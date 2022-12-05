Read full article on original website
City of Dallas launches free ‘Dallas Secure’ mobile phone app to protect residents from cybersecurity threats
Dallas residents now have a new tool to protect their mobile devices from threats, just in time for the holiday shopping season. In partnership with Dallas-based Zimperium, the City of Dallas has announced the launch and public availability of “Dallas Secure,” a free mobile security application for Apple iOS and Android platforms. The app will help protect Dallas County residents and visitors from the growing number of cybersecurity threats targeting the immense amount of data and information people house on their mobile devices through financial, health, business, shopping and messaging apps, and so much more.
WFAA
Mega-construction in DFW: Amount of new space planned could hold about 377 Super Walmarts
DALLAS — Remember the empty-shelves era of the pandemic? Some of you may still be finishing up all that toilet paper you hoarded. Well, guess what’s in short supply now?. Space to store "excess" materials and inventory that has been piling up. That’s because supply chains have gotten...
24hip-hop.com
Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Links Up With CovonDaDon
Recently, the state of Texas has been a huge focus in the rap community. Artists like Meg The Stallion and MO3 have paved the way for a lot of new talent. Two artists in particular have really become trendsetters in their community; Lil Quincy and CovonDaDon. Originally from the city...
Dallas' Mockingbird Station is on the market
It opened its doors in 2001 next to a DART rail station just east of the SMU campus, and since then Mockingbird Station has received a number of real estate industry awards for its landmark design.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Training Gives Dallas Developers of Color Access to Connections and Capital
South Dallas will get more affordable housing through a new initiative for developers of color. Fifteen emerging real estate developers just wrapped up a nearly six-month training program that will connect them with access to capital. The Equitable Development Initiative is led by Capital Impact Partners and has trained nearly 200 developers of color since 2018 in three major metropolitan areas. The Dallas region is the fourth.
WFAA
Looking for a home? Why one expert says you should consider new construction at the end of the year...
DALLAS — Prospective homebuyers have been through a lot of ups and downs this year. Early in 2022, there was extremely short housing inventory, making it hard to find a home for sale. That also meant that if buyers did find a home, there were a lot of competitors...
A guide to holiday fun in Dallas
If you happen to be heading to North Texas for the holidays, we've got some tips to make the journey as bright and gay as possible.Driving the news: Our incredibly wise and attractive colleagues at Axios Dallas have whipped up a quick tip sheet.They even wrote that line. What to do: If you do nothing else, you must go to the Dallas Arboretum to see the annual Christmas displays."Holiday at the Arboretum" includes 12 ornate vignettes depicting the 12 days of Christmas and an elaborate Christmas village with drinks, snacks and various goodies for sale. There's also a mansion...
fox4news.com
Texas bill would ban social media for children under 18
DALLAS - A Republican lawmaker from North Texas filed a bill aimed at keeping children off social media. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s HB 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes social media is harmful to children and compared it...
fox4news.com
Rental scooters, bikes expected to return to Dallas in weeks
DALLAS - Dallas is preparing to welcome back electric rental scooters and bikes in the next few weeks. The city plans to license three vendors with up to 500 rental vehicles each. Scooters were banned in 2020 because of safety complaints. Now companies will have to comply with new speed...
klif.com
“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
smartcitiesdive.com
Dallas transit CEO Nadine Lee tackles crime, a labor shortage, transit equity and trash
When Nadine Lee took over as president and CEO of Dallas Area Rapid Transit on July 12, 2021, she walked into an empty office suite at a pandemic-stricken agency with ridership that had fallen by half from 2019 to 2021. Although her office was quiet, the workload was daunting. DART...
Dallas Observer
Report Says Dallas Spends Too Much on Mass Criminalization, Not Enough on Community Care
A new report shows that Dallas and Fort Worth are among several large U.S. cities dedicating a disproportionate amount of money to criminal justice and legal systems instead of programs designed to enrich its population and possibly prevent more arrests and incarceration. The Criminalization v. Care Report 2022, authored by...
Dallas-based Wingstop unveils new “gold” flavor
Dallas-based chicken wing brand Wingstop is no stranger to great flavors and social media buzz.
dallasexpress.com
Grand Theft Auto | Dallas Edition
Looking over preliminary crime statistics for November, it appears three high-crime districts and their respective city council members are vying to see what part of Dallas will be the most dangerous in which to own a car. Districts 2, 6, and 14 each logged more than 100 Motor Vehicle Theft...
dallasexpress.com
JCPenney Plans New Local HQ
Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
dmagazine.com
Old Parkland’s Colorful History
On a number of occasions, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the Old Parkland campus, not far from downtown, which has to be one of the most interesting office parks in the country. The managers of the place would probably prefer I didn’t even call it an “office park.” There’s all the art. There’s the fact that they won’t rent to law firms. There’s the fourth-largest bell in the country, which I wrote about last year.
dmagazine.com
First Look: Dallas’ State Behavioral Health Hospital
The mission to increase inpatient behavioral health beds in Texas is underway in Dallas, as leaders from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’sChildren’s Health broke ground on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas this week. The Texas Behavioral Health...
flashbackdallas.com
1400 Block of Main Street, ca. 1946
A few years ago, I went in to the Dallas Historical Society a few times a week to volunteer. I ended up basically cataloging an entire collection of photos taken by a man named James H. Bell — and I really enjoyed it. Bell wasn’t a professional photographer, he was just a guy who liked to take a lot of photographs. The photos were all taken, as I recall, in 1946 and 1947, when he was apparently visiting Dallas — which I gather was his hometown — on a trip from his new home in California. He took a lot of pictures of places around Dallas that no one really bothered to document: businesses, street life, houses. He was also something of a pinball and jukebox aficionado, because a large number of his photos had coin-operated machines in them. Like a LOT. He also liked buses. And he seemed to always have his camera with him.
Vidorra Coming Soon to Grand Prairie
Authentic Mexican dishes and unique cocktails are expected in spring of 2023.
Dallas Observer
The Violet Crown Opens This Weekend in Dallas, Replacing the Old Magnolia Theater
As any experienced cinephile will tell you, the majority of major releases, exclusive screenings and specialty events within the film industry take place in New York and Los Angeles. This is true even though Dallas has one of the most robust film markets in the country. Considering that Cinemark’s headquarters...
