Read full article on original website
Related
2 North Texas cities ranked happiest in America for 2022: study
DALLAS (KDAF) — What does it mean to be happy? Having money, family, fame, good food & things to do around you? Does where you live coincide with your happiness?. It all depends on perspective, doesn’t it? Well, the perspective of a study conducted by Smart Asset set out to find the happiest cities in America for 2022 and it seems that North Texas is all smiles.
This North Texas restaurant is selling gingerbread houses to fundraise for Habitat for Humanity
DALLAS (KDAF) — Lazy Dog Restaurants is using the holiday spirit to give back this season. The chain, with locations around North Texas, is selling gingerbread houses to support Habitat for Humanity. Officials are calling the initiative Houses for the Holidays. “For the most part, we see families coming...
Study: 3 North Texas cities among best places for remote work: Can you guess which cities made the list?
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the biggest changes to life during the COVID-19 pandemic was the relationship between workers and the office. With government lockdowns and the spread of COVID-19, workers were forced to carry out their business from home and some people found that they loved the work-from-home life.
Escape the craziness of the city at the Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge
Just because we are surrounded by big buildings and traffic-packed freeways, doesn't mean we can't get our fill of nature. In North Texas, there are quite a few places where you can have a breath of fresh air without ever leaving the city limits.
With so many families needing a holiday meal, one Plano food pantry is working hard to keep North Texans fed
The number of families needing a holiday meal is sadly at an all-time high right now. However, there are forces within this community that are working day in and day out to bring meals to our neighbors with dignity and with integrity.
A North Texas winter wonderland! This Arlington store is the largest Christmas decor store in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you haven’t been to Decorator’s Warehouse in Arlington, shame on you!. Dave Hanson, a Michigan native, started the business in 1989, and he wanted to create a Christmas getaway to make people smile. “This is one of my favorite things in this business....
WATCH: Dallas Zoo introduces adorable baby hippo to the world along with name & gender
"She's only in week two of exploring and it's been really cool to see her grow and be fearless. She's a really curious little calf. "
Need some extra holiday spirit? Don’t miss these incredible Dallas light displays
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is in full display across the great city of Dallas and there is so much to see around this incredible city as it truly knows how to showcase the holidays. There is no shortage of holiday-centric foods, and things to do, and the...
A look at this week’s weather in North Texas: Potential storms middle of the week
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the first weekend of December in North Texas was filled with some holiday fun thanks to the Dallas Holiday Parade and some pretty good weather for those out shopping and enjoying all the fun North Texas has to offer. The National Weather Service center in...
8 New Year’s Eve celebrations going on in North Texas
Celebrate the beginning of the new year with some style!
Report: This is the best sandwich in Texas, among best in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of the best things about Texas, it’s easy to place food atop of the list, and rightfully so as the Lone Star State is home to a number of the best cuisines in the world. None truly better than its barbecue though,...
Study names Dallas among best cities in US for long layovers
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody hates a layover. It’s time-consuming and most of the time there is nothing to do in the airport other than spend money. However, some layovers end up becoming fun memories and adventures of their own. A new report from Lawn Love has ranked 128...
New brunch spot, 360 Brunch House, makes debut in Dallas’ Mockingbird Station
Dallas is home to yet another brunch and breakfast spot.
Report: Dallas Zoo ranked one of best zoos in the country
DALLAS (KDAF) — Sunday, Dec. 4, is World Wildlife Conservation Day and what better way to learn about the importance of wildlife conservation than the zoo?. Luckily, for Dallasites, Dallas Zoo is nationally recognized as one of the best zoos in the country. According to a new report from...
These are the best holiday lights around Dallas-Fort Worth to get you in the holiday spirit: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s officially time for you to truly get into the holiday spirit, and no matter what you celebrate, it’s always fun to drive around and take in all the beautiful light displays, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex is nothing short of the very best.
WATCH: 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade
Dallas' holiday event of the year is about to go down on Saturday, December 3 as the 2022 Dallas Holiday Parade will be taking the streets and screens of Texas by storm.
What to know about incoming cold front Tuesday night in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Another day, another cold front set to impact North Texas as November is winding down to an abrupt halt and December is about to start bringing the holiday season to the absolute forefront. Tuesday will prove to be a warm day according to the National Weather...
How gas prices have changed in Fort Worth in the last week
The price of oil is now at the lowest it’s been in almost a year, according to U.S. crude oil futures. And the cost of gas at the pump continues to fall despite a busy holiday travel season. That’s in part due to market uncertainty over riots breaking out...
Dallas cookie shop has best snickerdoodle & best chocolate chip cookies in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve got a regularly visiting sweet tooth, be sure to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest whether you love candy, pies, ice cream, cake, or one of the best desserts of all, cookies. It may be the most wonderful time of the year...
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
CW33
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0