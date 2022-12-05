Read full article on original website
Houston Astros reportedly finalists to sign the top catcher in MLB free agency
The Houston Astros look to be finalists to acquire the top catcher on the MLB free agency market and have
Report: Judge spurns Giants, agrees to deal with Yankees
SAN DIEGO -- Once again, the Giants were left without a rose. Another high-profile free-agent pursuit fell short Wednesday when Aaron Judge reportedly decided to return to the New York Yankees. MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Wednesday, citing sources, that Judge agreed to a contract with the Yankees. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the deal was for nine years and worth $360 million.
Former Phillies All-Star Could Fix Red Sox Issues After Loss Of Xander Bogaerts
The Red Sox need to find some sort of way to replace Bogaerts' offensive production
Rafael Devers, Don Orsillo react to Bogaerts leaving Red Sox
Thanks for the memories, Xander Bogaerts. That's all the Boston Red Sox and their fans have after watching the veteran shortstop agree to a 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres, per multiple reports late Wednesday night. Bogaerts' exit will be tough to swallow in Boston, where he...
Red Sox lose three pitchers in Rule 5 draft
Boston Red Sox pitching prospects were in demand during Wednesday's Rule 5 draft. Right-hander Thad Ward, the No. 23 ranked Red Sox prospect per SoxProspects.com, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first pick. The 25-year-old sinkerballer posted a 2.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 minor-league starts (51.1 innings) last season, including seven starts with Double-A Portland.
Phillies Select Noah Song in Rule 5 Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies selected Boston Red Sox prospect Noah Song in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Astros Lose Four Prospects, Gain Four in Rule 5 Draft
The Houston Astros went heavy on selecting left-handed pitchers in the Triple-A phase of the Rule 5 Draft.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Ex-Red Sox Reliever Snagged By Dave Dombrowski In Flurry Of Roster Moves
Former Boston Red Sox reliever Matt Strahm reportedly is set to join Dave Dombrowski and the Philadelphia Phillies.
'Stunned' Chaim Bloom had a depressing reaction to Bogaerts' exit
You could argue the Boston Red Sox should have seen this coming, but Wednesday night's news still hit Chaim Bloom hard, it appears. Free-agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts reportedly agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres late Wednesday night. Per multiple reports, the Red Sox weren't even close to re-signing the face of their franchise -- they offered Bogaerts six years and $160 million, and three or four other teams were willing to pay him north of $200 million, according to The Boston Globe's Alex Speier and Pete Abraham.
3 winners and 3 losers from a busy 2022 MLB Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO — As the MLB Winter Meetings wound down on Wednesday here in San Diego, there was a sense that several teams had accomplished their biggest goals for the offseason, while others were still floundering and trying to figure out options. So which MLB teams left San Diego...
What A's reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals found their Yadier Molina replacement in former Chicago Cub Willson Contreras via free agency on Wednesday, though they reportedly had their sights set on trading for Athletics catcher Sean Murphy first. But Oakland’s asking price of two major leaguers and a pitching prospect for its Gold...
Phillies leave Winter Meetings close to contract with lefty reliever
Having already agreed to deals with superstar shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed starting pitcher Taijuan Walker, the Phillies were finalizing a contract with left-handed reliever Matt Strahm as the Winter Meetings came to a close, NBC Sports Philadelphia confirmed. Strahm's deal, first reported by The Athletic, is worth $15 million...
Tomase: Bogaerts is out the door, and Devers soon could follow
Rafael Devers posted an Instagram tribute to former teammate Xander Bogaerts on Thursday, and it ended on an ominous note: "You're an example to follow." The news that the Red Sox lost Bogaerts to the Padres for 11 years and $280 million made for one hell of an early-morning surprise. It shook chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, who got the news before boarding a red-eye home to Boston. It shook Red Sox fans, who are outraged about the loss of another homegrown superstar whom management dragged its feet on paying.
The Steadying Presence of Kevin Long Propelled the Phillies to an NL Pennant
Kevin Long's first season with the Philadelphia Phillies couldn't be considered anything other than a massive success.
Giants trade for Sabol, lose heap of players in Rule 5 Draft
SAN DIEGO — As hard as they try, front offices cannot control the timing of most offseason moves, and sometimes that leads to interesting moments. The Giants love the opportunities presented by the Rule 5 Draft, and on Wednesday, they struck again. If you ignore the fact that he was an addition made on the same day that Aaron Judge chose to go elsewhere — and you should — there’s a lot to like about Blake Sabol.
Commissioner Backs Rays' Plans for Tropicana Field Site
Rob Manfred Says The team is Doing What it Needs to Do
Report: Red Sox land All-Star closer Kenley Jansen on two-year deal
Welcome to the MLB offseason, Chaim Bloom. Kenley Jansen has agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with the Boston Red Sox in free agency, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday. Jansen is the third reliever the Red Sox have signed in free agency, joining Joely Rodriguez and Chris Martin, but...
Gimme Him: One player Giants would steal from Eagles
The New York Giants (7-4-1) will host the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this Sunday afternoon. That, of course, provides those of us here at Giants Wire the opportunity to hypothetically steal from the Eagles’ roster in search of depth and/or talent upgrades for Big Blue.
Anonymous executive has scathing take on big Red Sox free agent move
The Boston Red Sox had a rough day on Wednesday as they lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency. One addition they made may have softened the blow on paper, but the reviews from around the league on the move are not particularly good. The...
