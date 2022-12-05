ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

North Dallas Gazette

City of Dallas launches free ‘Dallas Secure’ mobile phone app to protect residents from cybersecurity threats

Dallas residents now have a new tool to protect their mobile devices from threats, just in time for the holiday shopping season. In partnership with Dallas-based Zimperium, the City of Dallas has announced the launch and public availability of “Dallas Secure,” a free mobile security application for Apple iOS and Android platforms. The app will help protect Dallas County residents and visitors from the growing number of cybersecurity threats targeting the immense amount of data and information people house on their mobile devices through financial, health, business, shopping and messaging apps, and so much more.
DALLAS, TX
24hip-hop.com

Dallas Artist Lil Quincy Links Up With CovonDaDon

Recently, the state of Texas has been a huge focus in the rap community. Artists like Meg The Stallion and MO3 have paved the way for a lot of new talent. Two artists in particular have really become trendsetters in their community; Lil Quincy and CovonDaDon. Originally from the city...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Training Gives Dallas Developers of Color Access to Connections and Capital

South Dallas will get more affordable housing through a new initiative for developers of color. Fifteen emerging real estate developers just wrapped up a nearly six-month training program that will connect them with access to capital. The Equitable Development Initiative is led by Capital Impact Partners and has trained nearly 200 developers of color since 2018 in three major metropolitan areas. The Dallas region is the fourth.
DALLAS, TX
Axios Houston

A guide to holiday fun in Dallas

If you happen to be heading to North Texas for the holidays, we've got some tips to make the journey as bright and gay as possible.Driving the news: Our incredibly wise and attractive colleagues at Axios Dallas have whipped up a quick tip sheet.They even wrote that line. What to do: If you do nothing else, you must go to the Dallas Arboretum to see the annual Christmas displays."Holiday at the Arboretum" includes 12 ornate vignettes depicting the 12 days of Christmas and an elaborate Christmas village with drinks, snacks and various goodies for sale. There's also a mansion...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Texas bill would ban social media for children under 18

DALLAS - A Republican lawmaker from North Texas filed a bill aimed at keeping children off social media. State Rep. Jared Patterson’s HB 896 would require social media users to be 18 years old to create an account. Patterson believes social media is harmful to children and compared it...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Rental scooters, bikes expected to return to Dallas in weeks

DALLAS - Dallas is preparing to welcome back electric rental scooters and bikes in the next few weeks. The city plans to license three vendors with up to 500 rental vehicles each. Scooters were banned in 2020 because of safety complaints. Now companies will have to comply with new speed...
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

“Winter Wave” of Illness Impacting North Texas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – Medical experts are warning of a “winter wave” of COVID cases in North Texas. According to the Parkland Center for Clinical Innovation, COVID-19 lab positivity for both symptomatic and asymptomatic testing increased to over 10% each showing COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped week-over-week by over 106% across Dallas County and 83% in the broader North Texas region.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Grand Theft Auto | Dallas Edition

Looking over preliminary crime statistics for November, it appears three high-crime districts and their respective city council members are vying to see what part of Dallas will be the most dangerous in which to own a car. Districts 2, 6, and 14 each logged more than 100 Motor Vehicle Theft...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

JCPenney Plans New Local HQ

Department store retailer JCPenney is moving ahead with its plans for a Plano-located headquarters. This May, JCPenney announced to its employees the plan to move its headquarters back to the Plano location, which it originally built in 1992. The company had moved operations out of the headquarters early in 2020.
PLANO, TX
dmagazine.com

Old Parkland’s Colorful History

On a number of occasions, I’ve had the pleasure of visiting the Old Parkland campus, not far from downtown, which has to be one of the most interesting office parks in the country. The managers of the place would probably prefer I didn’t even call it an “office park.” There’s all the art. There’s the fact that they won’t rent to law firms. There’s the fourth-largest bell in the country, which I wrote about last year.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

First Look: Dallas’ State Behavioral Health Hospital

The mission to increase inpatient behavioral health beds in Texas is underway in Dallas, as leaders from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’sChildren’s Health broke ground on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas this week. The Texas Behavioral Health...
DALLAS, TX
flashbackdallas.com

1400 Block of Main Street, ca. 1946

A few years ago, I went in to the Dallas Historical Society a few times a week to volunteer. I ended up basically cataloging an entire collection of photos taken by a man named James H. Bell — and I really enjoyed it. Bell wasn’t a professional photographer, he was just a guy who liked to take a lot of photographs. The photos were all taken, as I recall, in 1946 and 1947, when he was apparently visiting Dallas — which I gather was his hometown — on a trip from his new home in California. He took a lot of pictures of places around Dallas that no one really bothered to document: businesses, street life, houses. He was also something of a pinball and jukebox aficionado, because a large number of his photos had coin-operated machines in them. Like a LOT. He also liked buses. And he seemed to always have his camera with him.
DALLAS, TX

