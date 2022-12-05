This run of games does not get any easier for the Rangers as the next stop on this trip out west is a mile high. Denver is the destination as the Colorado Avalanche looks determined to deface rumors of demise at the detriment of the Blueshirts. I’d like to consider this a game of what could have been had the Rangers managed to beat the Lightning in the playoffs last year but that is not quite the case in tonight’s fixture.

