Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant
Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Cowboys' Micah Parsons says OBJ told him he could be ready to play in 5 weeks
New layers have been added to the 2022 NFL season's "Will they or won't they?" saga between three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and the Dallas Cowboys. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons said at his media availability Wednesday (via The Athletic) that Beckham told him he could be ready to play in five weeks, a timeline that would put him on track to play on Super Wild Card Weekend, the first round of the NFL playoffs.
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.’s best move would be to play now
Free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been trying to use the vague promise of helping a team win in 2022 to secure a significant payday that extends into 2023. That’s fine, but it doesn’t seem to be working. Who is going to commit major dollars to Beckham without...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham should be upset that Cowboys leaked information about his knee
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came the leaks.
NBC Sports
JK, Clarkson explain dust-up late in Warriors' loss to Jazz
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson were involved in a spat in the fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. The Jazz trailed by two points with 28 seconds remaining when Clarkson, closely guarded by Kuminga, tried to drive to the basket. Kuminga stayed with him and swatted a mid-range shot.
Georgia QB Bennett is old-school Heisman Trophy contender
Thirteen of the last 14 Heisman Trophy winners to enter the NFL have done so as first-round draft picks, including all 11 quarterbacks
NBC Sports
How Purdy played key role in shaping 49ers' dominant defense
Another season, another dominant 49ers defense. But this year might be the unit's best yet, sitting atop nearly every defensive category in the NFL as San Francisco rides its current five-game winning streak. The team will look to continue that success Sunday as they welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to...
NBC Sports
Odell Beckham Jr.: I don’t see the point in playing in regular season
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s search for a new team has seen him visit with three teams recently, but Beckham hasn’t signed with anyone and questions about his readiness to play have made it less than certain that anyone will be signing him before the season is over.
NBC Sports
Brian Brohm to serve as Purdue’s interim coach for bowl game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue offensive coordinator Brian Brohm is getting another chance to replace his older brother. And this time, he’ll be more than an adviser. Shortly after Louisville announced Thursday it had hired Jeff Brohm, Boilermakers athletic director Mike Bobinski named Brohm’s younger brother as interim coach for the Citrus Bowl game against No. 17 LSU on Jan. 2.
NBC Sports
Eagles getting key player back at practice this week
Last week, the Eagles got Jordan Davis back, and this week they very well may get Avonte Maddox back. The Eagles on Wednesday opened the 21-day practice window for Maddox, their veteran slot corner. Maddox suffered a hamstring injury in the Eagles’ Nov. 3 win over the Texans and was...
NBC Sports
Report: Liam Coen to leave Rams, return to Kentucky as offensive coordinator
Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen helped get Baker Mayfield ready to quarterback the team to a win on Thursday night and it will reportedly be one of the final things he does with the team. Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports that Coen will leave the Rams to take the offensive...
NBC Sports
Kerr: Dubs' crucial turnovers led to disastrous final sequence
The Warriors appeared to have their 14th win of the 2022-23 NBA season. However, the Utah Jazz snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in the 124-123 win over Golden State on Wednesday at Vivint Arena. All the Warriors had to do was inbound the pass successfully and that didn't...
NBC Sports
Five Vikings miss practice with illness
Plenty of bugs are currently going around. Plenty of Vikings currently have one of them. Five Vikings players didn’t practice on Wednesday due to illness. Out were defensive end Danielle Hunter, cornerback Patrick Peterson, safety Harrison Smith, safety Theo Jackson, and fullback C.J. Ham. As the week unfolds, more...
NBC Sports
Sirianni responds to Eagles-OBJ speculation
When asked about speculation linking the Eagles and free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni responded with high praise for his current wide receiver room. As the NFL awaits a decision from the three-time Pro Bowler, the Eagles were thrown into the mix on Wednesday morning...
NBC Sports
Craig Reynolds designated for return from IR
Lions running back Craig Reynolds returned to practice on Thursday. Reynolds has been designated to return from injured reserve. He missed the last four games with a rib injury. Reynolds appeared in the first eight games of the year. He ran 23 times for 102 yards and caught nine passes...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa remains limited in practice; Tyreek Hill sits out with illness
The Dolphins added receiver Tyreek Hill to the practice report Thursday with an illness. He did not practice. Receiver Jaylen Waddle (fibula) was upgraded to a full participant after being limited Wednesday. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (ankle) remained limited. Tagovailoa went on the injury report with his ankle injury last week....
NBC Sports
Derek Carr: I’m sure Baker Mayfield will love that moment for the rest of his life
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr looked shellshocked after Thursday night’s loss to the Rams, but he had to give credit to the quarterback who beat him. Carr acknowledged that Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was claimed on waivers Tuesday and led the Rams to a 17-16 comeback win on Thursday, deserved to celebrate that moment forever.
NBC Sports
Browns claim Jaelon Darden off waivers
Waived by the Buccaneers on Tuesday, receiver Jaelon Darden has found a new home. The Browns claimed Darden off waivers, according to multiple reports. A fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, Darden had been a significant special teams contributor. He leads the league with 31 punt returns and 330 punt return yards, averaging 10.6 yards per attempt. He’s also recorded three kick returns for 67 yards.
NBC Sports
Eagles key special teamer misses 2nd straight day of practice
Eagles linebacker and special teams ace Shaun Bradley missed his second consecutive practice on Thursday with a hamstring injury. Bradley, 25, has played in all 12 games so far this season and has six special teams tackles, tied for second-most on the team. Bradley has played 247 special teams snaps this season, which is tied for the most on the team with Zech McPhearson.
