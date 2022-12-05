ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage Beach, MO

Medical examiner deems Lake-area lawyer’s death suicide

By Matthew Sanders
 4 days ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Osage Beach lawyer found dead this summer in a car outside a hospital died by suicide, investigators said Monday.

Brian Byrd's body was found in the back seat of a black Lexus in the Lake Regional Hospital parking lot in July. He had been missing for about a week.

An autopsy performed in Springfield, Missouri, found that Byrd died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Camden County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. A toxicology report showed Byrd had no foreign substances in his bloodstream when he died.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
