Stroke ‘Scary Word,’ But Letang Vows to Be Back
His teammates’ loud stick taps at the start of practice Thursday were an indication of how Kris Letang’s hockey family feels about him as he recovers from his second stroke. It’s just as heartfelt but a little different for the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman’s actual family. “Scary,...
Penguins Locker Room: What Changed After 1st Period in 4-1 Win?
The Pittsburgh Penguins, who were battling illnesses in the locker room, beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1, but they began the first period as if they were under the influence of some heavy cold medicine. The Penguins trailed 1-0, and Columbus clearly had the better of play with nearly twice...
Reminder: Versatile Rust Is a Man For All Reasons
Mike Sullivan appreciates what an asset Bryan Rust is for the Pittsburgh Penguins. That Rust has top-six talent and a blue-collar work ethic, that he is versatile and responsible enough to be deployed in any situation. Which doesn’t necessarily mean that Sullivan is inclined to do that. Not if...
Dan’s Daily: Penguins Flip Switch, Erik Karlsson to Edmonton?
Some revenge was served cold in Montreal by former presumptive first-overall pick Shane Wright, who the Canadiens snubbed at the 2022 NHL Draft. The Edmonton Oilers might rattle the NHL trade market by stepping into the pursuit of Erik Karlsson. The Pittsburgh Penguins overcame a few illnesses to trounce the Columbus Blue Jackets. Matt Murray was locked in, and there’s also a Jakob Chychryn trade update.
Wow. Letang Returns to Practice 10 Days After Stroke
Piittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, in what could be described as a large surprise, was on the ice for Penguins practice Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Sport Complex. That development comes 10 days after he had his second stroke in about eight years. Letang had been skating separately from the...
Poulin Takes Leave of Absence from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Sam Poulin is taking a leave of absence from the Penguins’ American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre. He is doing to for “personal reasons,” according to a release, which did not elaborate, issued by the team. There was no timetable given for his return.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Wednesday, December 7
The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Wednesday, December 7 as Ian Cameron, Alex B. Smith and special guest NHLTips6 preview and analyze the Wednesday NHL card from a betting perspective. Subscribe on your favorite platform. DraftKings Sportsbook Ice Guys. States: PA, NY, NJ,...
5-Minute Penguins Postgame: Momentum & Slips in 4-1 Win
The Pittsburgh Penguins (14-8-4) needed a little warmup before they found their game and rhythm. After a sluggish first period, the Penguins flexed their superior talent and crisp game in a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bryan Rust was against the Penguins’ spark plug as he crashed the...
Kris Letang Takes Morning Skate, Out vs. Sabres
BUFFALO — Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang returned to practice on Thursday, 10 days after suffering his second stroke in eight years. The top defenseman took the sparsely-attended optional morning skate on Friday morning with several teammates, including Evgeni Malkin and Teddy Blueger. However, after the skating coach Mike...
Dan’s Daily: A Penguins Debate, Boeser Speaks to 6 Teams for Trade
Not all of the hockey news today is sunshine. Jesse Puljujarvi is spiraling in Edmonton and wondering aloud if he should bail on the NHL. Pittsburgh Penguins prospect Sam Poulin took a personal leave from the WBS Penguins due to a personal matter, and the Penguins asked that his privacy be respected. On the ice, we debated if Penguins GM Ron Hextall was wise to avoid the NHL trade market, Tage Thompson absolutely manhandled the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Brock Boeser’s agent is lining up teams for a deal.
Dan’s Daily: Capitals Trade Speculation, Big Day at Penguins Practice
BUFFALO — Not often does practice begin with stick taps and an emotionally uplifting moment. Thursday at the UPMC Lemieux Complex, the Pittsburgh Penguins welcomed Kris Letang back to practice just 10 days after he had a stroke. There’s a lot more from practice below. NHL trade rumors are bubbling around the Washington Capitals and Brock Boeser. The Fenway Group, which owns the Red Sox and the Penguins, is under fire in Boston for not dropping the cash. Also, the latest on Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, and their potential trade wishes.
Penguins Grades: What’s Clicking for Pens After 3rd Straight Win (+)
By early in the third period, the Pittsburgh Penguins were toying with the Columbus Blue Jackets. While the score indicated a precarious 3-1 lead, the play on the ice and the disparity in possession indicated a near-blowout. The Penguins survived a zombified first period to squash Columbus 4-1 at PPG Paints Arena.
Penguins Power Play Implications; Also Boost Crosby for Hart?
The Pittsburgh Penguins’ power play is statistically one of the worst in the NHL. The man advantage has scored only 16 goals and ranks above only six other teams. In those struggles are a handful of direct and indirect negative results that limit the Penguins. The 26th-ranked power play...
Penguins vs. Sabres, Thompson: Game 27, Lines, Notes & How to Watch
BUFFALO — Back in 2018, the Buffalo Sabres (12-13-1) traded Ryan O’Reilly to the St. Louis Blues. They wanted Robert Thomas or Jordan Kryou but accepted Tage Thompson. The decision is paying handsome dividends now as the 6-foot-6 center is filling the net and is a top-five NHL scorer. The Pittsburgh Penguins are churning along, stacking wins (14-8-4), and methodically dialing in their game.
Crosby Helps Cure What Was Ailing Penguins in 4-1 Win
Sidney Crosby was ill on Monday. Felt poorly enough that he sat out the Pittsburgh Penguins’ practice at PPG Paints Arena. He didn’t go on the ice during their optional skate the next morning, either. By Tuesday evening, however, Crosby had recovered enough to be in the lineup...
