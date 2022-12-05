This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In my dreams, my dad is alive. He appears beside me in the grocery store clutching a list of items he wants me to purchase for him. They're always things that suit his esoteric taste but are difficult to find in Missouri, like teff flour or broccoli rabe. Or he calls me with complaints about the loud neighbors at his independent-living facility. But when I try to dial the manager to sort things out, the numbers on my phone start melting.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO