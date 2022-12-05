ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Jopin Scott
4d ago

Thus, the need for an intervention...to rescue America from her jilted ex; Of course, he'll try to separate you from your allies ("We don't need NATO, the WHO, or the CDC!"), he'll try to make you distrust everyone but him ("The media is fake news! The pandemic is a hoax! Science is fake!"); he'll try to ellict fear and panic in you, ("The caravans are coming! Democrats are coming! They're coming to get you and take what's yours!"); he'll try to shame others around you ("Little Marco!, Crooked Hillary!, Sleepy Joe!, Crazy Nancy!"); he wants you all to himself ("I alone can fix it!" I know more than the generals know!); he'll play the victim ("Asking to see my taxes; so unfair! Investigating my company; so unfair! Blaming me for January 6; so unfair!"); he'll try to talk you into doing things you normally wouldn't do ("If you want to save your country [and me], you better fight like hell [for me!]"). He'll try it all, because if he can't have you, then nobody will!

Bj Ewing
3d ago

I am tired of Donald Trump's rhetoric Why isn't this fool wearing an Orange jumpsuit and sitting in a cell We have the goods on them we have the paperwork we have the testimony why isn't he in jail

DM Larson
4d ago

My view and watchful observation. The sooner this terror of terrorism is off the platform, the sooner America can recover and protect the values of the future of America.

Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Pence bursts into laughter when asked about joining Trump's 2024 ticket

Former Vice President Mike Pence laughed off the possibility of becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate a second time. Pence appeared Sunday for an interview with Shannon Bream of Fox News Sunday when she asked him about a Trump-Pence ticket, to which he responded by bursting into laughter. The former vice president has released a book on his term with Trump in which he expresses his disapproval of how the president handled the 2020 election. During his media tours promoting the book, Pence has refused to commit to endorsing Trump for president in 2024.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia

As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'

When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place. “Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.” Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while...
WASHINGTON, DC
The List

Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Cuts Ties With Trump, Calls Him “Rude”

She has supported Trump through every controversy but now explains that the former president was “rude” to her. Things aren’t looking good between Candace Owens and her former ally, Donald Trump. For years, the two far-right conservatives have found solace in partnering against Democrats and all things liberal. Owens is one of the most controversial political pundits in American culture, but she recently revealed that she has cut ties with the MAGA leader.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Law & Crime

Rudy Giuliani Dealt Another Setback in Multi-Billion Dollar Legal Brawl with Smartmatic, as Judge Revives Once-Dismissed Count

Rudy Giuliani has been dealt another setback on Wednesday in a multi-billion dollar legal battle accusing him of defaming the Smartmatic voting machine company to propagate 2020 election conspiracy theories. In March, a Manhattan judge advanced Smartmatic’s lawsuit against the Fox Corporation, Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, and Giuliani, who succeeded...
CALIFORNIA STATE
