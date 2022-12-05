Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Residents can compete in lighting contest
Rock Island residents are invited to participate in festive fun by lighting up their yards and homes in celebration of the holidays, according to a news release. The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 37th Annual Holiday Lighting Contest. The contest is intended to recognize Rock Island residents and businesses who craft seasonal displays that are enjoyed by many people throughout the holidays. Nominated properties will be viewed and scored by members of the Beautification Commission.
ourquadcities.com
HDC honors participants, staff
The Handicapped Development Center (HDC) held its annual Recognition Dinner honored participants, staff, and supporters on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Achievement Awards were presented to participants in each of HDC’s program areas who have attained their goals, increased their abilities, and put forth extraordinary...
tspr.org
Galesburg approves community center site; debates sales tax increase
The Galesburg city council narrowly approved selecting the former Churchill Junior High as the site of a proposed community center at its regular meeting this week. Four council members voted for Churchill, and three against. Voting yes were Kevin Wallace, Sarah Davis, Jaclyn Smith-Esters, and Dwight White, and voting no...
ourquadcities.com
Handicapped Development Center honors staff with awards
The Davenport-based Handicapped Development Center held their annual Recognition Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. During this event, staff were honored with Excellence Awards and a Gary Ashcraft Memorial Award. Criteria for the staff Excellence Awards includes: displaying loyalty and initiative, above...
tspr.org
McDonough board votes to keep Schwerer in charge
McDonough County board members were sworn in this week after winning election a month ago. On a voice vote, they chose Scott Schwerer to remain as the board’s chairperson. “I’m very honored and humbled by that. I try to work very hard and give it my all when I do anything and I appreciate their confidence in me,” Schwerer said.
ourquadcities.com
Eric Trimble named to national funeral board
Eric R. Trimble, president of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory in Moline, has been named to the board of directors for a national funeral home organization. Trimble was selected to serve on the board of Selected Independent Funeral Homes, as the Group 4 Board Director to complete a vacated term. Group 4 consists of nine Midwestern states. The leadership term begins immediately and runs through 2024, according to a press release.
Iowa Gov. Reynolds Announces $9.6 Million In New Grants And Projects For Davenport
Today it was announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds that $9.6 million will be invested in Davenport through the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Destination Iowa Creative Placemaking Fund for a series of signature projects along the Davenport riverfront to enhance the experience for residents and visitors. The City of...
Galesburg business owners express concerns over proposed sales tax increase
As Galesburg City Council considers a .25% sales tax increase business owners have been making their concerns about the tax known. Many of the business owners that spoke at Monday’s council meeting were concerned about the negative effects of an increased tax on them while still voicing support for the idea of a community center.
wvik.org
Moline School District Shares Joy
The annual "Share Joys" campaign is being held this week, including today's signature event, the donut eating contest. Students and faculty form teams and raise $500 to participate, and then compete to see who can eat a dozen donuts the fastest. Co-director of student activities Lanae Harding says Share Joys...
ourquadcities.com
Delays expected for multiple 911 ambulance calls in Mercer County
Delays should be expected if the primary 911 ambulance is on an emergency call and a backup ambulance is required in Mercer County. The Mercer County Ambulance District announced Friday that it had received notice from the Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service that it will not be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues.
ourquadcities.com
Lulac | Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Lulac’s Advisor and Latinx Outreach Coordinator Jesse Garcia Janessa Calderon of the Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sat down with us to talk about how the oldest and largest Hispanic organization in the US is working with the Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to advance their community.
977wmoi.com
Completed and Ongoing Capital Improvements at Warren County Housing Authority Units and Buildings
The Warren County Housing Authority offers quality and efficient housing in Monmouth, Roseville, and Kirkwood. Recently, capital improvements have been seen at many of the locations and units, shares Executive Director Hank Shimmin:. “We had completed Oak Terrace. All the units at Oak Terrace have new bathrooms with walk-in showers....
Sioux City Journal
Razor thin: Stoltenberg wins House District 81 recount by 11 votes
Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a back-and-forth Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin. Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes.
ourquadcities.com
Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner
For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport School Board discusses potential closings
Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 1-7, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 1-7, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
aroundptown.com
Prophetstown Elementary Christmas Program Plays To Packed House (video)
Kindergarten through Third graders did not disappoint as they performed their annual Christmas program to several hundred enthusiastic fans in the Prophetstown High School Gym on Tuesday night. The program was directed by PLT#3 District music teacher, Madison Fouts with support from the PES staff and Principal, Kara Kullerstrand. Each...
ourquadcities.com
New 730 area code coming to Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Officials are planning to activate a new area code next year in southern Illinois. Illinois will move forward with the 730 area code next year, which will accompany the existing 618 area code that includes much of the Metro East. Currently, the 618 area code covers parts of 37 counties in Illinois, including Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois auctioning hundreds of unclaimed property items
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online by the Illinois State Treasurers’ Office. The virtual event will be held this year from December 5th to December 8th. The treasurer’s office...
ourquadcities.com
Ducky’s in Andalusia to host Habitat benefit
Ducky’s Lagoon (on Illinois 92 in Andalusia) will host a benefit for Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities on Friday, Dec. 9th, 2022. The Red Solo Cup Party will support Habitat for Humanity — cost per cup is $5, which buys drink specials and the opportunity to win door prizes, according to a Thursday release from Habitat. Specials will be going on all day; door prize drawings will start at 6 p.m.
