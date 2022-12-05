ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Man commits 3 burglaries, steals $20,000 in cigarettes, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole $20,000 in cigarettes over the course of three burglaries. Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near 91st and Delaware on Nov. 13, when the suspect used a large rock to break through the glass door, and then went inside with a large trash can.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

15-year-old student brings BB gun to Okmulgee High School, police say

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department took a 15-year-old Okmulgee High School student into custody on Thursday after a BB gun was found in her possession. Okmulgee police received a report just before 11 a.m. Thursday that a student had brought a gun to the high school and that the school went into lockdown.
OKMULGEE, OK
KTUL

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Creek County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged porch pirate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen from a front porch while the homeowner was inside. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of stolen packages in the Pretty Water area. The victim reported their packages...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
MUSKOGEE, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police recover 7 kilos of cocaine, estimated value of $300,000

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit has conducted an investigation over the last few weeks that led to a search warrant involving drug trafficking. On Dec. 6 officers served a search warrant at a home near 61st and memorial. This investigation...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts

STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

FBI comments on bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country Schools

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Oklahoma said it is aware of numerous swatting incidents across the state and nation where reports of an active shooter were made. "We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due...
TULSA, OK

