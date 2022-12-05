Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
CNOOC Starts Production From Offshore Project With CSS Capabilities
Chinese state-owned giant CNOOC has started production from the Enping joint development projects. CNOOC said that the jointly developed oilfields in question were Enping 15-1/10-2/15-2/20-4. They are in the Eastern South China Sea, with an average water depth of around 90 meters. The main production facilities of the project include...
rigzone.com
This Year Hits Record FPS Throughput Sanctioned Capacity
Despite major project delays, inflation, and supply chain issues, 2022 will have the highest FPS throughput capacity sanctioned since 2010. — Despite major project delays, inflation, and supply chain issues, 2022 will have the highest floating production system (FPS) throughput capacity sanctioned since 2010. As we enter the final...
rigzone.com
Germany's FLNG Terminal Budget Triples
Germany’s bill for new floating liquefied natural gas terminals is ballooning, with the cost now more than three times higher than initially budgeted. The facilities are estimated to cost €9.7 billion ($10.2 billion) for the period from 2022 — when the first units are set to start — until 2038, German Economy Ministry spokeswoman Beate Baron said at regular government news conference in Berlin Friday.
rigzone.com
Russia May Cut Oil Output in Response to G7 Price Cap
Russia may cut its oil production in response to the G-7 cap on the price of its crude, President Vladimir Putin said. A decision on Moscow’s response will be announced in a presidential decree within the next several days, Putin told reporters in comments broadcast on state Rossiya 24 TV, providing no further details.
rigzone.com
ExxonMobil Hikes Share Buyback Plan To $50Bn
Exxon expanded its share-buyback program to $50Bn through 2024 after higher oil and gas prices boosted the energy giant's earnings this year. Exxon Mobil Corp. expanded its share-buyback program to $50 billion through 2024 after higher oil and natural gas prices boosted the US energy giant’s earnings this year.
rigzone.com
Market Remains Surprised by Sharp Pullback in Oil Prices
One of Rigzone's regular market watchers looks at oil price trends, the drivers of price weakness, the start of European sanctions on Russian crude and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
rigzone.com
Oil Posts Largest Weekly Loss Since April
Oil posted the biggest weekly loss since April as low liquidity fueled big price swings and as restarts for key pipelines alleviated supply concerns. West Texas Intermediate briefly fell below $71 a barrel to the lowest price in a year. The US benchmark — along with Brent crude — has given up all of its gains for the year and slumped 11% this week. Thin trading has exacerbated price fluctuations, with volatility rising again Friday on stronger-than-expected US inflation data.
rigzone.com
Winter Chill Exposing Europe Gas Shortage
The winter chill is exposing Europe’s structural gas shortages, according to a new report from BofA Global Research. “Winter weather has ushered in seasonal heating demand; more than doubling European gas consumption versus the summer months,” analysts at BofA Global Research stated in the report, which was sent to Rigzone.
rigzone.com
Petronas Makes Significant Discovery Offshore Malaysia
Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd (PCSB), a wholly owned subsidiary of Petronas, has announced an oil and gas discovery at the Nahara-1 well in Block SK306, off the coast of Sarawak, Malaysia. The Nahara-1 well was drilled to a total depth of 8,097 feet and encountered hydrocarbons in the Late Oligocene...
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico. New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month, analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September.
