Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Has Four Fentanyl Busts Over the Last Two WeeksThe Maine WriterAroostook County, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
mdislander.com
From farm to food pantry: How the Downeast Gleaning Initiative nourishes neighbors in need
BAR HARBOR — For more than two decades, Healthy Acadia’s Downeast Gleaning Initiative has partnered with farmers and food pantries across Hancock and Washington counties to turn fresh, local produce that would otherwise go to waste into meals for hungry Mainers. The program, which has been replicated across...
mdislander.com
ECMI offers free concert Dec. 16
ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) offers its next free Midday Concert at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 with members of the Baroque Orchestra of Maine, comprised of baroque violinist Heidi Powell, baroque harpist Phoebe Durand-McDonnell and cellist Max Treitler. The concert will be held at the Moore...
mdislander.com
Bar Harbor Lobster Pound to reopen
BAR HARBOR — After being shuttered for six years, the Bar Harbor Lobster Pound will reopen its steamers in time for the next summer season. Under Aaron Jackson’s new ownership, the restaurant at 414 Bar Harbor Road will feature a fresh seafood market along with a 500-gallon saltwater tank aquarium to entertain dine-in patrons of all ages. A 38-foot lobster boat will be permanently docked next to the restaurant and serve up hand-spun, locally made ice cream.
Check It Out: The New Bangor Area Transit Center Opens Friday
Since the announcement back in December 2020 that Bangor would be building a brand-new transit center, crews have been steadily working toward making the concept a reality. And they're getting close to realizing the fruits of all that labor. According to Courtney O’Donnell, the assistant city manager of Bangor, there...
wabi.tv
Educare Central Maine hosts first clothing swap since the pandemic
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Educare Central Maine returns to their clothing swap program, the first one since the pandemic. “It started out with some parents that were looking for items and asking their family services coordinator if they knew anybody that had anything, whether it be children’s jackets or boots,” Nicole Hinkel said.
Ellsworth American
Craft store and dance studio open in former warehouse
ELLSWORTH — Two new businesses have put some new life into the old warehouse at 51 Franklin St. in Ellsworth. The warehouse, which has served many purposes over the years, is now home to a craft store and a dance studio. Jeff Lamb and his wife, Danielle Alteri, now...
mdislander.com
Create linocut holiday cards at Wendell Gilley Museum
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Create your own holiday card by carving and printing with linoleum blocks at the Wendell Gilley Museum in a workshop on Friday, Dec. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. This class is for adults and teens; the fee is $20 for museum members and $25 for nonmembers.
mdislander.com
Island police log for week of Dec. 8
Bar Harbor — Rose Chick, 60, of Trenton struck a deer on Eden Street in Bar Harbor on Nov. 29. Chick was driving north when a deer entered the roadway. As a result of the collision, Chick’s vehicle, a 2013 Ford SUV, sustained front end damage. On the...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: The Dog and I Are Going on a Diet
Unfortunately, we’re both addicted to crunchy snacks, Fritz and I. His go-to between-meal treats are Milk Bones, while mine are anything crunchy-salty-greasy –you know, the chips genre. I like to think I’m more discriminating, as Fritz will eat anything that hits the floor, and will slurp up spilled whatever. He’s especially fond of pizza crusts. But reading the ingredients list on my chip bags, he’s probably the healthier eater.
Maine Children's Home expands to serve parents in their 20s
WATERVILLE, Maine — Some say being a parent is the toughest job you'll have, and being a young parent may add some extra stress. A program in Waterville at Maine Children's Home focused on helping teen parents but is now expanding to help moms and dads past high school.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland interim Harbor Master requests one-time large ship waiver, points to needed revenue
ROCKLAND — The city of Rockland could pick up an additional $35,000 (rough estimate), next fall, but only if City Councilors approve a one-time waiver permitting an additional 3,000-passenger cruise ship to visit Rockland Harbor in 2023. Currently, Rockland’s passenger ship ordinance is capped at five for the number...
mdislander.com
Acadia Choral delivers Christmas joy and mystery
BAR HARBOR — It almost seemed like a return to “normal” with the Acadia Choral singing beautiful Christmas music – in this case, Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and Buxtehude’s “The Newborn Child” and several celebratory carols – accompanied by a fine professional orchestra for an appreciative audience filling the pews at St. Saviour’s church last Sunday afternoon.
mainebiz.biz
19th century Camden mill redeveloped for apartments has value-add opportunity
A historic woolen mill in Camden that was converted into residential and retail space in the 2000s sold for $6.5 million as an attractive value-add opportunity. Knox Mill LLC bought the mill, which has a primary address of 39 Mechanic St., from Knox Mill Holdings LLC. The mixed-use property consists...
WMTW
Storefront Safety: Questions raised after truck crashes into Maine Dollar Tree
ELLSWORTH, Maine — Five people are recovering from injuries after a truck slammed into a Dollar Tree on Monday. The Storefront Safety Council, a national group, is now scrutinizing the quality of bollards posted outside the store. “The device that was used is not an adequate bollard. It's not...
wabi.tv
Police searching for man who robbed Waterville bank
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Police are looking for a man that robbed the Camden National Bank in Waterville Tuesday morning. It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the bank on Main Street. The man is described as 5′9″ to 5′10″ wearing a green winter jacket and a black mask....
mdislander.com
BHBT employees recognized by peers during appreciation week
MOUNT DESERT — Twelve Bar Harbor Bank & Trust employees were recognized during the bank’s Employee Appreciation Week for their contributions to the organization in 2022. According to the bank, the peer-nominated Brand Behavior Awards are awarded to employees whose behavior exemplifies the bank’s core values of communication, initiative, positivity, professionalism, quality and teamwork.
mdislander.com
Fiber artist sculpts wild creatures, promotes conservation
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Catherine Danae sculpts animals with needle and felting wool. She calls herself “a maker who loves the outdoors.” Danae will be the December People-Nature-Art presenter for Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 13 beginning at 7 p.m. in an online-only program. “The beauty of...
foxbangor.com
6 sent to hospital after truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH– Four people inside the Dollar Tree store in Ellsworth as well as two people in a truck that crashed into the store have been taken to the hospital. At approximately 1:45, police say that a truck crashed through the glass front doors and windows coming to a stop approximately twenty feet inside the store.
Man dead after driving off road in Canaan
CANAAN, Maine — A man from Hartland died Friday after the vehicle he was driving went off Route 23 in Canaan. It happened around 4:30 p.m., Somerset County Chief Sheriff's Deputy Michael Mitchell told NEWS CENTER Maine. Mitchell said the 59-year-old man drove off the left side of the...
What Are The Actual Chances of a White Christmas In Bangor This Year?
I hate to wave my cane at the sky and ask rhetorical questions, but for real... where is all the snow? I know when people start sentences with "When I was a kid..." that it usually is just someone completely out of touch with the way the world is now. However, I really do believe that there was more snow in general when I was a kid.
