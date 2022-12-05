ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

cardiachill.com

The Portal Prowl: Decoldest Crawford gets an offer from Pitt

The transfer portal moves fast as colleges race to try to secure the top talents in the country that are looking for a change of scenery. Today we have two more players that have picked up offers from the Pittsburgh Panthers including one of the most recognizable names in the portal.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Panthers Poach Gators 3-1 to Advance to Elite Eight

The No. 2 Pittsburgh Panthers defeated the No. 3 Florida Gators in four sets in Madison, Wis. to advance to the Elite Eight for the third consecutive year. Right side hitter Courtney Buzzerio paced the Panthers with 19 kills, 8 digs and 5 blocks, while 11 service errors helped bog down the Gators.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Freshman Dior Johnson Pleads Guilty to Two Misdemeanors

PITTSBURGH — On Friday morning, Pitt freshman guard Dior Johnson plead guilty to two misdemeanor charges of the second degree and was sentenced to one year of probation for his involvement in a domestic abuse incident in September. “Judge [Jill] Rangos has a reputation for being firm and fair...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. High School Football Report podcast: These football teams (we think) will leave Cumberland Valley as PIAA champions

Championship week is hours away now, so PennLive brought together all four ‘Report’ hosts to break down all six football finals and toss in some picks. Take a listen as Brian Linder, Nebiy Esayas, Dan Sostek and Eric Epler jostle for air time and relay a couple of interesting battles to watch when the action begins at 1 p.m. Thursday.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Pittsburgh

Welcome to the ultimate guide to the best pizza places in Pittsburgh!. Don't worry about finding somewhere new for date night. We've got you covered! Where you want pizza by the slice or a whole pie to yourself, Pittsburgh has some top-quality pizzerias.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: The mystery of Pittsburgh's 'fourth river'

PITTSBURGH — In this week’s “Ask Kelly,” we're tackling a long-standing Pittsburgh rumor. Lisa asked: "I have heard we have a fourth river under the three. Is that true? Also, does one of the rivers flow the opposite way?" The rumor that Pittsburgh has a fourth...
PITTSBURGH, PA
27 First News

Christopher Lee Cintron, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Christopher Lee Cintron 41, of Youngstown, Ohio transitioned to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born on March 27, 1981, son of José Cintron and Loray Triplett. Christopher was affectionately known to his family and...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

