Detroit, MI

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant

Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks

New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.’s best move would be to play now

Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been trying to use the vague promise of helping a team win in 2022 to secure a significant payday that extends into 2023. That’s fine, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Who is going to commit major dollars to Beckham without...
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham should be upset that Cowboys leaked information about his knee

The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came the leaks.
NBC Sports

JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz

Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBC Sports

How Purdy played key role in shaping 49ers' dominant defense

Another season, another dominant 49ers defense. But this year might be the unit's best yet, sitting atop nearly every defensive category in the NFL as San Francisco rides its current five-game winning streak. The team will look to continue that success Sunday as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
NBC Sports

Brian Brohm to serve as Purdue’s interim coach for bowl game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm is getting another chance to replace his older brother. And this time, he’ll be more than an adviser. Shortly after Louisville announced Thursday it had hired Jeff Brohm, Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski named Brohm’s younger brother as interim coach for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
NBC Sports

Eagles getting key player back at practice this week

Last week, the Eagles got Jordan Davis back, and this week they very well may get Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, their veteran slot corner. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ Nov. 3 win over the Texans and was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Five Vikings miss practice with illness

Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation

When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Craig Reynolds designated for return from IR

Lions running back Craig Reynolds returned to practice on Thursday. Reynolds has been designated to return from injured reserve. He missed the last four games with a rib injury. Reynolds appeared in the first eight games of the year. He ran 23 times for 102 yards and caught nine passes...
DETROIT, MI
NBC Sports

Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness

The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports

Derek Carr: I’m sure Baker Mayfield will love that moment for the rest of his life

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looked shellshocked after Thursday night’s loss to the Rams, but he had to give credit to the quarterback who beat him. Carr acknowledged that Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was claimed on waivers Tuesday and led the Rams to a 17-16 comeback win on Thursday, deserved to celebrate that moment forever.
NBC Sports

Browns claim Jaelon Darden off waivers

Waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, receiver Jaelon Darden has found a new home. The Browns claimed Darden off waivers, according to multiple reports. A fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Darden had been a significant special teams contributor. He leads the league with 31 punt returns and 330 punt return yards, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. He’s also recorded three kick returns for 67 yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice

Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

