Does this Texas donut shop have some of the best donuts in the world? Food experts think so
DALLAS (KDAF) — The state of Texas has no shortage of incredible eateries from the juiciest steaks in the world to the best-smoked barbecue and the perfectly seasoned tacos to get your food fix on every day of the year, but there’s a donut shop that is in contention for the best in the world.
Report ranks the best holiday events in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no secret that everything is bigger in Texas and that reigns supremely true during the holiday season as the food, lights, and events are over-the-top spectacular!. So, what are the best holiday events around Texas and where can you find them? We’ve got your...
One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
These neighborhoods throughout Texas have the best Christmas lights: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone in the country whether you’re super into the holidays or not can appreciate the grand scale of the best holiday lights displays in the country, but there is something to be said about driving through a neighborhood jamming to some tunes and enjoying the lights homeowners put together.
Texas bakery ranked among best in the world for its brownies: report
Brownies are one of the gifts to the world that will continue giving until the sun decides not to shine anymore because if you're having a bad day, eating a freshly baked brownie will turn that frown upside in a snap.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday
Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
Snake Eyes: What Is The Most Sinful City In The State Of Texas?
Being bad sometimes feels good doesn't it? Though all of us after the fact will regret our decision sometimes. But it turns out there is more than meets the eye when it comes to "sinful" events in the nation. As we all know, data is routinely collected around the United...
Texas city ranked among best places to spend Christmas in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’re looking to spend Christmas with your friends and family, whose house do you usually go to, or better yet, what city do you choose as your holiday destination?. There are so many cities in the country that really do the holiday season right,...
The Big Problem With Texas Kolaches, Is They’re Not Kolaches.
As the great philosopher once said, "Ignorance is bliss." Be careful when you're browsing the web; there are things out there that will shake the very foundations of what you like to call "reality." For instance, the big problem with kolaches in Texas, is they aren't kolaches. Let me explain...
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas
The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?
Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
Glitch Sticks Hundreds Of Texas Drivers With Toll Road Fees
Refunds could take several weeks.
This Is The Most Popular Candle Scent In Texas
Shane Co. compiled a list of each state's most popular candle scents.
Trucker on TikTok Says He Spent a Night in the Most Racist Town in Texas
OPINION: I love being from the South and especially being from the great state of Texas. But I do get a little annoyed when people bring up serious situations like racism, and a lot of people act like it no longer exists. IS RACISM ALIVE AND WELL IN TEXAS? DEPENDS...
This Small Texas Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Texas, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Lone Star State?
ualrpublicradio.org
An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area
Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
Texas sweets shop ranked one of the best cookie bakeries in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the and that’s mainly because of the holidays but if you have a sweet tooth, this time of the year is when desserts shine the most. While everyone is focused on everything holiday-themed, Sunday, December 4 was National...
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Cases of canine flu surge in Texas, what to watch out for
Cases of canine influenza are surging in Texas. A Veterinary Medicine Professor explains what to look out for and how to protect your pup.
