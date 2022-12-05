Read full article on original website
Pitt's Newest QB Commit Begins Official Visit
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Pitt Offers Pair of Linemen Teammates from Florida
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- December 9
Update (10:07 AM)- **Pitt 2023 4-star defensive tackle Isaiah Neal.
Pitt Football Recruiting Notebook: December 7
See which high school recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
The Portal Prowl: Decoldest Crawford gets an offer from Pitt
The transfer portal moves fast as colleges race to try to secure the top talents in the country that are looking for a change of scenery. Today we have two more players that have picked up offers from the Pittsburgh Panthers including one of the most recognizable names in the portal.
Panthers Poach Gators 3-1 to Advance to Elite Eight
The No. 2 Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the No. 3 Florida Gators in four sets in Madison, Wis. to advance to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive year. Right side hitter Courtney Buzzerio paced the Panthers with 19 kills, 8 digs and 5 blocks, while 11 service errors helped bog down the Gators.
Pitt Begins Pursuit of Former Peters Township Star, Florida S Donovan McMillan
Pitt’s pursuit of one-time WPIAL targets has gotten off to a strong start this offseason, as former Pine-Richland star Phil Jurkovec decided to come home. And he might not be alone. It didn’t work out for Pitt the first time around as Peters Township star Donovan McMillon committed to...
Pitt Freshman Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanors
PITTSBURGH — On Friday morning, Pitt freshman guard Dior Johnson plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of the second degree and was sentenced to one year of probation for his involvement in a domestic abuse incident in September. “Judge [Jill] Rangos has a reputation for being firm and fair...
Harrisburg freshman Kevin Brown receives second college offer from ACC school
It’s a big week for Kevin Brown, as his Harrisburg Cougars are set to face off against St. Joes Prep on Saturday for a chance at PIAA gold. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Six Tess Myers 3’s Lift Duquesne to Win; Dan Burt Ties Program Wins Record
PITTSBURGH — With the Dukes defeating Kent State, 73-67, on Wednesday night at the UPMC Cooper Field House, head coach Dan Burt tied the all-time Duquesne record for wins by a head coach (Dan Durkin 176). “I’ve tied a milestone, I haven’t set a milestone yet,” Burt said. “We’ll...
Meet the Harrisburg Cougars who will play for the 6A title.
It’s been revenge season for Harrisburg’s football team this postseason, with the Cougars defeating the only two teams to hand them losses in 2022 in Manheim Township and State College to advance to the 6A state championship game on Saturday. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school...
Aliquippa football team gets special sendoff ahead of state championship game
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — The excitement around high school football is building as the PIAA state championship games are set to begin Thursday. Aliquippa High School is one of the teams headed to the finals in Mechanicsburg, and Pittsburgh's Action News 4 was there for the big sendoff Wednesday. “I...
Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions
Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
Aliquippa falls to Bishop McDevitt in PIAA Class 4A football championship game
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Aliquippa Quips were stopped from repeating their reign as state champions, falling to Bishop McDevitt High School 41-18 in a rematch of last year's PIAA Class 4A title game. Watch highlights of the game in the video player above. This is the second state championship...
‘This is really big’: Harrisburg, Steel-High, Bishop McDevitt heading to state title games with their community behind them
Alex Erby was already working on the plan last week, and it sounded like a good one. Regardless of the outcome of this weekend’s football state title games, the Steel-High star quarterback said the city of Harrisburg should just throw a big party for its teams — Harrisburg, Bishop McDevitt and his Rollers.
Local high school transfer able to play basketball after PIAA overturns WPIAL ruling
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The parents of Robert “RJ” Sledge Jr. moved their son from Bishop Canevin in East Carnegie to Imani Christian Academy in East Hills for multiple reasons, including discrimination, finances and lack of inclusion — but basketball was not a factor in their decision process.
3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh
Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
9 former Pa. high school football players charged with hazing after teammates were burned
The Pa. attorney general on Thursday announced charges against nine former members of a central Pa. high school in connection with hazing against new members of the team in 2020. The Northumberland County District Attorney’s office referred the situation at Mount Carmel High School to the Attorney General’s office for...
Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'
PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
