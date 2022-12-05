ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Horseman
3d ago

I hope so and I hope the county I live in separates from Chicago the corrupt crime ridden hell hole.

T Camaro
3d ago

I really hope we can get away from Chicago. I would consider staying in Illinois if the system changes and these corrupt leaders get pushed out

Tim Robertson
3d ago

The state would be a much better place without Chicago dragging us down. We need to become new Illinois ASAP

Related
wgil.com

New 730 area code coming to southern Illinois next year

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – A new 730 overrlaying the current 618 area code will be introduced in southern Illinois next year. The Illinois Commerce Commission said Wednesday that the new area code addresses the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region and will be introduced after July 7. The commission says that starting on July 7, phone customers in the 618 area code may be assigned a number in the new 730 area code when they request new service or an additional line. The 618 area code covers all or parts of 37 counties and includes Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police

QUAD CITIES, Ill. and Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Greyson Killinger, 36, is wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also has warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport. According to Quad Cities Crime...
MOLINE, IL
monmouthcollege.edu

What Can We Do to Help?

MONMOUTH, Ill. – Ebenezer Scrooge’s nephew and American attorney Bryan Stevenson both have words of wisdom that a Monmouth College class taught by professor Craig Vivian has taken to heart. And because of it, Galesburg senior citizens are experiencing a brighter Christmas season. Vivian is an instructor of...
MONMOUTH, IL
The Center Square

Illinois named worst state for the middle class

(The Center Square) – A new report lists the Land of Lincoln as the least tax-friendly state in the nation for middle-class families. The report was done by Kiplinger and ranked the 10 worst states for middle-class families when looking at the state's overall tax burden. "Sorry, Illinois, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
rcreader.com

Three Monmouth Professors Produce a Diverse Musical Sound as Craig and Co

MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS (December 8, 2022) — The latest interdisciplinary project from Monmouth College can be seen (and heard) 5-7PM, December 17, at Market Alley Wines, 59 Public Square, in downtown Monmouth. That's when three professors who make up 75% of the band Craig and Co will have their next...
MONMOUTH, IL
wvik.org

City of Kewanee Hires Its First Convicted Felon

This month, Kewanee hired a new employee who just got out of prison. A change in employment rules made it possible, and that might happen in the Quad Cities, too. A year ago, Kewanee removed legal sanctions that barred it from hiring previously incarcerated people. Last month, the city hired...
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
GALESBURG, IL
wgil.com

Galesburg Silver Streaks Boys Basketball @ United Township Panthers

The Galesburg Silver Streaks boys basketball team travels to East Moline to take on the United Township Panthers. The Streaks are 2-4 overall and 0-2 in the Western Big 6 Conference. The Panthers are 5-1 and 1-1 coming off a win over Rock Island. Brad Bennewitz and Jason Wessels bring you the action on 93.7 FM, 1400 AM WGIL and wgil.com.
EAST MOLINE, IL
wcbu.org

Downtown Peoria: Yes, there are things going on

Downtown Peoria isn’t as lively as it used to be. That’s probably an understatement even for downtown boosters. After all, the central business district has had to deal with Caterpillar Inc. retrenchment (company headquarters already exited Peoria for the Chicago suburbs and is now headed for Texas) and covid’s cooling of an economy as more people work remotely—not in offices downtown.
PEORIA, IL
KFVS12

New Illinois smoke alarm law set to take place in 2023

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting in 2023 Illinois homes and apartments will need a certain kind of smoke detector. The 10-year sealed battery detector is now the preferred choice under a new state law. However, you will be given some time to make replacements. “If they have smoke alarms currently...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

A look at new Illinois laws going into effect in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
POLITICO

Calling in the big guns

Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Governor Pritzker signs Unemployment Insurance Agreement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The governor has signed a bill that plans to end the unemployment debt in the state. The state took on a loan to pay for unemployment during the pandemic. Now the state has signed into law a plan to close that debt. “This bipartisan agreement eliminates the final portion of the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
wvik.org

Recount Shows Stoltenburg Won NW Davenport House District Election

Republican Luana Stoltenberg has won Iowa's 81st House District election. That's the result of a recount over the past week by a three-member election board in Scott County. The process began last week with a hand recount of votes from absentee ballots cast in the northwestern Davenport district. Then the board used the county's tabulation machines to count votes cast on election day.
DAVENPORT, IA
illinoisnewsroom.org

Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19

Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
ILLINOIS STATE

