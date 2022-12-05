“Batgirls Steph and Cass were taken off guard when they were captured by their own parents while magically swapped inside each other’s body in the 2022 Annual, and now it’s time for them to take the power back and do their own confronting! But sometimes it’s easier to kick butt than it is to talk about feelings, especially when those feelings hit close to home. Lady Shiva and Cluemaster seem to want to make amends with their daughters, but if the girls know anything, it’s that nothing is ever what it seems!”

2 DAYS AGO