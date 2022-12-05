ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pgh Hockey Now

Stroke ‘Scary Word,’ But Letang Vows to Be Back

His teammates’ loud stick taps at the start of practice Thursday were an indication of how Kris Letang’s hockey family feels about him as he recovers from his second stroke. It’s just as heartfelt but a little different for the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman’s actual family. “Scary,...
Reminder: Versatile Rust Is a Man For All Reasons

Mike Sullivan appreciates what an asset Bryan Rust is for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That Rust has top-six talent and a blue-collar work ethic, that he is versatile and responsible enough to be deployed in any situation. Which doesn’t necessarily mean that Sullivan is inclined to do that. Not if...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Flip Switch, Erik Karlsson to Edmonton?

Some revenge was served cold in Montreal by former presumptive first-overall pick Shane Wright, who the Canadiens snubbed at the 2022 NHL Draft. The Edmonton Oilers might rattle the NHL trade market by stepping into the pursuit of Erik Karlsson. The Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a few illnesses to trounce the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matt Murray was locked in, and there’s also a Jakob Chychryn trade update.
Wow. Letang Returns to Practice 10 Days After Stroke

Piittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, in what could be described as a large surprise, was on the ice for Penguins practice Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex. That development comes 10 days after he had his second stroke in about eight years. Letang had been skating separately from the...
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, December 7

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, December 7 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest NHLTips6 preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ,...
Kris Letang Takes Morning Skate, Out vs. Sabres

BUFFALO — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice on Thursday, 10 days after suffering his second stroke in eight years. The top defenseman took the sparsely-attended optional morning skate on Friday morning with several teammates, including Evgeni Malkin and Teddy Blueger. However, after the skating coach Mike...
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Debate, Boeser Speaks to 6 Teams for Trade

Not all of the hockey news today is sunshine. Jesse Puljujarvi is spiraling in Edmonton and wondering aloud if he should bail on the NHL. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Sam Poulin took a personal leave from the WBS Penguins due to a personal matter, and the Penguins asked that his privacy be respected. On the ice, we debated if Penguins GM Ron Hextall was wise to avoid the NHL trade market, Tage Thompson absolutely manhandled the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Brock Boeser’s agent is lining up teams for a deal.
Dan’s Daily: Capitals Trade Speculation, Big Day at Penguins Practice

BUFFALO — Not often does practice begin with stick taps and an emotionally uplifting moment. Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex, the Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed Kris Letang back to practice just 10 days after he had a stroke. There’s a lot more from practice below. NHL trade rumors are bubbling around the Washington Capitals and Brock Boeser. The Fenway Group, which owns the Red Sox and the Penguins, is under fire in Boston for not dropping the cash. Also, the latest on Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and their potential trade wishes.
Penguins vs. Sabres, Thompson: Game 27, Lines, Notes & How to Watch

BUFFALO — Back in 2018, the Buffalo Sabres (12-13-1) traded Ryan O’Reilly to the St. Louis Blues. They wanted Robert Thomas or Jordan Kryou but accepted Tage Thompson. The decision is paying handsome dividends now as the 6-foot-6 center is filling the net and is a top-five NHL scorer. The Pittsburgh Penguins are churning along, stacking wins (14-8-4), and methodically dialing in their game.
