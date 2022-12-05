Read full article on original website
First Photos From Brittney Griner's Release Go Viral After WNBA Star Finally Returns Home
Robert Williams’ day-to-day’ as his return appears to be imminent
Williams hasn't played this season after having surgery in September. Somehow, the best team in the NBA has a chance to get even better soon. Celtics center Robert Williams told reporters that he’s now “day-to-day” to return after he had knee surgery in September that’s kept him sidelined for the entire season up to this point. In fact, Williams seemed to hint that he could even return for the Celtics’ game on Saturday against the Warriors in a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals.
Brittney Griner’s Plans Upon Return to the U.S. Revealed
The great news that Brittney Griner has been released from Russian custody was met with a lot of relief. The WNBA star will land in San Antonio. There, Griner will receive medical care and be reunited with her family. Her wife Cherrelle, as well as her parents, will be there to meet her.
