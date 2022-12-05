Vehicle crashes into El Dorado home, one person injured

One person was critically injured in a crash early Friday morning. The crash happened around midnight in the 2300 block of N. Market and resulted in the area being shut down for some time afterward. Information about the victim and the cause of the crash has not been released. [Photo:...
PARK CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Park City Police Department identified the person killed in the Tuesday morning crash at 85ht Street North and Hydraulic as 63-year-old Judy E. Ward, of Valley Center. Police said Ward died at the scene. In the crash, reported a little before 9:30 a.m.,...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas woman accused in the death of a man whose body was found in rural Sumner County made her first court appearance Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19 of Haysville, is charged with 1st degree murder, burglary, and a misdemeanor count of theft, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winfield Fire/EMS has responded to three structures fires over the last several weeks that authorities believe were intentionally set. The fires occurred between Oct. 12 and Nov. 16, including two at a home in the 400 block of 14th Avenue. Those fires happened within a five-week span this fall.
Topeka and Valley Center Schools have released a joint statement following the completion of their investigation after an incident at a boy’s basketball game against Topeka High where Topeka fans allege that some Valley Center students and fans were calling out racist slurs and shouting other insults.
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — An Oklahoma man was rushed to a Wichita hospital after crashing a car on U.S. Highway 77 early Monday morning. The Arkansas City Fire/EMS Department said first responders got the call around 5:40 a.m. of a person trapped in the wreckage of a single-vehicle crash. The crash was in the […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department confirmed it arrested a man accused in an armed robbery reported Thursday afternoon at a northwest Wichita Walmart. A WPD public information officer said police arrested the man during a traffic stop near Kellogg and Seneca after he fled from the Walmart store near 21st Street North and Maize Road.
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68, Burden, Kansas, is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of two suspects in the death of 41-year-old Brent Boone appeared in Sedgwick County District Court on Wednesday. Tehya Turner, 19, is charged with first-degree murder, burglary and theft in Boone’s death in November. Police said Turner and 31-year-old Saul Valenciana picked up Boone...
