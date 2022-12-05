ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

brooklynvegan.com

Anti-Flag and Teenage Halloween tore it up at their intimate Saint Vitus show

"This is our first time playing here, it’s a legendary spot that you have in your city," Chris No. 2 told the crowd near the end of Anti-Flag's set on Thursday night (12/8) at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar, an intimate stop in the midst of their fall tour. Vitus has become a destination for tons of punk and metal bands who normally headline much bigger rooms, and it's always a treat to see a larger-than-life band get back to their roots and tear it up inside those all-black walls. Anti-Flag were no exception. The deeply political punk band walked out to Edwin Starr's "War," and throughout their set, they passionately lambasted Putin's war in Ukraine, fascism, racism, sexism, homophobia, corrupt capitalism, police brutality, and other forms of oppression and bigotry. Like every Anti-Flag show I've ever seen, it felt as much like a protest rally as it felt like a great punk rock show, and that Anti-Flag have been doing this for over 25 years without losing an ounce of their fervor is no small feat.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

alt-J add 2nd NYC ‘An Awesome Wave Show’ (on BrooklynVegan Presale – password here)

Alt-J are playing their debut LP An Awesome Wave in full at a few shows US this spring, including a Brooklyn date at Kings Theatre on March 13. They've now added a second show next night, on March 14. Get tickets to both nights early with the BrooklynVegan Presale password ALTVEGAN starting today (12/7) at noon Eastern. Our presale runs until Thursday (12/8) at 10 PM, and if you miss out, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 9 at 10 AM.
BROOKLYN, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Feeble Little Horse announce New Year’s Eve show in NYC

New Saddle Creek signees Feeble Little Horse are on the rise and gearing up for some end-of-year shows, including one supporting Sidney Gish at NYC's Bowery Ballroom on 12/30. That show is sold out, and Feeble Little Horse have now added a headlining NYC show for New Year's Eve at Mercury Lounge. It's an early show, with 6 PM doors. Tickets for that show are on sale now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brooklynvegan.com

Built to Spill @ Brooklyn Made on BV presale (password here)

Tickets for the three Built to Spill shows at Brooklyn Made are on BrooklynVegan presale from 10 AM today (12/7) through Thursday (12/8) at 10 PM. Use password BKVEGAN. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for these shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 9 at 10 AM. All dates are here.
BROOKLYN, NY

