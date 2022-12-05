Read full article on original website
Related
Plumas County News
Pace and Rose
Damon Tyler Pace and JaeLynn Marie Rose, both of Portola. Richard (Dick) Castaldini passed away November 23, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born July 25, 1936, to Marion…. November 30, 2022 Maizie Victoria Balam Chi and Daniel Martinez, both of Portola.
krcrtv.com
CHP Susanville issues safety message after several spinouts in snow
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in Susanville came out with a strong message for drivers Monday. "Today's PSA: Slow Down!!," the CHP wrote on Facebook. The CHP said most of the crashes they responded to Monday were due to speed. After the recent storm, the law enforcement...
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante de la Torre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that de la Torre went to the […]
townoftruckee.com
Sledding and Snow Play at the McIver Dairy Meadow
The Truckee River Watershed Council restored the McIver Dairy Meadow in 2019. Formerly used as a dairy operation, the meadow was highly degraded and releasing two tons of polluted sediment annually into the Truckee River. In partnership with the Town, TRWC restored the meadow by removing fill, reconnecting the local creek to its meadow floodplain, and reintroducing native plants. This restoration effort improves carbon sequestration potential, increases the quality of the water running into the Truckee River, and provides more habitat for native plants, birds, and wildlife.
Plumas County News
Caltrans updates Plumas delays as PG&E undergrounds power lines
As PG&E continues to underground its power lines, Plumas County is the recipient of much of that work. Caltrans provided an update on the projects underway and those that will begin soon:. Bucks Creek: Work is underway on Highway 70, east of the Butte/Plumas County Line to west of Tobin...
High avalanche warning in Truckee and South Lake Tahoe
(KTXL) — A high avalanche warning is in effect in the Central Sierra Nevada and Greater Lake Tahoe Area from 7 a.m. on Saturday through 7 a.m. on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), Reno station. The major area of concern is between Yuba Pass on Highway 49 and Ebbetts Pass on Highway […]
Plumas County News
Real estate agent teams up with HSAR and PAWS to help homeless pets
Amber Donnelly with Century 21 is helping the dogs at High Sierra Animal Rescue (HSAR) and the cats at Plumas Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) with a holiday fundraiser. Amber donated stockings and brought them to Loyalton Elementary School where sixth-grade students decorated them for HSAR and PAWS. Students made up personalized stockings for each adoptable animal and even made extra for homeless pets who have yet to arrive.
actionnewsnow.com
Semi-truck driver dies in collision with train in Lassen County
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A semi-truck driver is dead after colliding with a train in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Susanville CHP. Caltrans said Highway 44 is closed from Highway 36 to Highway 89 as the semi-truck is blocking the road. The crash was first reported at about...
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary December 9, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Dec. 2……….. 36……….. 26……….. 1.61. Dec. 3……….. 36……….. 25……….. 0.01. Dec. 4……….. 41……….. 28……….. 2.17.
KOLO TV Reno
Avalanche triggered on Tamarack Peak
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - An avalanche was triggered over the weekend on Tamarack Peak by two Sierra Avalanche Center observers, the center says. They say the avalanche happened on the south end of Proletariat Face in the Mount Rose area on Sunday around 1:00 p.m. They were conducting field operations...
susanvillestuff.com
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Another Major Storm Hits This Evening
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are warning that a significant winter storm is poised to impact the Sierra this weekend, with the potential for several feet of snow from tonight into late Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 10:00 this evening until 4:00a.m. Monday.
Plumas County News
Lassen escapee’s arrest becomes fiery rescue
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has released details of the arrest of Angelo Atencio II, who escaped from the Lassen County Jail Friday, Dec. 2, and his girlfriend, Ashley Ward, 33, in Winnemucca, Nevada. According to a statement from the HCSO, about 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, deputies learned...
abc10.com
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
Plumas County News
Almanor Brokers serve up the Chester Community Supper
Due to the Thursday snowstorm the Chester Community Supper had a little smaller turnout than November’s, but the volunteers from the sponsoring group, Almanor Brokers, were ready with smiles and good cheer to welcome all that stopped in. A fine meal of meatloaf with gravy, Yukon potatoes, peas, green salad and muffins really hit the spot on a wintery evening. Massive servings of plum cobbler with whipped cream topped of the supper. Chef Carol Franchetti noted that all meals, eat-in and takeout, will be served as they were pre-covid. That is to say there will be no early delivery, everybody will be served through the same line. On a sad note, the Almanor Basin Food Pantry ‘Dinner Dance Fundraiser’ is being postponed until next spring due to the forecasted weather.
KOLO TV Reno
1 person hospitalized after Reno stabbing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person has been hospitalized following a stabbing in the area of Enterprise and Valley. The Reno Police Department says at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, a single victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are still being investigated,...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Update: Officials say weekend storm could dump up to 5 feet of snow at Lake Tahoe
Update 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service in Reno on Wednesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch for the Lake Tahoe Basin that goes into effect at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 4 a.m. Monday. The service says 20-30 inches could fall at lake level, with 2-4 feet possible...
krcrtv.com
Driver killed in train vs. semi truck crash identified in Susanville
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, DEC. 7, 12:00 PM:. Susanville CHP has identified the semi truck driver killed in Tuesday's crash as 64-year-old Mr. Togni of Goodyear, AZ. According to the CHP, around 3:46 p.m. Tuesday, Togni was driving a 2023 Freightliner with a 53' box trailer eastbound on State Route 44 at an unknown speed.
Magnitude 3.4 earthquake hits near Loyalton in Sierra Nevada, USGS says
LOYALTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An earthquake struck near Loyalton in the Sierra Nevada at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey reported. The USGS reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 3.4 and a depth of a little over a mile. The epicenter of the earthquake was around 21 miles north of […]
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake Express announces new route to Reno, Nevada
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake Express is expanding its service with a new route to Reno, Nevada. The route, via I-80, officially opened on Dec. 1. The route came about after months of working with the Nevada Department of Transportation in determining the needs of the communities along this path.
mynews4.com
Escaped Susanville inmate, accomplice pulled from burning house in Winnemucca
WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — An inmate on the run after escaping a jail in Susanville was pulled from a burning house in Winnemucca early Wednesday morning after an hours-long standoff with police. Humboldt County Sheriff Mike Allen said deputies responded to a call off Davis...
Comments / 0