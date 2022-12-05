ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Boston

Another free-agent pitcher rejects Red Sox for geographical reasons

BOSTON -- Last week, right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin opted to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays over the Boston Red Sox. A Florida native, the 28-year-old wanted to pitch close to home, despite the same money being offered by Boston.This week, it's happened again, when left-hander Andrew Heaney signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.According to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the Red Sox actually offered more guaranteed money to Heaney over two years than the deal he got with the Rangers, "but the 31-year-old Oklahoma native preferred to take less money to sign with the Rangers and pitch closer...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023

At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
FanSided

3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target

The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Tribune

All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings

A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

One-time Cubs target Bogaerts lands massive deal with Padres

Xander Bogaerts is the latest domino to fall in the free agent shortstop market, agreeing to a 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres, according to multiple reports. Bogaerts has been linked to the Cubs at various points this winter. They at one point early in the process kicked the tires on him before turning their attention to Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cody Bellinger Signs One-Year Deal With Cubs

MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, bringing about a slew of baseball activity. The Chicago Cubs got in on the action Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. After being non-tendered by the Dodgers earlier this offseason, Bellinger immediately became a...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Pirates interested in two-time Gold Glove catcher

The Pirates have expressed an interest in catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Barnhart, 32 in January, has spent the vast majority of his career across the division in the Reds organization. He was drafted by the Reds back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers

Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would release Heyward — the respected veteran, 2016 champ and five-time Gold Glove winner who underperformed offensively with the Cubs — after the 2022 season. The move became official last month.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Contreras discusses leaving Cubs for Cards, replacing Yadi

Willson Contreras discussed his departure from the Cubs to the Cardinals and replacing longtime St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina in a Players’ Tribune piece posted Thursday. Contreras who spent his first 14 professional seasons in the Cubs organization, agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with St. Louis this week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Pat Hughes elected to HOF, earns Ford C. Frick Award

Pat Hughes has been behind the mic for countless big moments in Cubs history, articulating the scenes for generations of fans as the team’s radio play-by-play voice. But when Hughes received a phone call Wednesday from Josh Rawitch — president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame — he was left a bit speechless.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

