Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Teams More Deserving Of The No. 1 Pick Than The PiratesIBWAAPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Fast Growing Taco Chain Is Opening A Restuarant at McCandless CrossingTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
The Chiefs can clinch a postseason spot this weekend, but they’ll need some help
Here is how the Chiefs can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title on Sunday.
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant
Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
Al Michaels Goes Off on the LA Rams PA Announcer During Thursday Night Football
Like many of us watching at home, Al Michaels is not always a fan of Thursday Night Football. He’s also not a fan of the Rams’ PA guy. Whatever is going on at SoFi Stadium, Michaels is just not on board. He’s had a number of comments about the NFL stadium and atmosphere.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Gisele Bündchen spotted on 1st date since divorcing Buccaneers’ Tom Brady
It looks like Gisele Bündchen is starting to move on after her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. According to the New York Post, the supermodel was spotted having dinner with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday. Bündchen’s two children joined the pair in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
NOLA.com
Derry’s Week 14 NFL Picks: Vikings are dogs to Detroit? Can Ravens fly without Lamar Jackson?
Missed field goals, dropped passes and one less first down cost me an over. One point in a 10-9 game broke the leg of a teaser we have hit nearly every week this season. A barrage of points in a tight game on Sunday night killed another best bet. Yes,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Ben Roethlisberger on George Pickens' sideline sulking; 2 surprising Steelers on ESPN's 'overrated' list
In Wednesday’s “First Call,” Ben Roethlisberger gives his reaction to the sideline histrionics of Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens. ESPN is calling Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt overrated. And while one former Pirates star has a new home, another may be on the move once again. Seen...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Ravens release first injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 season after defeating the Denver Broncos by the final score of 10-9. Baltimore will be looking to improve their divisional record to 3-0 on the season, far better than their 1-5 mark in 2021.
Yardbarker
Steelers Worked Out Seven Players
Wirtel, 25, signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State in 2020. He bounced on and off their practice squad throughout the season before signing a futures deal with the Rams in February of last year. Los Angeles waived him during training camp and caught...
Steelers currently 3-point favorites over Ravens
The latest line at the BetMGM sportsbook has the Pittsburgh Steelers sitting at 2.5-point home favorites over the Baltimore Ravens. This line has been as high as three since coming out and we suspect it will continue to fluctuate in the coming days. In terms of the spread, the biggest...
FOX Sports
New faces, familiar stakes as Steelers host the Ravens
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The faces on the field keep changing. The stakes when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens meet do not. Ben Roethlisberger's retired. Lamar Jackson is hurt. It hardly matters. Not when Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh are on the sideline doing what they've done for 15 years and counting: attempting to prime their teams for a late surge that will shape the playoff race in the AFC North.
Pitt Has Not Discussed Acrisure Stadium's Future With Steelers
The Pitt Panthers' future in their home stadium remains unclear.
Eagles have a secret weapon they should be playing more
A player on the Philadelphia Eagles defense may have earned himself some extra playing time based off his performance in Week 13. The Philadelphia Eagles figuratively and literally bought in this past year, bolstering their roster to give them a chance to contend. Well, 13 weeks into the 2022 season, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL at 11-1.
Steelers Release Former Ohio State Star Running Back
The Pittsburgh Steelers did a little practice squad reshuffling on Wednesday morning. Pittsburgh released running back Master Teague and signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to replace him. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, was signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being cut by the team during training camp.
Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 14 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 14 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 14: Best bets for Vikings-Lions, Ravens-Steelers
As much as I’ve loved betting Army-Navy "Unders" over the last decade, I’m going to pass this time around with that game totaled at 32.5. It’s no fun when the sportsbooks catch up. Our best bets (32-28-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with three plays...
FanSided
299K+
Followers
579K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0