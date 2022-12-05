"This is our first time playing here, it’s a legendary spot that you have in your city," Chris No. 2 told the crowd near the end of Anti-Flag's set on Thursday night (12/8) at Brooklyn's Saint Vitus Bar, an intimate stop in the midst of their fall tour. Vitus has become a destination for tons of punk and metal bands who normally headline much bigger rooms, and it's always a treat to see a larger-than-life band get back to their roots and tear it up inside those all-black walls. Anti-Flag were no exception. The deeply political punk band walked out to Edwin Starr's "War," and throughout their set, they passionately lambasted Putin's war in Ukraine, fascism, racism, sexism, homophobia, corrupt capitalism, police brutality, and other forms of oppression and bigotry. Like every Anti-Flag show I've ever seen, it felt as much like a protest rally as it felt like a great punk rock show, and that Anti-Flag have been doing this for over 25 years without losing an ounce of their fervor is no small feat.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO