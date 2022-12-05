ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CMA music festival to bring Nashville to international audiences

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is heading to the world stage with three of its contemporary country artists to headline the Country Music Association (CMA)'s show "Introducing Nashville" in the U.K. Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, and Alana Springsteen are set to perform. The performances will be the same format...
Les Miserables coming back to Nashville next month

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A production of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is coming back to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The performance is produced by Cameron Mackintosh for a run at TPAC from January 10 through the 15th. Tickets are on sale now for the performances, starting at $35 on...
Parent continues to fight battles for her autistic son in Metro Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A parent with a severely autistic child continues to battle Metro Schools. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) will not let Landon Falleur use the device that allows him to communicate during testing. Landon Falleur is a 9th grade student who is autistic, non-verbal and needs...
56-year-old dies following hit-and-run in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department reports another pedestrian has died in Nashville following a crash. Police say 56-year-old Paul E. Nevels died from his injuries on Thursday following a hit-and-run at 5101 Charlotte Pike on November 30. Investigators do not know why Nevels was in the road when he...
South Nashville businesses dealing with trash, glass, and human feces daily

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Trash, glass, and human feces are some of things South Nashville businesses say they are dealing with daily. FOX 17 News is trying to get answers from Metro leaders to find out what can be done to keep it from getting out of control, like the camp that closed Brookmeade Park for more than a year.
Metro Council votes to pass license plate readers in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council voted on Tuesday to pass license plate readers (LPR) in Nashville after folks had a passionate debate during the public hearing. The resolution, RS2022-1883, passed in council with a 22-13-1 vote. The six-month pilot program inches closer to being implemented in an effort to catch criminals.
Man wanted for fatal shooting in Nashville church parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a man in a church parking lot. Police have issued a warrant charging Joe De Leon for the murder of Antonio Rudolfo on November 25 in the parking lot of a church on Gatewood Avenue.
Active shooter experts say MNPS is not prepared for the worst

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) won’t give FOX 17 News details of their security plan. They say security is not public record. But FOX 17 News does know what they are basing it on, and we ran it by a living legend. Nashville Public...
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winners announced

The best high school football players in the state of Tennessee were honored Wednesday at the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards ceremony. Awards were presented to 10 winners and 20 finalists at Nissan Stadium. “This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today...
Metro Council defers Titans stadium term sheet, approves hotel tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new home for the Tennessee Titans still in question as Metro Council works through the details. Despite Nashville Sports Authority approving the term sheet for the new Titan’s stadium, the fate of Music City is ultimately in Metro Council members hands. On Tuesday...
