David Hahn, the radioactive boy scout who built a nuclear reactor in his mother's shed when he was 17Sara BDetroit, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
2023 NBA Mock Draft Projections 1.0FlurrySportsDetroit, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Detroit Pistons owner is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: Inside the numbers
Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: offense/defense overviewLions’ 11th (DVOA) pass offense vs Vikings’ 24th pass defenseLions’ 10th rush offense vs Vikings’ 14th rush defenseDetroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings: defense/offense overview Lions’ Pass Defense (17th) vs Vikings’ Pass Offense (19th)Lions’ Rush Defense (25th) vs Vikings’ Rush Offense (16th)
Vikings WR4 Has Bold Prediction for Lions
It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Minnesota Vikings, but the team’s punt returner and WR4 has a bold prediction. The Vikings can win the NFC North on Sunday, needing either one win or one Detroit Lions loss sometime between now and the end of the season to secure the division crown. Incidentally, the Vikings play those very Lions this weekend.
8 Detroit Lions starters who could leave following 2022 season
We are currently heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, and our Detroit Lions are sitting at 5-7, which places them in second place in the NFC North. After starting off their campaign with a 1-6 record, the Lions have now won four of their last five games to get back in the NFC wild-card race. That being said, you can bet the Lions’ roster in 2023 will look different than it did heading into the 2022 season. In fact, there are eight current starters (including kickers) who are set to hit free agency if they do not re-sign with the Lions.
Can The Lions Roar and Finish the Season on a High?
Something Clicked in Week 9An Easy Run-In, if Such Things Exist. The Detroit Lions have not seen the NFL playoffs since 2016. Since then, Four of those five seasons have seen the Lions head off licking their wounds. Most Lions fans predicted a 6-11 or 7-10 season when the NFL head honchos released the schedule this year. The Lions are currently 4-7 with six games remaining; can they end the season on a high note?
Detroit Lions' Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report
Detroit Lions initial Week 14 NFL injury report released Wednesday.
Quintez Cephus Returns to Lions Practice
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has battled numerous injuries since he was drafted by the team in 2020. On Wednesday, he returned to practice at the team's Allen Park facility, opening his 21-day clock. The team will have three weeks to decide to activate him or end his 2022...
Detroit Lions Injury Report: 3 ruled OUT for matchup vs. Vikings
Following their impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13, the Detroit Lions will look to move to a game of .500 when they host the first-place Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. During the beginning part of the season, the Lions were dealing with a lot of injuries to key players, but as the season has progressed, they have gotten healthier. Just moments ago, the final Detroit Lions injury report for their Week 14 matchup against the Vikings was released.
Detroit Lions Rooting guide for Week 14 begins with Thursday Night Football
Each week, we release our latest Detroit Lions Rooting Guide with the hopes of guiding Lions’ fans as to which teams they should be rooting for. Until the Lions are eliminated from playoff contention, we focus on which teams need to lose in order to help them get to the playoffs. If the Lions are eliminated, we then shift gears to rooting for a higher draft pick. (But to be honest, I am ALWAYS rooting for the Lion to win, regardless of their record. Yes, I have a sickness). That being said, our full Week 14 Rooting Guide will be released in the coming days, but Lions fans will have some rooting work to do on Thursday Night Football.
Odell Beckham Jr. made concerning comments about desire to play during TNF
Odell Beckham Jr. is evidently uninterested in participating in the regular season, which sounds strange. If Odell Beckham Jr. was trying to convince a team, such as the Dallas Cowboys, to look past his apparently not-so-auspicious physical results, talking about how he is entirely uninterested in participating in the regular season was not the way to do it.
Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push
Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
Lions-Vikings tickets: How to buy them for Sunday’s game at Ford Field
It’s pretty fun to be a Detroit Lions fan right now, isn’t it?. Detroit (5-7) is 4-1 over its last five games, with a critical game Sunday against Minnesota (10-2) when it comes to the NFC playoff picture. The Lions needs to keep winning, and start getting some help from the teams in front of them (Seattle, Washington and the NY Giants).
The San Diego Padres secret: monopoly power
What is the secret to the San Diego Padres’ amazing ability to spend money?. The Padres took advantage of that secret power again during the just-concluded winter meetings. Padres chief exec A.J. Preller signed free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts to an 11-year, $280 million deal. San Diego Padres sudden...
SF Giants land coveted free agent OF (but sorry, it’s not Aaron Judge)
Every San Francisco Giants fan on the planet is waiting for the team to sign Aaron Judge. But before that, the club landed another great outfielder. The talk of the MLB Winter Meetings on Tuesday has largely been about the San Francisco Giants and the franchise’s pursuit of free agency’s white whale, Aaron Judge — not to be confused with everyone’s new favorite, Arson Judge. But while everyone was waiting on that deal either with San Francisco or the Yankees, the Giants were cooking up something else.
A Detroit Lions fan's rooting guide for Week 14 vs. Vikings
If you haven't heard, we're two weeks into December and the Detroit Lions remain in the playoff hunt. After starting the season 1-6, the team has won four of its past five games and sits on the fringes of the postseason picture in the NFC. Earning a postseason berth won't...
PurplePTSD: Mike Zimmer Reports Flying Everywhere, the Lions, a Victory Guarantee
The sister-site to VikingsTerritory is PurplePTSD.com, and the guys and gals over there roll out the Minnesota Vikings analysis just as much as we do. Here is some of their top content from the last couple of days:. 1 – The Mike Zimmer rumor mill is suddenly relentless, and PPTSD...
