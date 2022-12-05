ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CW33

Report ranks the best holiday events in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s no secret that everything is bigger in Texas and that reigns supremely true during the holiday season as the food, lights, and events are over-the-top spectacular!. So, what are the best holiday events around Texas and where can you find them? We’ve got your...
TEXAS STATE
CW33

One of the best quick bites in America can be found at a Central Texas food truck: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever been in a hurry or just didn’t feel like going to a sit-down spot to eat then you’re simply looking for a quick bite to go. Sure, you could go through a drive-thru but there are other options that are far more delicious than the same old burger and fries from the same old chain you’ve been going to for years. It’s a good thing we can help you find some of the best quick bites in the entire country.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Texas Paper Tags Hit the Road on Friday

Starting Friday, Texas temporary paper license plates will have a new design. The Texas Department of Motor Vehicles is rolling out paper tags with more security features to help law enforcement crackdown on fraudulent and counterfeit tags. The TxDMV board talked about the changes Thursday at a meeting in Austin.
TEXAS STATE
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Texas

The Lone Star State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
ARLINGTON, TX
LoneStar 92

Whatever Happened to the ‘No Democrates Allowed’ Texas Store?

Here's a blast from the past, anyone remember this Texas store from 2020?. So I was recently reflecting on some of my old posts and one that I had a lot of fun with is the 'No Democrates Allowed' guy. This guy was so infuriated with the election results he banned democrates from his store. Since a democrate is not a real thing, technically no one was banned from the store.He clearly meant democrats.
ABILENE, TX
ualrpublicradio.org

An election probe heightens the tension between Texas leaders and the Houston area

Tension between GOP state leaders in Texas and election officials in the Democratic-leaning Houston area is at an all-time high after the 2022 election. Republicans are accusing Harris County officials of "election improprieties" that resulted in delayed polling site openings, paper ballot shortages and staffing issues on Election Day, among other things.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
CW33

CW33

