Concord, NC

North Carolina woman gives birth to daughter, wins lottery on same day

A North Carolina woman had a day she'll never forget after both giving birth and winning the lottery.

Brenda Gomez Hernandez, a 28-year-old housekeeper from Concord, delivered her baby girl on November 9, according to a news release from the North Carolina Lottery.

Just hours later, Hernandez learned that she had won $100,000 in that day's Powerball drawing.

"I feel like she brought me my luck," Hernandez said in the release. "I'm so thankful."

Hernandez's strategy for picking her tickets was inspired by her other children: She used her sons' birthdays to pick her numbers, according to the release. She bought her winning ticket at a QuikTrip convenience store in Concord.

"When I found out I cried," she said in the release. "I'm just so excited and happy."

The lucky winner picked up her prize on Wednesday, which came out to $65,015 after taxes, says the release. She told the North Carolina Lottery that a "large amount" of her prize would go to paying for her house.

