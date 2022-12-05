Read full article on original website
Man commits 3 burglaries, steals $20,000 in cigarettes, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man who allegedly stole $20,000 in cigarettes over the course of three burglaries. Police say the robbery happened at a gas station near 91st and Delaware on Nov. 13, when the suspect used a large rock to break through the glass door, and then went inside with a large trash can.
2 arrested for stealing catalytic converters, Okmulgee police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men have been arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Okmulgee, police say. Forty-eight-year-old Deacon Goodwin was arrested after an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters. Goodwin was also caught burglarizing a residence. Forty-three-year-old Patrick Fay was arrested a few days after Goodwin at...
Okmulgee Police Department searching for person of interest in arson investigation
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a person of interest involving a house fire from Sunday. Officers say on Dec. 4, a man is seen on security footage approaching a home in the area near 3rd Street and Grand. The man goes inside the house, flashes appear and then the man leaves the area.
Multiple agencies remove nearly 400 pounds of meth from Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics said it located 180 kilos, roughly 396 pounds, of meth in Tulsa. The seizure was conducted as part of an ongoing investigation by OBN, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, and Homeland Security. This find comes just two days after Tulsa police officers...
15-year-old student brings BB gun to Okmulgee High School, police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department took a 15-year-old Okmulgee High School student into custody on Thursday after a BB gun was found in her possession. Okmulgee police received a report just before 11 a.m. Thursday that a student had brought a gun to the high school and that the school went into lockdown.
Drunk driver arrested after crashing into 5 vehicles, fleeing the scene, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a man Wednesday after they say he was driving drunk, hit five vehicles, and tried to run. Around 8 p.m., a patrol officer found a wrecked vehicle near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road. The driver told the officer the van that had hit his car went west on 31st Street.
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
Broken Arrow police arrest 2 accused of breaking into man's home, striking him with gun
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Wednesday, Broken Arrow police said they arrested two men in reference to a home invasion on Dec. 6. On Dec. 6 around 12:30 a.m., BAPD responded to a home alarm going off near West Kenosha Street and South 129th East Avenue. The victim, who...
Woman hides in attic after allegedly burglarizing midtown home
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police arrested a woman who they said was hiding in the attic of a home after allegedly burglarizing it. On Dec. 5 just before 6 p.m. officers were called to a home near 31st and Sheridan for a burglary. A woman said when she...
Creek County Sheriff's Office searching for alleged porch pirate
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Creek County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged porch pirate after packages were stolen from a front porch while the homeowner was inside. On Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of stolen packages in the Pretty Water area. The victim reported their packages...
Muskogee police seeking help in identifying theft suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muskogee Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying the individual pictured who they say is suspected of theft. Anyone with information is asked to contact 918-680-3113. Callers may remain anonymous by contacting 918-682-COPS.
Tulsa police recover 7 kilos of cocaine, estimated value of $300,000
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Mingo Valley Division Street Crimes Unit has conducted an investigation over the last few weeks that led to a search warrant involving drug trafficking. On Dec. 6 officers served a search warrant at a home near 61st and memorial. This investigation...
Rash of hoax active school shooter calls targets Oklahoma districts
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH — A rash of hoax active school shooter calls targeted districts across Oklahoma on Thursday,. A caller or callers made the fake calls involving schools in a number of areas, including Stillwater, Enid, Durant, Ardmore, Medford, Miami, Perry, and Tulsa. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, along...
Bartlesville police chief speaks about allegations made against officer
TULSA, Okla. — Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles said the officer under investigation by two agencies is currently suspended with pay in accordance with department policy. That officer, who Roles said has been with BPD for "several years" and serves in an advanced role, is accused of inappropriate sexual...
Suspect arrested after victim finds stolen bike rack listed on Facebook Marketplace
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department says they arrested a man for allegedly trying to sell a stolen bike rack on Facebook Marketplace. On Dec. 5 just before 3 p.m., TPD responded near 31st and Memorial to assist an individual. When police arrived, the man said he...
Tulsa County DA's Office to remember homicide victims at Trees of Remembrance Ceremony
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County District Attorney's office will host the Trees of Remembrance Ceremony Monday night. This event is a chance for families of homicide victims to join together and remember their loved ones who were lost to violent crimes. Starting at 6 p.m., the tree...
Former Sapulpa officer admits to lying to investigators about stealing money while on duty
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Former Sapulpa Police Department officer pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court for lying to law enforcement about a theft committed on duty. Dennis James Hall, 40, pleaded guilty to making false statements, which is a felony. The plea agreement calls for Hall to serve...
Wellston attorney arrested on drug charges after Lincoln County deputies raid her home
WELLSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston attorney was arrested on drug charges earlier this month. Lincoln County deputies raided the home of Debra Campbell and said they found meth, marijuana, multiple digital scales, and glass smoking devices. Deputies also said they found over $4,000 in cash and four firearms....
Oklahoma Highway Patrol trying to locate owner of abandoned canoe found at Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is seeking the public's assistance in finding the owner of the pictured canoe. OHP says two troopers responded to Cedar Creek at Skiatook Lake on Sunday for a report of an abandoned canoe that contained multiple fishing poles, jackets, and jug lines.
FBI comments on bogus 911 calls made to several Green Country Schools
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Federal Bureau of Investigations in Oklahoma said it is aware of numerous swatting incidents across the state and nation where reports of an active shooter were made. "We are working alongside our law enforcement partners in identifying the source of the hoax threats. Due...
