Read full article on original website
Related
Mountain Xpress
Community groups discuss city advocacy
At the national level, Washington lawmakers get a regular earful from lobbyists representing massive business concerns: Big Tech, Big Oil, Big Pharma. At the Asheville level, according to Council member Sandra Kilgore, one major source of influence is Big Bike. “My concern is the relationship between the city of Asheville...
Mountain Xpress
Asheville City and Buncombe Bounty associations of educators call for call for inclusive, safe schools
Press release from Buncombe County Association of Educators and Asheville City Association of Educators:. The Asheville City and Buncombe County Association of Educators represent public-school staff working in our schools across all buildings in our two school districts. Our school staff affect the lives of thousands of children in our community of every race, color, religion, background, zip code, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation. Our associations recognize that ALL students hold value and are entitled to safe access to a free public education. Additionally, our districts employ many high-quality educators who are members of the LGBTQ community and are equally valued as members of our school community. All persons in our school community should be provided a safe learning and working environment free from discrimination or harrasment.
Mountain Xpress
Asheville press conference as Supreme Court hears NC voting rights case
ASHEVILLE – North Carolina’s crucial fight over gerrymandering and voting rights will be in the national spotlight on Wednesday as the U.S. Supreme Court takes up Moore v. Harper, a case from the Tar Heel State being called “the gravest threat to American democracy today.” The outcome could have profound ramifications for Asheville residents as well as for voters around the state and across the country.
Comments / 0