comicon.com
Meet Mr. And Mrs. Menace: Previewing ‘Batman Incorporated’ #3
The senses-shattering third chapter of “No More Teachers” continues as the Batman Incorporated team find themselves at war with…a rival Bat-group? And Ghost-Maker is about to come face-to-face with his greatest failure and his deadliest enemy–the mysterious PHANTOM-ONE!”. Batman Incorporated #3 is out Tuesday 13th December...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘Superman: Son Of Kal-El’ #18 Final Issue
Inks: Cian Tormey, Ruairí Coleman and Scott Hanna. Colours: Romulo Fajardo Jr. With the landmark Action Comics #1050 just around the corner, prepare for the ultimate battle between Superman and Lex Luthor as Clark and Jon continue their intensive training. But will it be enough to overcome the mysterious new villain calling themselves Red Sin?
comicon.com
Take A Trip Through The Infinite Earths Of The DCU In ‘Dark Crisis: Big Bang’ #1 Preview
“After the monumental events of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #4, Pariah has successfully resurrected the infinite Multiverse…and all of reality is still reeling from the event. Dark Crisis: Big Bang #1 is a haunting journey through these newly re-formed realities, from The Jurassic League to DC: Mech…from Dark Knights of Steel to Batman’89 and back again…in a guest-star-galore all-new epic by comics legend and DC architect Mark Waid.”
comicon.com
Satire With Bite – Previewing ‘Billionaire Island: Cult Of Dogs’ #2
“Billionaire Island still stands, but life is very different than it once was. With mercenaries at every turn and F-list stars struggling to survive, the lush life has taken a turn for the worse. Join us on a walking tour as we see what’s left of the island… and what’s in store for our hero, Business Dog!”
comicon.com
Preview: The Island Will Show The Contestants Who They Truly Are In ‘Nature’s Labyrinth’ #2
Mad Cave Studios has revealed a preview of Nature’s Labyrinth #2, out next week from writer Zac Thompson, artist Bayleigh Underwood, colorist Warnia Shadewa, and letterer Rus Wooten. After being dropped on a terrifying island with an ever-changing landscape and left to fight for their lives, it’s all-out mayhem...
comicon.com
The Team-Up Of The Decade Is Here: Previewing ‘Batman/Spawn’ #1
Two dark heroes, cursed by tragedy, find their paths crossing again…but not by choice!. What sinister foe is at work, pitting the Dark Knight against the Hellspawn? From the shadows of Gotham City to New York City, this epic event is the blockbuster you’ve been waiting almost two decades for!
comicon.com
Trying To Make Sense Of A Serial Killer’s Motive: Previewing ‘A Legacy Of Violence’ #3
The doctors try to make sense of the serial killer’s motive with help from the town sheriff. As Nick wanders the streets of Disante, in search of something that might connect him to Unit 731 and the serial killer, he makes a wrong turn and finds more than he bargained for.
comicon.com
Beware The Creeper In ‘Danger Street’ #1 Preview
“Joining the Justice League is a goal for any superhero, but what happens when a quest for membership takes a sinister turn? Join Starman, Metamorpho, and Warlord as they look to prove themselves worthy by summoning and defeating Darkseid in battle. Soon they’ll learn that calling upon a New God never ends well, and their world is headed for a crisis as a result! The journey to save the day will be a treacherous one filled with princesses, knights, and all kinds of monsters. Each person the heroes encounter plays a crucial role in this sprawling yet gripping narrative that is a little bit silly, a whole lot dark, and completely cool. Expect the unexpected with a supporting cast featuring Manhunter, Lady Cop, the Green Team, and the Creeper!
comicon.com
Art For Art’s Sake #186: Howard Chaykin’s Got ‘A Study In Scarlet’ And More
Art For Art’s Sake, a weekly celebration of the ninth art, ending this week with a look at Howard Chaykin’s Study in Scarlet. Okay then, off we go… starting with Nicolas Amiard, manipulating the art of many famous cartoonists for an important message:. Each year during the...
comicon.com
The Comicon Advent Calendar 2022: Day 11 – Seasons Greetings From The Houses Of Mystery and Secrets
Merry Christmas again, time to virtually open another comic-based window of sequential greatness on The Comicon Advent Calendar…. Today it’s Cain & Abel, that original double act of murder and tale-telling. The brothers who look after twin houses in the Dreaming as seen in Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman and so many more… the House of Mystery and the House of Secrets.
comicon.com
A Senseless Death Affects The Fox Family In ‘I Am Batman’ #16 Preview
Though the Fox family has always excelled at keeping secrets from one another, a seemingly random act of violence sets them on a collision course with a painful truth with which there may be no reconciliation. I Am Batman #16 is out Tuesday 13th December from DC Comics.
comicon.com
Family Reunions Can Be Difficult When Your Folks Are Supervillains: Previewing ‘Batgirls’ #13
“Batgirls Steph and Cass were taken off guard when they were captured by their own parents while magically swapped inside each other’s body in the 2022 Annual, and now it’s time for them to take the power back and do their own confronting! But sometimes it’s easier to kick butt than it is to talk about feelings, especially when those feelings hit close to home. Lady Shiva and Cluemaster seem to want to make amends with their daughters, but if the girls know anything, it’s that nothing is ever what it seems!”
comicon.com
Too Much Wibbly Wobbly In The Timey Wimey: Reviewing ‘Marauders’ #9
‘Marauders’ #9 hits a point of lore, character, and nostalgia overload as it continues the team’s already deadly trip to the ancient past to save some of the very first mutants of Earth. Tons of solid ideas and energetic vivid fun artwork fill this book that tries to stay afloat even as it gets a bit lost within itself and the story trappings at times.
comicon.com
DC Announces ‘Superman: Lost’ From Christopher Priest And Carlo Pagulayan
With the return of Superman to Earth and a relaunch for the Man of Steel imminent, it would seem that DC Comics are finally showing Clark some much needed love. After all, it can’t always be about Batman, right? And as a fan for the big blue boy scout, I for one welcome the announcement that the Deathstroke team of writer Christopher Priest (Black Adam) and artist Carlo Pagulayan (Deathstroke) are reuniting for a 10-issue Superman series, Superman: Lost, debuting March 14th, 2023.
comicon.com
New To You Comics #121: All-Ages Adventures In ‘Bone V1: Out From Boneville’
Everyone has different tastes in comics. Here at New To You Comics, we explore that as Tony and Tom dive into comics that, well, it’s right there in the column title. This week, we look at one of the indie greats of the nineties. Jeff Smith should be a...
comicon.com
First Wave Of ‘Spawn’ Variant Covers Get A Second Printing
The first set of Spawn team-up variant covers have all gone, at distribution level, and so get a second printing. A slightly different colour scheme will be added, with the following titles heading back to the printers:. All Against All #1 Cover E, second printing. Blood Stained Teeth #7 Cover...
comicon.com
Square Enix’s ‘Final Fantasy XVI’ “Revenge” Trailer Reveals A June Release Date
Square Enix premiered a new trailer for Final Fantasy XVI entitled “Revenge” at The Game Awards 2022. Though still focused heavily on combat, this new trailer also showed a glimpse at some of the characters likely to join the protagonist’s party. The preview also offered a few...
comicon.com
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ — A Comparison Of The Film Vs. The Television Adaptation
Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale television series has done such an amazing job that it’s often easy to forget that decades ago there was a film adaptation of Margaret Atwood‘s novel. Obviously, the 1990 movie couldn’t do the same type of long-form storytelling the TV show has — especially now that it is multiple seasons long. Nevertheless, a lot can be said about comparing the two versions of the same story.
comicon.com
‘Stargirl’ Ends On A Strong Note In Series Finale
Now that season three of Stargirl is over, it is clear that it was the weakest of the show’s three seasons. That doesn’t mean it ended on a bad note, though. Everything the season had been building to came to a head in spectacular fashion. The drama was extremely high, the action was worthwhile, and the final note — as well as the show as a whole — was fairly strong. While the season itself might have been wobbly, the finale was a worthwhile capstone to a strongly consistent, and underrated, superhero show.
comicon.com
Dynamite Announces Plans For The Facsimile Edition Of 1995’s ‘Gargoyles’ #1
When Dynamite’s new Gargoyles series was announced in July, it was part of plan to also reprint and replicate some of the original 1990s Gargoyles comics. And with the first issue of the new series on stands — and reportedly flying off of them — the company has formalized part of the reprint effort.
