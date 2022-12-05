One arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teenager

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Crystal Springs announced one suspect was arrested this weekend in connection to the fatal shooting of a teenager at a gas station.

According to police, Datarius Boyd , 27, was located early Saturday morning in Jackson. He was taken into custody and transported to the Copiah County Jail.

After further investigation, police determined Nhekhil Scott was not involved in the shooting death of 17-year-old Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed. However, police said two more suspects were identified in the case.

Mohamed was shot and killed at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51 on Monday, November 28. Police said surveillance video showed Boyd leaving the store with a firearm in his hand.

