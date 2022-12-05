ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
Steelers Worked Out Seven Players

Wirtel, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal with the Rams in February of last year. Los Angeles waived him during training camp and caught...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New faces, familiar stakes as Steelers host the Ravens

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces on the field keep changing. The stakes when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet do not. Ben Roethlisberger's retired. Lamar Jackson is hurt. It hardly matters. Not when Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are on the sideline doing what they've done for 15 years and counting: attempting to prime their teams for a late surge that will shape the playoff race in the AFC North.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more

A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Steelers Release Former Ohio State Star Running Back

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a little practice squad reshuffling on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh released running back Master Teague and signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to replace him. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, was signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being cut by the team during training camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers

As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
NEVADA STATE
