Vehicle crashes into El Dorado home, one person injured

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crashed into a home in El Dorado shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. It happened at home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street.

A man was heading west on Third Avenue when he had a seizure. His car traveled across the road into several yards. The vehicle hit a wheelchair ramp before crashing into a home.

A vehicle crashed into a home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street, El Dorado, on Dec. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)

There is no word yet on the driver’s condition.

