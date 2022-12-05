ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Feliciano, Jason Pinnock were highest-graded Giants in Week 13

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The New York Giants and Washington Commanders played to a 20-20 tie in Week 13. It was a game in which each side had several opportunities to win but came up short.

In the end, the tie did little to move the needle on either team’s playoff hopes. It essentially just kicked the can down the road. They will meet again in Week 15 after the Giants take on the Philadelphia Eagles and the Commanders enjoy their bye.

Here’s a look at the highest and lowest grades for offense, defense and special teams courtesy of Pro Football Focus.

Note: We’re only including players who saw 15+ snaps in the game.

Highest grades, offense

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • OL Jon Feliciano (82.7)
  • WR Isaiah Hodgins (71.5)
  • OL Andrew Thomas (68.9)
  • QB Daniel Jones (68.4)
  • WR Darius Slayton (64.6)

Lowest grades, offense

Al Bello/Getty Images
  • TE Nick Vannett (43.8)
  • OL Nick Gates (47.5)
  • TE Daniel Bellinger (47.6)
  • OL Evan Neal (53.9)
  • OL Mark Glowinski (58.8)

Highest grades, defense

Al Bello/Getty Images
  • S Jason Pinnock (77.2)
  • NT Dexter Lawrence (74.6)
  • LB Jihad Ward (65.2)
  • LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (65.1)
  • CB Cor’Dale Flott (62.4)

Lowest grades, defense

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • LB Jaylon Smith (39.4)
  • DE Henry Mondeaux (39.5)
  • LB Oshane Ximines (45.0)
  • DT Justin Ellis (48.5)
  • S Julian Love (49.9)

Highest grades, special teams

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • DB Justin Pinnock (81.9)
  • LB Tae Crowder (75.0)
  • RB Gary Brightwell (74.7)

Lowest grades, special teams

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
  • DB Tony Jefferson (44.7)
  • LB Oshane Ximines (47.2)
  • RB Matt Breida (56.1)

