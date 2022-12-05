ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Rome High, Middle precautionary lockdown lifted after shots fired at nearby Hack's Carpet

By John Druckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJtGw_0jXyT6Vt00
Police search the Hack's Carpet building on Riverside Parkway around 11 a.m. Monday after shots were fired in the building.  John Druckenmiller

A precautionary lockdown at Rome High School and Rome Middle School was lifted around 11:44 a.m. Monday after police responded to a nearby business on a shots fired call at nearby Hack's Carpet on Riverside Parkway.

The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at Hack's Carpet on 550 Riverside Parkway. No one was injured in the incident. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Man wanted for firing at co-worker, prompting lockdown at Rome schools

ROME, Ga. - Police in Rome are searching for the man investigators say fired shots at a group of his co-workers on Monday, prompting nearby school facilities to be placed on lockdown. Justin Mykail Beckworth, 18, has an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault, online records with the Floyd County Sheriff's...
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man charged with shooting father to death at Villa Rica home

VILLA RICA, Ga. - A Georgia man is in custody charged with the murder of his father at a Villa Rica home Wednesday morning. The Villa Rica Police Department say that officers responded to an unknown trouble call at around 10 a.m. at a home on Carrington Parkway. As officers...
VILLA RICA, GA
wrganews.com

27-year-old Rome man arrested for Aggravated Assualt Charges

A 27-year-old Rome man was arrested on Monday by the Rome Police Department for aggravated assault. According to Floyd County Jail records, Michael Wayne Huskins Jr. of a Crescent Avenue address allegedly pointed a gun at two victims at his home. Huskins is being charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Polk County Police respond to Fatal Shooting

According to a report by the Polk County Standard Journal, an altercation between two armed men that occurred in the 2700 block of Esom Hill Road last weekend left one dead. The Polk County Police Department reported that on Sunday at 4 PM, 42-year-old Mark Adam Griffin was shot during the altercation and died from his injuries. Polk County Police are still investigating the incident.
POLK COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

42-year-old Rome man arrested for 4-counts of Simple Assault

A 42-year-old Rome man was arrested on Tuesday by the Rome Police Department at his residence on Reservoir Street on four counts of simple assault and family violence. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Shaun Blake Salmon was arrested after he allegedly threatened acts of physical violence toward a victim. Police Stated that the victim and Salmon live in the same home on Reservoir Street.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Shots fired at Riverside Parkway Business on Monday Morning

On Monday morning at 10:20 AM, the Rome Police Department was requested by 911 dispatch call to investigate a shooting that occurred at a business at 550 Riverside Parkway. It was reported that the employee pulled out a weapon and fired several rounds in the direction of other employees and then ran from the facility. No one was injured in the discharge of the weapon. The offender was not present at the scene and the incident is still under investigation. This did result in a lockdown of the nearby schools for a short period of time until it was determined the shooter was no longer in the area. The names of those involved are not being released at this point as the investigation is in its early stages.
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home

A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
ROME, GA
smokesignalsnews.com

Latest Pickens County police activity

Arrest reports from November 14 through December 2 reflected 51 arrests for offenses running the gamut from probation violations to simple assault with family violence to identity theft and possession of class II controlled substance. The arrests are following a pattern similar to the last several months in that the bulk are driving related with only a few more notable actions.
wbrc.com

2 people injured after 18-wheeler runs off road and into a parking lot

CHEROKEE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were injured Wednesday evening after a 18-wheeler lost control and swung through a parking lot. It happened at the Cherokee County Health and Rehab facility. The Centre Fire Department says when the the 18-wheeler left the roadway it struck multiple cars in the parking lot, trapping two people inside a car.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
gradickcommunications.com

Villa Rica man charged in murder of his father

On 12-7-22 at 10:08 AM, Officer Carol Collett and Officer Martin Clark responded to an unknown trouble call on Carrington Pkwy. As they approached the house a male subject, Aaron Pope, exited the home with a firearm in his hand. The officers detained the subject and secured the weapon. During this incident the officers discovered a male victim, Anthony Pope, inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
VILLA RICA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Reinstated Atlanta PD officer removed from side job

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Piedmont Avenue in Atlanta, Garden Lights is a holiday tradition for many. To keep visitors safe, the Atlanta Botanical Garden recently hired off-duty Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe to work security. But Rolfe claims he was later reassigned after a customer allegedly recognized him and complained.
ATLANTA, GA
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
531K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy