Baker Mayfield’s message to Panthers after wild Rams debut
To say that Baker Mayfield exceeded expectations in his very first game with the Los Angeles Rams is the understatement of the NFL season. Hollywood couldn’t have scripted it better with the former Carolina Panthers QB completing an unbelievable comeback to close out the Las Vegas Raiders in style.
Micah Parsons drops truth bomb on Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. recruitment
While it remains to be seen where Odell Beckham Jr. will sign, it’s safe to say Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is satisfied with their recruitment efforts for the wideout. To recall during OBJ’s Monday visit to Dallas, Parsons and Trevon Diggs brought him to the Dallas Mavericks’ game...
RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information
The Dallas Cowboys were considered frontrunners to sign Odell Beckham Jr. After the wide receiver’s recent visit–and the ensuing leak of medical information that some reports allege were related–it’s hard to imagine them still being the favorites or having much of a chance at all. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’s “obvious” that […] The post RUMOR: Cowboys did Odell Beckham Jr. dirty with alleged leak of medical information appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dolphins news: Tyreek Hill gets real on Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles vs. 49ers
Tua Tagovailoa and the rest of the offense of the Miami Dolphins were not exactly booming in Week 13 against the San Francisco 49ers on the road. In the Dolphins’ 33-17 road loss to San Francisco, Tagvailoa passed for 295 yards and two touchdowns but was just 18 of 33 and was also got picked off twice. Even after such a performance from the quarterback, Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill still believes 100 percent that Tagovailoa is going to be just fine (h/t David Furones of the Sun-Sentinel).
Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to be active on Thursday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Thursday morning tweet from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. The 27-year-old quarterback’s status will depend on how John Wolford has recovered from a neck injury. Wolford last took the starting role against Geno […] The post Baker Mayfield gets eye-opening status update for Thursday Night Football vs. Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks news: Latest update on Kenneth Walker will send fantasy owners scrambling for wild sleeper pick
The Seattle Seahawks’ backfield might be significantly thinner in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers at home. Running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas both sat out Seattle’s Wednesday practice, which isn’t a good sign for their availability for this coming weekend’s contest. Meanwhile, running...
Odell Beckham Jr drops major Saquon Barkley, Giants hint
Odell Beckham Jr’sfuture remains an unsolved mystery, but the star wide receiver just dropped a massive clue. During an appearance on The Shop, Beckham revealed this major Saquon Barkley hint that might just indicate a New York Giants reunion is in his future. Here’s what Beckham said, courtesy of NFL on Prime Video on Twitter.
Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett
Baker Mayfield led the Los Angeles Rams to a come from behind victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football. That is a sentence Cleveland Browns fans certainly would have never expected to hear after Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. Browns’ star defender Myles Garrett shared a hilarious […] The post Baker Mayfield-led Rams comeback draws hilarious response from Myles Garrett appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fantasy football managers in need of RB help should look to Seattle in Week 14
These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer. While it may be...
Najee Harris’ injury update will leave Jaylen Warren fantasy owners fired up
Fantasy football managers had to stress all week last week regarding the status of Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris. Ultimately, Pittsburgh’s RB1 suited up amid a week full of limited practices with an oblique injury. He logged 17 carries for 86 yards and caught his only target for six yards.
Geno Smith, DK Metcalf mid-week downgrades brings concern to Seahawks
Ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Carolina Panthers, the Seattle Seahawks have had several key players appear on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, both Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf were limited at practice. Smith was listed on the injury report with a shoulder injury, while Metcalf was listed with a hip injury. Both Smith and Metcalf were available for Wednesday’s practice, leading to their arrival on the injury report coming as a surprise to those around the NFL.
Kyle Shanahan gets real on 49ers passing on Tom Brady in 2020
The phrase hindsight is 20/20? It sure seems like it was for Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, who had a chance to make Tom Brady their quarterback in the year 2020. It’s been rumored that Brady, then a free agent, had interest in playing for the Niners. Ahead of the 49ers’ matchup with […] The post Kyle Shanahan gets real on 49ers passing on Tom Brady in 2020 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
D’Onta Foreman foot injury update will send fantasy owners flying to waivers
The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury. Since the...
Nebraska’s Matt Rhule bolsters defense with impressive hire from Syracuse
After being fired from the Carolina Panthers, Matt Rhule landed on his feet by being named the new head coach of Nebraska football. Rhule recently brought in a new defensive coordinator as he looks to build the Cornhuskers into a competitive program. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Nebraska has hired Tony White, Syracuse’s former defensive […] The post Nebraska’s Matt Rhule bolsters defense with impressive hire from Syracuse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vikings’ Alexander Mattison makes valid point in response to NFL fine for twerking celebration
Minnesota Vikings’ running back Alexander Mattison responded to his recent fine from the NFL. “They share it like crazy.. then fine you like crazy smh,” Mattison wrote on Twitter. He then posed a question to the league, “And I just wanna know who sits there and comes up with these random number amounts for fines.” […] The post Vikings’ Alexander Mattison makes valid point in response to NFL fine for twerking celebration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ Odell Beckham Jr. pursuit gets update from Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are seen as the frontrunner for free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr, but there are reports that Jerry Jones and the front office are slightly worried after seeing OBJ’s physical, which revealed he’s not totally healed from the ACL tear. Nevertheless, it appears America’s Team is still very interested in signing the star WR based on Jones’ comments on Wednesday.
4 Raiders most to blame after Week 14 loss vs. Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders saw their three-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams and their newly-acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield, 17-16, on the road in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. The Raiders held a double-digit lead in the game before the Rams’ endgame rally. The Raiders are now 5-8, which puts them in third place in the AFC West. Here we’ll discuss the four Raiders most to blame for their disappointing Week 14 loss vs. the Rams.
Caleb Williams’ classy Heisman Trophy ceremony gesture to USC teammates
USC quarterback Caleb Williams has been filling up his trophy cabinet as of late, and he could soon make room for college football’s most prestigious individual honor. Earlier this week, Williams was named as one of the four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy award. The second-year quarterback finished regular season play with 44 total […] The post Caleb Williams’ classy Heisman Trophy ceremony gesture to USC teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyreek Hill will be all smiles with latest Derwin James injury update
Tyreek Hill and the Miami Dolphins may be preparing to take on a Los Angeles Chargers defense missing its leader in Derwin James. Several key Chargers defenders were unable to take the practice field this week. This list includes Derwin James. Via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry:. “Chargers defense could be...
Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash
During the offseason, the New York Giants released starting cornerback James Bradberry. Now, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is trying to figure out why they would do such a thing. Last season, James Bradberry played a key role in the Giants secondary. Along with appearing in all 17 games, he recorded 47 total tackles, 17 […] The post Darius Slay tosses James Bradberry shade at Giants ahead of Week 14 clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
