RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information

The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit–and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related–it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers

Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Odell Beckham Jr drops major Saquon Barkley, Giants hint

Odell Beckham Jr’sfuture remains an unsolved mystery, but the star wide receiver just dropped a massive clue. During an appearance on The Shop, Beckham revealed this major Saquon Barkley hint that might just indicate a New York Giants reunion is in his future. Here’s what Beckham said, courtesy of NFL on Prime Video on Twitter.
Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett

Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks

Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
Kyle Shanahan gets real on 49ers passing on Tom Brady in 2020

The phrase hindsight is 20/20? It sure seems like it was for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, who had a chance to make Tom Brady their quarterback in the year 2020. It’s been rumored that Brady, then a free agent, had interest in playing for the Niners. Ahead of the 49ers’ matchup with […] The post Kyle Shanahan gets real on 49ers passing on Tom Brady in 2020 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nebraska’s Matt Rhule bolsters defense with impressive hire from Syracuse

After being fired from the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule landed on his feet by being named the new head coach of Nebraska football. Rhule recently brought in a new defensive coordinator as he looks to build the Cornhuskers into a competitive program. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska has hired Tony White, Syracuse’s former defensive […] The post Nebraska’s Matt Rhule bolsters defense with impressive hire from Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings’ Alexander Mattison makes valid point in response to NFL fine for twerking celebration

Minnesota Vikings’ running back Alexander Mattison responded to his recent fine from the NFL. “They share it like crazy.. then fine you like crazy smh,” Mattison wrote on Twitter. He then posed a question to the league, “And I just wanna know who sits there and comes up with these random number amounts for fines.” […] The post Vikings’ Alexander Mattison makes valid point in response to NFL fine for twerking celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
4 Raiders most to blame after Week 14 loss vs. Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders saw their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams and their newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield, 17-16, on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. The Raiders held a double-digit lead in the game before the Rams’ endgame rally. The Raiders are now 5-8, which puts them in third place in the AFC West. Here we’ll discuss the four Raiders most to blame for their disappointing Week 14 loss vs. the Rams.
Caleb Williams’ classy Heisman Trophy ceremony gesture to USC teammates

USC quarterback Caleb Williams has been filling up his trophy cabinet as of late, and he could soon make room for college football’s most prestigious individual honor. Earlier this week, Williams was named as one of the four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award. The second-year quarterback finished regular season play with 44 total […] The post Caleb Williams’ classy Heisman Trophy ceremony gesture to USC teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill will be all smiles with latest Derwin James injury update

Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins may be preparing to take on a Los Angeles Chargers defense missing its leader in Derwin James. Several key Chargers defenders were unable to take the practice field this week. This list includes Derwin James. Via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry:. “Chargers defense could be...
Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash

During the offseason, the New York Giants released starting cornerback James Bradberry. Now, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is trying to figure out why they would do such a thing. Last season, James Bradberry played a key role in the Giants secondary. Along with appearing in all 17 games, he recorded 47 total tackles, 17 […] The post Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
