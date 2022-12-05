Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
The 5 best gingerbread house kits at Target, from classic styles to beach villas
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Part of the fun of the holiday season...
intheknow.com
Customer calls Five Guys ‘highway robbery’ after $74 meal: ‘Will never go there again’
A customer couldn’t believe how high her bill was at Five Guys. TikToker @retailcheapskate is certain the burger franchise is highway robbery. After ordering dinner, she was stunned by the $74 price tag that came with it. When she posted a receipt for the meal, it sparked a debate.
intheknow.com
Mom has perfect Christmas gift wrap hack using toddler’s drawings
Instead of buying wrapping paper, a mom is having her son do this one thing every week until Christmas. The holidays are always about who we spend them with more than what we receive. It’s no wonder TikTok mom Chelsy McMaryion wanted a way to make gift-giving even more sentimental this year. The mama decided to ditch gift wrap in favor of her son’s drawings.
intheknow.com
Family’s cheap and easy DIY game is perfect for keeping kids and adults entertained
This family on TikTok shared a fun DIY prize game that’s super easy and inexpensive to make using objects you probably already have around the house. A TikTok family who goes by the username @bfamfamily often posts clips featuring creative group games made using inexpensive household items. One of the games they recently shared involves pulling a random string through a cup and receiving a prize on a disposable plate attached to the other end, and viewers love the creative game idea.
intheknow.com
Bride bans coats at wedding during ‘sub zero temperatures’: ‘Thoughtless and inconsiderate’
A bridesmaid is desperate to wear a coat during a wedding that’s at “sub zero temperatures.”. She asked Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum to weigh in. The bride is getting married in rural north England. The temperature is set to drop to minus 4 degrees Celcius (24.8 degrees Fahrenheit) with a high of 1 degree Celcius (33.9 degrees Fahrenheit) on the wedding day.
Comments / 0