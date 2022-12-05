BUFFALO — Not often does practice begin with stick taps and an emotionally uplifting moment. Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex, the Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed Kris Letang back to practice just 10 days after he had a stroke. There’s a lot more from practice below. NHL trade rumors are bubbling around the Washington Capitals and Brock Boeser. The Fenway Group, which owns the Red Sox and the Penguins, is under fire in Boston for not dropping the cash. Also, the latest on Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and their potential trade wishes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO