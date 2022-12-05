LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A federal judge has ordered the company which cleans the JBS packing plant in Grand Island to make changes to ensure that it no longer uses child labor. The U.S. Department of Labor last month said Packer Sanitation Services, Inc., had at least 31 children between 13 and 17 years old working in “hazardous occupations”. This allegedly included illegally working overnight shifts in multiple plants including the JBS facility in Grand Island, according to a news release and court filing by the Department of Labor.

GRAND ISLAND, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO