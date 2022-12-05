ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galesburg, IL

ourquadcities.com

Residents can compete in lighting contest

Rock Island residents are invited to participate in festive fun by lighting up their yards and homes in celebration of the holidays, according to a news release. The City of Rock Island’s Beautification Commission is sponsoring the 37th Annual Holiday Lighting Contest. The contest is intended to recognize Rock Island residents and businesses who craft seasonal displays that are enjoyed by many people throughout the holidays. Nominated properties will be viewed and scored by members of the Beautification Commission.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
ourquadcities.com

HDC honors participants, staff

The Handicapped Development Center (HDC) held its annual Recognition Dinner honored participants, staff, and supporters on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. Achievement Awards were presented to participants in each of HDC’s program areas who have attained their goals, increased their abilities, and put forth extraordinary...
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

Galesburg approves community center site; debates sales tax increase

The Galesburg city council narrowly approved selecting the former Churchill Junior High as the site of a proposed community center at its regular meeting this week. Four council members voted for Churchill, and three against. Voting yes were Kevin Wallace, Sarah Davis, Jaclyn Smith-Esters, and Dwight White, and voting no...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Handicapped Development Center honors staff with awards

The Davenport-based Handicapped Development Center held their annual Recognition Dinner on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at the Rhythm City Casino Resort in Davenport. During this event, staff were honored with Excellence Awards and a Gary Ashcraft Memorial Award. Criteria for the staff Excellence Awards includes: displaying loyalty and initiative, above...
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

McDonough board votes to keep Schwerer in charge

McDonough County board members were sworn in this week after winning election a month ago. On a voice vote, they chose Scott Schwerer to remain as the board’s chairperson. “I’m very honored and humbled by that. I try to work very hard and give it my all when I do anything and I appreciate their confidence in me,” Schwerer said.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Eric Trimble named to national funeral board

Eric R. Trimble, president of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory in Moline, has been named to the board of directors for a national funeral home organization. Trimble was selected to serve on the board of Selected Independent Funeral Homes, as the Group 4 Board Director to complete a vacated term. Group 4 consists of nine Midwestern states. The leadership term begins immediately and runs through 2024, according to a press release.
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Moline School District Shares Joy

The annual "Share Joys" campaign is being held this week, including today's signature event, the donut eating contest. Students and faculty form teams and raise $500 to participate, and then compete to see who can eat a dozen donuts the fastest. Co-director of student activities Lanae Harding says Share Joys...
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Delays expected for multiple 911 ambulance calls in Mercer County

Delays should be expected if the primary 911 ambulance is on an emergency call and a backup ambulance is required in Mercer County. The Mercer County Ambulance District announced Friday that it had received notice from the Genesis Health Care Systems Ambulance Service that it will not be able to provide backup 911 ambulance service due to staffing issues.
MERCER COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Lulac | Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Lulac’s Advisor and Latinx Outreach Coordinator Jesse Garcia Janessa Calderon of the Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce sat down with us to talk about how the oldest and largest Hispanic organization in the US is working with the Quad City Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to advance their community.
Sioux City Journal

Razor thin: Stoltenberg wins House District 81 recount by 11 votes

Nearly a month after Election Day, voters in Scott County may finally have an answer to who won a back-and-forth Davenport House race with a razor-thin margin. Democrat Craig Cooper congratulated Republican Luana Stoltenberg on winning House District 81 Wednesday after a candidate-picked recount board finished with Stoltenberg ahead by 11 votes.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Downtown Davenport project unveiled | Jonathan Turner

For our latest Daily Dish we were joined by Local 4’s very own Jonathan Turner to talk about the new Riverfront Main Street Landing plans for downtown Davenport. For more art and culture you can email Jonathan at jturner@whbf.com.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Davenport School Board discusses potential closings

Davenport Community School District held an open forum at their school board meeting December 5. Buchanan, Monroe and Washington elementary schools could be on the chopping block within the district. There are plans to shut the three elementary schools down. The district is trying to cut down on finances by...
DAVENPORT, IA
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Elementary Christmas Program Plays To Packed House (video)

Kindergarten through Third graders did not disappoint as they performed their annual Christmas program to several hundred enthusiastic fans in the Prophetstown High School Gym on Tuesday night. The program was directed by PLT#3 District music teacher, Madison Fouts with support from the PES staff and Principal, Kara Kullerstrand. Each...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
ourquadcities.com

New 730 area code coming to Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Officials are planning to activate a new area code next year in southern Illinois. Illinois will move forward with the 730 area code next year, which will accompany the existing 618 area code that includes much of the Metro East. Currently, the 618 area code covers parts of 37 counties in Illinois, including Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois auctioning hundreds of unclaimed property items

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Jewelry, collectible coins, sports memorabilia and historic souvenirs are among the more than 450 unclaimed property items to be auctioned online by the Illinois State Treasurers’ Office. The virtual event will be held this year from December 5th to December 8th. The treasurer’s office...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

Ducky’s in Andalusia to host Habitat benefit

Ducky’s Lagoon (on Illinois 92 in Andalusia) will host a benefit for Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities on Friday, Dec. 9th, 2022. The Red Solo Cup Party will support Habitat for Humanity — cost per cup is $5, which buys drink specials and the opportunity to win door prizes, according to a Thursday release from Habitat. Specials will be going on all day; door prize drawings will start at 6 p.m.
ANDALUSIA, IL

