leader recently told him that he's "in the midst of one of the most challenging seasons" of his life, but encouraged him to be steadfast, know that all of this will make him stronger and to not lean on his own understanding "but to rely on the peace that surpasses all."

"But let me tell you, it’s tough…" Cannon admitted."I know a few days ago I wrote a post from my hospital bed saying I will be okay and I just needed rest so don’t waste your prayers on me but I can definitely use those prayers right now… 💔Continue to Peacefully Rest My Son, Zen Scott Cannon. We Love you Eternally ❤️‍🩹🙏🏾"

Indeed, on Friday, Cannon told his followers that he had pneumonia but didn't need their well wishes or prayers when posting an image of himself in a hospital bed attached to medical devices. At the time, the host, who also has lupus , said he's "not Superman" and that he'd promised himself he "would never be back at this place again"

"Great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else," he said, adding, "Don't trip though, I don't need any well wishes or prayers just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever…" he said, noting that the lung infection is "nothing I can't handle."

"Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I'm all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior," he said.

The radio and TV personality appeared Thursday at Madison Square Garden in New York City to launch his Wild 'N Out tour based on the sketch/improv show he created and hosts for VH1.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 24

Marion Allen-Hampton
4d ago

I know you'll probably never read this Mr. Cannon but here goes. I have followed you career when you and Marah Carey married. I love her music " Someday probably my favorite record" . I watched " Hey Nick" I recall when your son transitioned. I have seen the comments about you. i know you have Lupus. I would like to say this a parent should never bury their child. I don't know the pain but it must be almost unbearable. I say almost because you are still here. You have other children that are watching you and thats where they get their strength from you are ill but Lupus is manageable. I lost a family friend to Lupus. Monifa was 21 years of age. Take care of yourself , so that you can take care of. someone else. I wish you a speedy recovery. Take it easy pneumonia is no joke. I had bilateral pneumonia and the thought was that I was out of here. God said no. God is saying no now also. Wishing you nothing but the very best

Reply
4
Letitia Holloway
4d ago

Get well soon nick I'm praying for u in every way please get well I'm one of your biggest fan I have been since all that sending all my love king

Reply
3
Randy Bradford
3d ago

I cannot imagine having as many kids as he dies with as many different women, yet I couldn't imaging losing even one of them, if I was in his shoes! Blessings!

Reply
2
