Thus, the need for an intervention...to rescue America from her jilted ex; Of course, he'll try to separate you from your allies ("We don't need NATO, the WHO, or the CDC!"), he'll try to make you distrust everyone but him ("The media is fake news! The pandemic is a hoax! Science is fake!"); he'll try to ellict fear and panic in you, ("The caravans are coming! Democrats are coming! They're coming to get you and take what's yours!"); he'll try to shame others around you ("Little Marco!, Crooked Hillary!, Sleepy Joe!, Crazy Nancy!"); he wants you all to himself ("I alone can fix it!" I know more than the generals know!); he'll play the victim ("Asking to see my taxes; so unfair! Investigating my company; so unfair! Blaming me for January 6; so unfair!"); he'll try to talk you into doing things you normally wouldn't do ("If you want to save your country [and me], you better fight like hell [for me!]"). He'll try it all, because if he can't have you, then nobody will!
I am tired of Donald Trump's rhetoric Why isn't this fool wearing an Orange jumpsuit and sitting in a cell We have the goods on them we have the paperwork we have the testimony why isn't he in jail
My view and watchful observation. The sooner this terror of terrorism is off the platform, the sooner America can recover and protect the values of the future of America.
