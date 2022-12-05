ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

When does NYC public schools’ winter break start?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The holidays are coming up, and with them winter recess in New York City public schools. The last day of classes before the 2022-23 winter break is Friday, Dec. 23, according to the Department of Education’s online calendar.  Schools will then be closed through Monday, Jan. 2, the calendar shows. That […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WUTR Eyewitness News

MVCC & Wolfspeed announce apprenticeship program

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Mohawk Valley Community College (MVCC), along with the Manufacturers Association of Central New York (MACNY) have partnered with Wolfspeed to upskill their workforce through a New York State registered apprenticeship program. “In 2015, we received some funding to develop a workforce for the microelectronics industry,” explained Tim Thomas, Assistant Vice President […]
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories Q&A: An update on a vacant Westvale gas station

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This Your Stories question takes us to Westvale, in the Town of Geddes. Judi writes — Are there any plans for the vacant gas station at the corner of West Genesee and Terry Road?. This property was highlighted in a past Your Stories. The...
GEDDES, NY
Big Frog 104

Look! Another NY Thruway Rest Area Complete w/Shake Shack

There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although another rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. Junius Ponds rest area about 2 hours from Albany heading west joins the Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany. Junius Ponds features a Starbucks and a Shake Shack. Both boast a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products.
Hot 99.1

‘What is Central New York?': Meet the Syracuse Lawyer Set to Play ‘Jeopardy!’

Central New York is about to be very well-represented on one of the most famous television game shows ever. The game is Jeopardy!, and a contestant from Syracuse is set to make her debut on Friday, December 9th. A contestant with a massive winning streak was recently defeated, a development that is in her favor as she looks to win money against some of the best minds in the United States.
SYRACUSE, NY
Secret NYC

An Over-The-Top 3-Floor Christmas Bar Just Opened In NYC

Frosty’s is bringing some serious holiday nostalgia to life through life-sized toy soldiers, glistening garland, eye-catching ribbon and wreaths, and the best holiday tunes spinning until 4a.m. at their new multi-level Christmas bar popping up in Midtown. The halls are decked across three floors, comprised of a bar, restaurant, and a speakeasy, providing visitors with an endless amount of holiday fun. Head to the wrapping paper-covered bar to order signature North Pole cocktails such as the Baby, it’s Cold Outside Martini and the Very Merry Punch. Bartenders donning ugly sweaters, reindeer antlers, and Santa hats and suits will also be serving up “I’ve been Nice” and “I’ve been Naughty” shots all night long. Plus, visitors will also come across tons of merrily interactive holiday photo experiences, brilliantly illuminating light displays, and a special appearance from Santa himself, keeping the jolly spirit at an all time high throughout the night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

It was another warm, nice fall across CNY!

Meteorological fall 2022 is in the books across the Northern Hemisphere. How did Central New York fare? Well, if you enjoy unseasonably warm/mild air during the fall season you once again loved this fall. Mild fall temperatures. It was a warmer than average start to the fall season in September...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Some Central New York Homeless Will Get Solar-Powered Tiny Home

National Grid and A Tiny Home for Good have teamed up to tackle homelessness in Central New York, starting with solar-powered tiny homes. According to National Grid, they will provide funding for the construction of the tiny homes which will be built and managed by A Tiny Home for Good. The homes are currently being built and will be rented to individuals in need at an affordable rate. The tiny homes are being built on vacant lots on Rich Street in Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NY state investigation finds racial disparities in Syracuse mortgage lending

A new state study suggests that mortgage lenders are discriminating against minorities in Syracuse, putting up barriers to home ownership among people of color. About 18.7% of the Syracuse metropolitan area’s population is non-white but lenders on average made 8.7% of their loans to borrowers who identify as people of color, according to a report released today by the state Department of Financial Services.
SYRACUSE, NY
nychealthandhospitals.org

Nursing Excellence Awards 2022

Our annual Nursing Excellence Awards allow us to celebrate the more than 9,600 dedicated nurses who care for patients in our hospitals, neighborhood health centers, in home care and every corner of our health care system. Every day, our nurses reach beyond their routine duties to ensure patients are taking better charge of their own health and the health of their families. We thank them for all they do.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Statewide NY Minimum Wage to Rise on Dec. 31

The minimum wage in New York State – outside New York City – will rise on the final day of 2022. The current minimum statewide minimum wage is $13.20, but will rise by a dollar to $14.20 per hour on the day before Jan. 1, 2023. In New...
