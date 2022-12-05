Press release from Buncombe County Association of Educators and Asheville City Association of Educators:. The Asheville City and Buncombe County Association of Educators represent public-school staff working in our schools across all buildings in our two school districts. Our school staff affect the lives of thousands of children in our community of every race, color, religion, background, zip code, gender identity, gender expression and sexual orientation. Our associations recognize that ALL students hold value and are entitled to safe access to a free public education. Additionally, our districts employ many high-quality educators who are members of the LGBTQ community and are equally valued as members of our school community. All persons in our school community should be provided a safe learning and working environment free from discrimination or harrasment.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO