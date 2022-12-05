ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darvin Ham must stand up to LeBron after Lakers loss to Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers were coming off a loss last night to the Cleveland Cavaliers that was close until about eight minutes left in the game before Donovan Mitchell illustrated that the Cavs fans can officially move on from LeBron James with a 43-point performance that was powered by a 4th quarter explosion that put things away.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed

American president Joe Biden announced the controversial decision Thursday to free imprisoned WNBA superstar Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout with the Russian government. TMZ obtained the shocking first look after her release, showing she had to cut her trademarked dreadlocks to weather the brutal cold at the maximum-security penal Read more... The post Shocking first photos of Brittney Griner after release revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Bam Adebayo’s offensive prowess continues to blossom for Miami Heat

The Miami Heat got a much-needed victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night and it was largely a group effort. With pretty good contributions from all of their starters, even getting something from their bench of merit, the Miami Heat were able to ride that to a tough victory over a Clippers squad that’s just searching for something as well.
MIAMI, FL
