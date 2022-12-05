ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

New Haven, plaintiffs agree to pursue settlement talks in Randy Cox case

By John Silva
 4 days ago

New Haven, Conn./WTIC Radio - There appears to be movement toward a settlement in the Randy Cox case in New Haven.

Mayor Justin Elicker says in a statement that he's pleased all parties have undertaken early settlement discussions.

The agreement to pursue those talks was formalized on Friday.

Cox was injured and paralyzed when he was thrown up against a wall inside a transport van last June en route to face weapons charges.

He was then dragged out of the van feet first and thrown into a holding cell.

Five police officers were arrested last week and face reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons charges.

In addition, the city and the plaintiffs are in agreement that the civil case not be stayed while the criminal case against the officers plays out.

