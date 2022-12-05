Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
fox17.com
Dolly Parton publishing new children's book about dog chasing big dreams in Nashville
Country star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton will publish a new children's book about her god-dog that wants to become a country music star in Music City. Parton's publication, Billy the Kid Makes it Big, follows Billy as he follows his big dream to bark away to the beat of country music.
fox17.com
Country music star LeAnn Rimes reschedules Nashville show due to bleed on vocal cord
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--LeAnn Rimes has rescheduled her show at the Ryman Auditorium this weekend after doctors discovered a bleed on her vocal cord. Rimes shared the news in a statement from Ryman Auditorium announcing her December 10 show has been rescheduled for April 8, 2023. The singer said she is battling...
fox17.com
CMA music festival to bring Nashville to international audiences
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville is heading to the world stage with three of its contemporary country artists to headline the Country Music Association (CMA)'s show "Introducing Nashville" in the U.K. Tyler Braden, Caylee Hammack, and Alana Springsteen are set to perform. The performances will be the same format...
fox17.com
Les Miserables coming back to Nashville next month
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A production of the Tony Award-winning musical Les Miserables is coming back to the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC). The performance is produced by Cameron Mackintosh for a run at TPAC from January 10 through the 15th. Tickets are on sale now for the performances, starting at $35 on...
fox17.com
Parent continues to fight battles for her autistic son in Metro Schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A parent with a severely autistic child continues to battle Metro Schools. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) will not let Landon Falleur use the device that allows him to communicate during testing. Landon Falleur is a 9th grade student who is autistic, non-verbal and needs...
fox17.com
License plate readers coming to Davidson County come with applause, backlash
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — In a 6-month pilot program, license plate readers will be placed randomly throughout Davidson County. While some believe this will help police catch criminals, others are worried about privacy concerns. License plate readers are now set to hit our streets of Nashville in the coming...
fox17.com
Man steals electricity to play video games in Nashville, fires shots at three people
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who was allegedly using power from a business in Nashville in order to use a TV and gaming console is currently at trial in court. He is also accused of firing shots at three people. Deangelo Terrell Eason was sitting at a Bass...
fox17.com
Man accused of leaving convulsing woman on South Nashville pavement wanted for questioning
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: The man in the surveillance photos has been identified, according to police. The investigation is ongoing. Metro Police are hoping to identify a man accused of abandoning a woman on the pavement outside a Mapco store when she began having convulsions in his passenger seat.
fox17.com
56-year-old dies following hit-and-run in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department reports another pedestrian has died in Nashville following a crash. Police say 56-year-old Paul E. Nevels died from his injuries on Thursday following a hit-and-run at 5101 Charlotte Pike on November 30. Investigators do not know why Nevels was in the road when he...
fox17.com
$20,000 reward offered for information in 2015 Nashville murder of Cheyenne Toineeta
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for the 2015 Nashville murder of a 30-year-old woman. Cheyenne Toineeta was found on the ground in front of a friend's home complaining that her ribs hurt...
fox17.com
South Nashville businesses dealing with trash, glass, and human feces daily
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Trash, glass, and human feces are some of things South Nashville businesses say they are dealing with daily. FOX 17 News is trying to get answers from Metro leaders to find out what can be done to keep it from getting out of control, like the camp that closed Brookmeade Park for more than a year.
fox17.com
VIDEO: Police looking for 'Grinches' who stole porch furniture in East Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a pair of "Grinches" who were caught on doorbell video stealing porch furniture from a home in East Nashville. It happened Dec. 2 at a home on Stainback Avenue. Video released by police shows the two suspects stealing chairs. Police...
fox17.com
Metro Council votes to pass license plate readers in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council voted on Tuesday to pass license plate readers (LPR) in Nashville after folks had a passionate debate during the public hearing. The resolution, RS2022-1883, passed in council with a 22-13-1 vote. The six-month pilot program inches closer to being implemented in an effort to catch criminals.
fox17.com
Man wanted for fatal shooting in Nashville church parking lot
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) has charged a 21-year-old in the fatal shooting of a man in a church parking lot. Police have issued a warrant charging Joe De Leon for the murder of Antonio Rudolfo on November 25 in the parking lot of a church on Gatewood Avenue.
fox17.com
Residential high-rise proposed for Nashville's Pie Town district, see renderings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville's ever-changing skyline might look a bit different soon, as the city works with partners on a new proposed tower. Proposed by VeLa Development Partners, the 601 Lafayette Tower would stand 32 stories high in the Pie Town district. The 361-foot high-rise would feature residential...
fox17.com
Active shooter experts say MNPS is not prepared for the worst
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) won’t give FOX 17 News details of their security plan. They say security is not public record. But FOX 17 News does know what they are basing it on, and we ran it by a living legend. Nashville Public...
fox17.com
Metro Police search for man accused of shooting customer, robbing Nashville gas station
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are trying to identify a man who shot a customer at a Nashville Mapco gas station in October. The suspect used a handgun to allegedly fire two rounds of shots, Metro Police report. He is accused of firing one round into the air and one round at the victim who was shot in the hand on Oct. 1.
fox17.com
2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winners announced
The best high school football players in the state of Tennessee were honored Wednesday at the 2022 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards ceremony. Awards were presented to 10 winners and 20 finalists at Nissan Stadium. “This is such an outstanding honor for all 30 of the young men recognized today...
fox17.com
Driver of SUV sought after fatal hit and run of woman using crosswalk in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run on Tuesday. Police say 35-year-old Cierra Burrage of Nashville was killed when she was hit by an SUV driving fast on Oakwood Avenue around 5:50 Tuesday evening. Investigators...
fox17.com
Metro Council defers Titans stadium term sheet, approves hotel tax
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new home for the Tennessee Titans still in question as Metro Council works through the details. Despite Nashville Sports Authority approving the term sheet for the new Titan’s stadium, the fate of Music City is ultimately in Metro Council members hands. On Tuesday...
Comments / 0