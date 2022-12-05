Unfortunately, we’re both addicted to crunchy snacks, Fritz and I. His go-to between-meal treats are Milk Bones, while mine are anything crunchy-salty-greasy –you know, the chips genre. I like to think I’m more discriminating, as Fritz will eat anything that hits the floor, and will slurp up spilled whatever. He’s especially fond of pizza crusts. But reading the ingredients list on my chip bags, he’s probably the healthier eater.

LINCOLNVILLE, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO