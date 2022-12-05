Read full article on original website
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward finds a new team for 2023
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who played for the team the last seven seasons, will have the chance to continue his 14-year MLB career after he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
Another free-agent pitcher rejects Red Sox for geographical reasons
BOSTON -- Last week, right-handed pitcher Zach Eflin opted to sign with the Tampa Bay Rays over the Boston Red Sox. A Florida native, the 28-year-old wanted to pitch close to home, despite the same money being offered by Boston.This week, it's happened again, when left-hander Andrew Heaney signed with the Texas Rangers on Tuesday.According to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier, the Red Sox actually offered more guaranteed money to Heaney over two years than the deal he got with the Rangers, "but the 31-year-old Oklahoma native preferred to take less money to sign with the Rangers and pitch closer...
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
3 winners and 3 losers from a busy 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO — As the MLB Winter Meetings wound down on Wednesday here in San Diego, there was a sense that several teams had accomplished their biggest goals for the offseason, while others were still floundering and trying to figure out options. So which MLB teams left San Diego...
Chicago Cubs could round out MLB free agency with All-Star shortstop
The Chicago Cubs have already made two big-time moves in MLB free agency, bringing in former NL MVP Cody Bellinger
Ex-World Series MVP eyeing MLB return in 2023
At 38 years old, one veteran pitcher still has some fight left in him. Agent John Boggs said this week that his client, left-hander Cole Hamels would like to pitch in 2023, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Hamels has already had one heck of a career, making...
3 free agent outfielders the Chicago White Sox should target
The Chicago White Sox are not going to be big spenders in free agency. Do not expect Aaron Judge to solve the White Sox outfield problems. Instead, general manager Rick Hahn might look to the farm system to solve the Sox problem in right field. Oscar Colas is in line to possibly be the Opening Day right fielder.
All-Star Game timeline for Wrigley Field and a top prospect returns: Chicago Cubs notebook from winter meetings
A wild week of free agency is just the beginning of an aggressive stretch of spending in Major League Baseball. The Chicago Cubs leave the winter meetings with a good start to their offseason, building through the additions of center fielder Cody Bellinger and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. They need more talented players, though, to put a dent in the gap between the Cubs and ...
One-time Cubs target Bogaerts lands massive deal with Padres
Xander Bogaerts is the latest domino to fall in the free agent shortstop market, agreeing to a 11-year, $280 million deal with the Padres, according to multiple reports. Bogaerts has been linked to the Cubs at various points this winter. They at one point early in the process kicked the tires on him before turning their attention to Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson.
Yardbarker
Cody Bellinger Signs One-Year Deal With Cubs
MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, bringing about a slew of baseball activity. The Chicago Cubs got in on the action Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. After being non-tendered by the Dodgers earlier this offseason, Bellinger immediately became a...
How Aaron Judge's return to Yankees impacts Cubs, Correa
SAN DIEGO — When Aaron Judge rendered his decision Wednesday, it might have unleashed the jury and executioner on the Cubs’ pursuit of top-of-the-market shortstop Carlos Correa. The Cubs remain very much in the mix for Correa and Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson, according to multiple sources — one...
Report: Pirates interested in two-time Gold Glove catcher
The Pirates have expressed an interest in catcher Tucker Barnhart, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Barnhart, 32 in January, has spent the vast majority of his career across the division in the Reds organization. He was drafted by the Reds back in 2009. He made it to the big leagues in 2014 and stayed with the team through the end of the 2021 campaign. The club had a $7.75M club option to keep him around for 2022 but flipped him to the Tigers instead, the lone season he’s spent in a different organization so far.
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: 'I would love to play for them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers
Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training. Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would release Heyward — the respected veteran, 2016 champ and five-time Gold Glove winner who underperformed offensively with the Cubs — after the 2022 season. The move became official last month.
David Price hit with brutal 2023 update amid retirement rumors
It appears that David Price is done with his baseball career. While there’s no word yet about an official retirement from the game, the former Los Angeles Dodgers starter is reportedly not going to see any action in the 2023 MLB season, according to his manager (h/t MLB insider Jon Heyman).
The A's Were Asking St. Louis For a Haul For Sean Murphy
Two MLB starters and a top 100 prospect is a big ask
Winter Meetings Updates: Ross Comments on Bellinger, Shortstops and More
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross met with the media at MLB's Winter Meetings and commented on Cody Bellinger, the big free agent shortstops, and other topics as well.
Contreras discusses leaving Cubs for Cards, replacing Yadi
Willson Contreras discussed his departure from the Cubs to the Cardinals and replacing longtime St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina in a Players’ Tribune piece posted Thursday. Contreras who spent his first 14 professional seasons in the Cubs organization, agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million deal with St. Louis this week.
Pat Hughes elected to HOF, earns Ford C. Frick Award
Pat Hughes has been behind the mic for countless big moments in Cubs history, articulating the scenes for generations of fans as the team’s radio play-by-play voice. But when Hughes received a phone call Wednesday from Josh Rawitch — president of the National Baseball Hall of Fame — he was left a bit speechless.
