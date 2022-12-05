SAN DIEGO — As hard as they try, front offices cannot control the timing of most offseason moves, and sometimes that leads to interesting moments. The Giants love the opportunities presented by the Rule 5 Draft, and on Wednesday, they struck again. If you ignore the fact that he was an addition made on the same day that Aaron Judge chose to go elsewhere — and you should — there’s a lot to like about Blake Sabol.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO