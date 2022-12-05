ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Report: Man stopped with gun going to woman’s house in Girard

By Patty Coller
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LnOh3_0jXyS7DZ00

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard police may have stopped a dangerous situation before it got worse.

According to a police report, John Bollinger, 33, of Youngstown, was arrested Friday at about 2 a.m. after showing up at a woman’s house carrying a gun.

Officers were called to the 300 block of Taylor Avenue on reports that Bollinger threatened a woman. The woman said Bollinger was coming to get his things and told her that if she called police, he would shoot her and blow up her house.

‘I’m going to kill you:’ Suspect accused of kicking police officer with high heel

Officers spotted Bollinger pulling up to the house and saw him carrying a gun as he got out of the car. He was stopped at gunpoint by police, the report stated. Officers also noted that Bollinger smelled heavily of alcohol.

Bollinger told officers that the only reason he had a gun was that the woman told him she had a “guy with her in the house,” according to the report. Bollinger also told officers that he was not supposed to have a gun because he is a felon.

Bollinger faces charges of domestic violence, having weapons under disability and having weapons while intoxicated. He was arraigned Friday, and bail was set at $1 million. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim if he gets out of jail.

Bollinger is due back in court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

