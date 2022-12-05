Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Lancaster County fugitive asks police for a gun permit, gets arrested instead
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a man who knew he was wanted in Lancaster County tried to get a Nebraska Handgun Purchase Certificate. Authorities tell us they discovered Lakota Hawkes had an active warrant during his background check. Police say Hawkes admitted to knowing...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island man charged after refusing to come out of trailer headed to district court
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A man charged after he refused to come out from underneath a trailer earlier this year, leading to a K-9 being called in, has had some charges dismissed, and his case is now bound over to district court. According to Hall County Court records, Alejandro...
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man sentenced to at least 38 years in prison
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hastings man will serve time in prison for causing a crash that killed two teenagers over a year ago. According to court documents on December of 2021 Anthony Pingel was charged with motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, stop sign violation and obstruction of a peace officer.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police & Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office Launching Project Life Saver Program
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Police Department is pleased to announce the implementation of a new public safety program designed to protect, and when necessary, aid police in quickly locating at-risk individuals who are prone to life threatening behavior of wandering. Several officers and deputies from KPD and BCSO are participating in three days of training with Project Life Saver this week.
klkntv.com
Nebraska woman loses $15,000 in romance scheme that stretched on for years
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a woman lost about $15,000 to a romance scheme. It happened over the past two years and wasn’t reported until Monday, police said. Right now, there are no details on who took the money or where they might...
klkntv.com
Slaughterhouse cleaner ordered to obey child labor laws after Nebraska injury
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses across the country, including in Nebraska, has been ordered to comply with child labor laws by a federal judge. This all comes from an investigation into Packers Sanitation Services Inc. It was accused of allowing at least 50...
News Channel Nebraska
STI Rates increasing in the Grand Island area
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Central Nebraska Health officials are sounding the alarm about a significant increase in sexually transmitted infections (STI's). According to a news release, the Central District Health Department recorded more than 440 cases in Hall, Hamilton and Merrick Counties. Disease contact investigator at CDHD, Gabriela Ochoa, said...
KETV.com
Consent order issued in Packers Sanitation Services child labor investigation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A consent order in federal court was announced Tuesday, settling the investigation into Packers Sanitation Services — the company that cleans meat processing plants. It was accused of letting at least 50 teenagers do dangerous work at a plant in Grand Island and other...
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
KETV.com
Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva on auction block
GENEVA, Neb. — Another chapter in the former site of the Girls Youth Rehabilitation Treatment Center in Geneva. It's now on the auction block. The starting bid is $299,000. That's less than half of what taxpayers spent just three years ago to fix it up. "I'm disappointed especially since...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Chamber hosts Legislative Kickoff
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce held their annual “Legislative Kickoff” this morning at the First National Bank. The kickoff allowed constituents of senators Ray Aguilar, Tom Briese, Steve Halloran, Loren Lippincott, and John Lowe to hear what each senator had to say about the upcoming Nebraska legislative session.
KSNB Local4
Steele recommends city attorney to become next city administrator
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island City Council will vote on whether to approve or deny Mayor Roger Steele’s chose for his next city administrator. The mayor recommends City Attorney Laura McAloon to take on the role. It is currently held by Jerry Janulewicz, who plans to retire.
KSNB Local4
Council rejects GI Mayor’s city administrator choice
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island City Council Tuesday rejected Mayor Roger Steele’s choice for city administrator. On a 6-3 vote the council denied approval for Laura McAloon as city administrator. McAloon was hired recently as Grand Island City Attorney and she will continue in that role for the time being.
klkntv.com
One dead after a pursuit, fatal crash in Hamilton County
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Giltner man was killed Saturday when he ejected from a vehicle during a pursuit, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 10:15 p.m., a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop on a Toyota 4Runner. Shortly after, the vehicle crashed and overturned in...
KSNB Local4
CHI donates $24 million in health care in Grand Island and Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - CHI Health says it helped thousand of patients in Grand Island and Kearney pay for millions of dollars in health care during fiscal year ending July 31. In a press release, CHI said it supported 2,391 Grand Island patients and 1,529 Kearney patients. It spent $11,730,644 in Grand Island and $12,123,944 in Kearney. That totals $23,854,588 for both communities.
KSNB Local4
Company that cleans JBS plant gets federal child labor order
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal judge has ordered the company which cleans the JBS packing plant in Grand Island to make changes to ensure that it no longer uses child labor. The U.S. Department of Labor last month said Packer Sanitation Services, Inc., had at least 31 children between 13 and 17 years old working in “hazardous occupations”. This allegedly included illegally working overnight shifts in multiple plants including the JBS facility in Grand Island, according to a news release and court filing by the Department of Labor.
KSNB Local4
Icy roads lead to crashes in Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A major accident forced closure of Interstate 80 Thursday morning. The Nebraska Department of Transportation reported that the east-bound lanes of I-80 between Giltner and Aurora were closed because of what they called a major accident. The scene was cleared over the noon hour and all lanes were again open. An DOT traffic cam at the Aurora exit was partially covered with ice.
KSNB Local4
City of Grand Island asking for residents’ input on comprehensive plan
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island city officials are asking residents to make sure their voices are heard regarding their comprehensive plan for 2024. These types of plans are done in 20-year incrementa, so the results will directly impact both the present and future generations living in Grand Island. Officials say comprehensive plans are critical for any type of development in the city, placing an emphasis on residents voicing their opinions.
KSNB Local4
Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals announces Assistant Principal of the Year: Ryan Hogue, Kearney Public Schools
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals has selected Ryan Hogue as the 2022 Assistant Principal of the Year. In a press release, the NSASSP said this award is presented annually to a Principal who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in their school, region, and at the state level. The winner will have demonstrated their enthusiasm for the Assistant Principalship by support from students, parents, teachers and peers.
KSNB Local4
Business Coalition of Veterans needs more donations for 'Christmas at the VA' gift drive
Hastings man gets prison time for crash that killed two teens. A Hastings man is heading to prison in connection with a traffic crash that killed two teenagers nearly one year ago.
