ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Spreading Holiday cheer and fire safety: Holiday safety tips from FASNY

By Megan Hatch
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZMzNa_0jXyVlLt00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Firefighter’s Association of New York (FASNY) is reminding everyone this Holiday season of a few safety tips to enjoy a safe Christmas with no fires.

All across New York State, residents are setting up Holiday trees, lighting more candles and plugging in lights to decorate homes.

Heating your home safely during the colder months

While everyone loves a nice Holiday cozy aesthetic, it is important to be safe while dealing with fire.

“The holidays bring cheer, love, and joy to New Yorkers each year,” said FASNY president Edward Tase, Jr. “Unfortunately, it historically also brings an increase in home fires. Dry trees, unattended cooking, and forgotten candles can all lead to tragedy. We want all New Yorkers to enjoy a safe and accident-free holiday.”

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA ), U.S. fire departments responded to an average 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year and an average of 7,900 home fires started by candles.

In the years 2014-2018 , the annual average of fires caused by candles resulted in 81 civilian fire deaths, 677 civilian fire injuries, and $278 million in direct property damage per year.

New York State has the second-most home fire fatalities this year, with 126 deaths , following Pennsylvania with 141. This time last year New York had 102 home fire fatalities , fifth-most in the nation.

“Keep you and your loved ones safe this holiday by not leaving candles unattended, and turning off all decoration lights when leaving the home. Also, if using a live tree to decorate your house this season, be sure to water it often and place it away from any heating sources to avoid fire risk,” said FASNY president Edward Tase, Jr. “As always, FASNY wishes all New Yorkers a safe and happy holiday this year.”

Holiday decorating tips from FASNY and the National Fire Protection Association:

  • Be careful with holiday decorations. Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant.
  • Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn.
  • Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both.
  • Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.
  • Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged.
  • Keep decorations away from windows and doors.

Fire Safety Tips For Your Christmas Tree

  • Fresh trees are less likely to catch fire, so look for a tree with vibrant green needles that are hard to pluck and don’t break easily from its branches. The tree shouldn’t be shedding its needles readily.
  • Always place your tree away from heat sources like fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents or lights, and keep the tree base filled with water to avoid a dry out.
  • Make sure all your indoor and outdoor Christmas lights have been tested in a lab by the UL or ETL/ITSNA for safety, and throw out any damaged lights.
  • Any lights you use outdoors must be labeled suitable for exterior placement, and be sure to plug them into a ground-fault circuit interrupter protected receptacle.
  • Keep all your holiday candles away from your Christmas tree, surrounding furniture and décor.
  • Don’t forget to turn your Christmas tree lights off each night.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Approximately 125 cattle in Otisco dairy barn fire, Chief Harty says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The cause of a dairy barn fire in the town of Otisco is still undetermined after two firefighters were injured and multiple animals died on Saturday night, December 3. Otisco Fire Department Chief Tyler Harty tells NewsChannel 9 that about 125 cattle were in the dairy barn and it is not […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

REPORT: One in four Syracuse families lived in poverty in 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– One in four people and one in four families lived in poverty in Syracuse in 2021 according to a new State Comptroller’s poverty report released on Thursday. The report revealed that 13.9% of New Yorkers lived below the poverty line in 2021, 1.1% higher than the national average, ranking New York thirteenth […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Town of Dewitt to host Holiday event December 9

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The town of Dewitt is planning to host a Holiday event for families on Friday, December 9, to celebrate the Holiday season. The event will be hosted at Ryder Park, next to Dewitt Town Hall, on 5400 Butternut Drive in East Syracuse and will start at 6:00 p.m. and go to […]
DEWITT, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Little Sandy Creek Bridge completed, DEC says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The Little Sandy Creek Bridge has been completed, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The bridge, which is 110 feet, extends over Little Sandy Creek in the Winona State Forest and is located in the town of Boylston, Oswego County. This is part of the new one-mile Little […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Waterloo Container discusses mutual efforts to grow NY wine industry with Senator Chuck Schumer

WATERLOO, N.Y. — Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer took a trip to the Finger Lakes to discuss the growing NY wine industry with win supply chain partner, Waterloo Container. Waterloo container hosted a roundtable discussion with Senator Schumer and stakeholders in the NY wine industry on the growing industry and how it has become an […]
NEW YORK STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Report: New Yorkers rank low overall for ‘holiday cheer’

NEW YORK (WWTI) – For the fifth year in a row Century Link has uncovered which states have the most Christmas spirit. In the Century Link report, Christmas spirit was measured with custom-weighted percentages. The report also used Pollfish to survey 1,000 Americans on attitudes and habits around celebrating Christmas, with data gathered in September […]
WISCONSIN STATE
WSYR NewsChannel 9

NYS Thruway drivers react to proposed toll rate hike

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– After learning about the New York State Thruway Authority’s vote to move forward with proposed toll hikes, daily Thruway commuter Judy Farrelly wasn’t happy.  Well, I’m opposed to it, everything’s going up but I thought this was a road that was supposed to be paid for years ago, so I’m still confused […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Proposed NYS Thruway toll hikes to move forward

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The proposed toll hikes for the NYS Thruway are one step closer after the NYS Thruway Authority Board voted to move forward on Monday, December 5. If approved, E-ZPass rates will be increased by five percent on January 1, 2024, then another five percent on January 1, 2027. In addition, the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Troopers respond to deadly crash in Chenango County

NORWICH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State Police at Norwich responded to a serious two-vehicle crash in the town of Columbus on December 5 at approximately 10:58 a.m. where one person was pronounced dead on the scene. After a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a tractor trailer and a van were traveling south on […]
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Democrat maintains lead in State Senate race after two-county recount

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Democratic Incumbent State Senator John Mannion is maintaining his lead in the race for the 50th State Senate district at the conclusion of a two-county hand recount. Mannion leads Republican challenger Rebecca Shiroff by 47 votes, according to tabulations by the Mannion campaign. Mannion said, “A long and challenging campaign is […]
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
895K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy