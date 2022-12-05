ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Vehicle crashes into El Dorado home, one person injured

By Laura McMillan
KSN News
 4 days ago

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — A car crashed into a home in El Dorado shortly before 10 a.m. Monday. It happened at home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street.

A man was heading west on Third Avenue when he had a seizure. His car traveled across the road into several yards. The vehicle hit a wheelchair ramp before crashing into a home.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlnhg_0jXyTX1100
    A vehicle crashed into a home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street, El Dorado, on Dec. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dJisG_0jXyTX1100
    A vehicle crashed into a home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street, El Dorado, on Dec. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zImzg_0jXyTX1100
    A vehicle crashed into a home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street, El Dorado, on Dec. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=107Z2e_0jXyTX1100
    A vehicle crashed into a home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street, El Dorado, on Dec. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S5UnR_0jXyTX1100
    A vehicle crashed into a home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street, El Dorado, on Dec. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwODA_0jXyTX1100
    A vehicle crashed into a home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street, El Dorado, on Dec. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0STPMY_0jXyTX1100
    A vehicle crashed into a home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street, El Dorado, on Dec. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VZUGs_0jXyTX1100
    A vehicle crashed into a home near West Third Avenue and Frazier Street, El Dorado, on Dec. 5, 2022. (KSN Photo)

There is no word yet on the driver’s condition.

