Seattle, WA

Stock up, down after Giants' 20-20 tie with Commanders

By Dan Benton
 6 days ago
The New York Giants had upwards of six opportunities to pick up a victory on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, but could not get it done. Instead, they settled for a 20-20 tie.

But you wouldn’t even know the game finished in a draw by listening to the coaches and players. In fact, Sunday’s tie was more deflating than any of the team’s four losses this season.

Whose stock is up and whose is down after the Week 13 tie? Let’s take a look.

Stock up: Azeez Ojulari

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

It had been eight long weeks since Azeez Ojulari last suited up for the Giants and it became immediately apparent what they were missing.

Not only did Ojulari record one tackle, one QB hit, one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, he also drew several holding calls. He was so disruptive on a pitch count that it afforded rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux additional opportunities. And he, too, capitalized on that.

Ojulari’s presence helped collapsed the pocket as Dexter Lawrence wrecked things in the middle, creating a long day for Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Stock down: Mark Glowinski

Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

It was a rough day for the Giants’ interior offensive line and you’re going to see several of their names on the stock report.

Although Mark Glowinski is a decent run blocker, his pass protection has been lacking all season. And that was evident again on Sunday as he allowed at least one sack (as many as two) and killed two Giants offensive drives.

It’s gotten to the point where Joe Schoen’s only big free agent signing might be headed to the bench when either Ben Bredeson or Joshua Ezeudu return.

Stock up: Dexter Lawrence

Al Bello/Getty Images

Can Sexy Dexy’s stock even go any higher? He continues to play at a dominant All-Pro level and that didn’t change in Week 13.

Lawrence was a force all game long, even when Leonard Williams left the game with a neck injury. He recorded nine tackles (four solo, one for a loss), two QB hits and one sack on Sunday. And even that doesn’t tell the entire story.

Big Dex was nearly unblockable and gave Washington’s interior offensive line –especially the reserves — fits for five quarters.

Stock down: Brian Daboll/Mike Kafka

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Daboll and Mike Kafka were the toast of the town over the first seven weeks of the season but even since the Seattle Seahawks game, things have changed.

There have been several instances of miscommunication, slow starts and just atrocious offensive play-calling. Case in point: running on third-and-1 late in the second half as opposed to taking a shot in the endzone. Daboll didn’t overrule Kafka’s call and later defended it even though it potentially cost the Giants four points.

The conservative play-calling also hurt the Giants late. They played for overtime instead of the win and the poor use of a timeout (on defense) in OT likely prevented them from gaining additional yardage for Graham Gano’s final field goal attempt.

Stock up: Isaiah Hodgins

Al Bello/Getty Images

Isaiah Hodgins has come in and played the role that was originally meant for Kenny Golladay. And while he hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire, he has provided an adequate target for Daniel Jones.

On Sunday, Hodgins hauled in five of his six targets for 44 yards and a touchdown. And that touchdown came as the result of the best route we’ve seen anyone on the team run this season whose name is not Sterling Shepard.

Beautiful.

Stock down: Jon Feliciano

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

If Jon Feliciano doesn’t draw a 15-yard taunting penalty late in the fourth quarter, there’s a strong chance the Giants beat Washington by two scores. Instead, he breathed life into the Commanders and it nearly cost his team the game. His consolation prize was a tie.

Whether you believe the Feliciano penalty was just or not, the Giants have no margin for error and shouldn’t be relying on officials to interpret his intention. That is especially true here in 2022 where the NFL, at the behest of John Mara, have placed an emphasis on taunting.

Forget the fact that Feliciano has not particularly played well at center, his decision to split Commanders players and flex cost the Giants a win. Period.

