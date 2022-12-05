ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC



 

fox2detroit.com

Man sentenced for holding family at gunpoint to steal 5 French bulldog puppies

A North Carolina man was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for robbing a puppy breeder and his family at gunpoint to steal five French bulldog puppies. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 24-year-old Christopher Lamont Stimpson, Jr., of Greensboro, North Carolina, was convicted in April of robbery which interferes with interstate commerce (Hobbs Act robbery), and interstate transportation of stolen goods in connection with the robbery.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man arrested, uncuffs himself, then escapes from police car in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man escaped the backseat of a police car in Graham early Wednesday morning, police say. Graham officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of East Parker Street just after 1:30 a.m. where a man was arrested on an outstanding order for arrest. Timothy...
GRAHAM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Spokeswoman Arrested For DWI

Guilford County Sheriff’s Department Communications Specialist Bria Evans was arrested by Greensboro police officers in the very early morning hours of Friday, Dec. 2 and charged with driving while impaired. Evans is the point of contact of the Sheriff’s Department for media inquiries and is the department official who...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham woman charged with DWI in November SUV crash that injured 4 children

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman has been charged in a two-vehicle collision Nov. 20 that injured five others including four juveniles. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a motor-vehicle collision in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, according to a police news release. Officers said a...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

City of Durham gets report on traffic stops

DRUHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Traffic stops are part of the Durham Police Department’s strategy to reduce violent crime. It’s one of the jobs of the department’s Crime Area Target Team (CATT). The team was formed earlier this year to patrol areas with high rates of violent crime. Durham...
DURHAM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Defining the layers of the drug epidemic in Alamance County

After 18 years in active addiction, Todd Perry surrendered. Numerous arrests, a Driving While Impaired charge, and an overdose all led him to Residential Treatment Services of Alamance in 2018. The decision to seek treatment came after Perry was arrested for a DWI when his court-appointed attorney’s son — who...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham Police captain graduates from FBI National Academy, in top 1% of law enforcement worldwide

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A decorated captain for the Durham Police Department can now add an international FBI honor to his resume. On Thursday, District 1 Commander Capt. George Zeipekkis graduated from the FBI National Academy. As Durham police described in its announcement of his achievement, the FBINA is a non-profit, international organization of over 16,000 senior law enforcement professionals.

