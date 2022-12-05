ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, TX

2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study

DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
FRISCO, TX
Study names Dallas among best cities in US for long layovers

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody hates a layover. It’s time-consuming and most of the time there is nothing to do in the airport other than spend money. However, some layovers end up becoming fun memories and adventures of their own. A new report from Lawn Love has ranked 128...
DALLAS, TX
Report: Dallas Zoo ranked one of best zoos in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, Dec. 4, is World Wildlife Conservation Day and what better way to learn about the importance of wildlife conservation than the zoo?. Luckily, for Dallasites, Dallas Zoo is nationally recognized as one of the best zoos in the country. According to a new report from...
DALLAS, TX
WATCH: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade

Dallas' holiday event of the year is about to go down on Saturday, December 3 as the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking the streets and screens of Texas by storm.
DALLAS, TX
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
BEDFORD, TX
Dallas, TX
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.

