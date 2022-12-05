New York Attorney General Letitia James has stopped unlawful no poach agreements between Marks Homecare Agency Inc. (Marks Homecare) and another home care company that prevented patients and their caregivers from moving to the provider of their choice. An investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Martin Ganz, acting on behalf of Marks Homecare, entered into an unlawful agreement with a competitor to not take each other’s existing patients. The OAG found that on several occasions, vulnerable patients were unable to switch to a provider that could have paid their caregivers more. As a result of today’s agreement, Marks Homecare and Martin Ganz cannot enter into any anti-competitive agreements in the future, must pay the state $550,000, and will cooperate with OAG’s ongoing investigations in the home care industry.

