ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Passenger dies after being ejected from vehicle following police pursuit in south Alabama

By Summer Poole
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15l2uo_0jXyRQcg00

CORRECTION: Mobile Police canceled the chase before the deadly crash.

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a police chase was called off as it reached a busy intersection, but the incident still ended in a wreck and one person killed.

According to Police, officers tried to stop a vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road for having no tag at about 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Police said the driver, Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, led police on a chase until the precinct sergeant canceled the chase as it neared Bear Fork Road.

‘You ought to be ashamed’: 82-year-old Alabama woman says arrest over $77 trash bill was unjust, unnecessary

Franklin continued driving northbound onto Highpoint Boulevard, which is in Prichard’s jurisdiction. Officers said that’s where Franklin lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree. When officers crossed over Bear Fork Road, they saw the vehicle overturned.

Franklin and a front passenger, Jaylin Alexander, 18, were both taken to a hospital. A back passenger, Charity Mills, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a hospital. Another rear passenger, Kailyn Draine, 19, was also ejected from the vehicle. Police said Draine later died from her injuries.

Franklin is facing charges of attempt to elude and homicide by vehicle, according to the Mobile jail log.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Police identify man found dead along Battleship Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have identified a man they found floating in the water on Dec. 4 as Decisco Tillman, 30, and are currently conducting a homicide investigation. Police said on Dec. 4 at approximately 4:14 p.m., they responded to a call about a possible deceased man in the water.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

UPDATE: Lanes reopen following 5 car crash on I-10 eastbound in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Lanes have reopened Thursday night following a crash on I-10 eastbound in Milton involving five vehicles, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash took place on I-10 eastbound near Mile Marker 21 in Milton at around 5:54 p.m. According to FHP, one of the vehicles may have...
MILTON, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

I-10 West reopens near Loxley following multiple-vehicle crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A multiple-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. today and has caused a lane closure on Interstate 10. ALEA reports the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 near the 57 mile marker in the Loxley area of Baldwin County are currently blocked and will be so for an undetermined amount of time.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

According to ALEA, a two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Mark S. Stricker, 63, was critically injured when the 2006 GMC Sierra pickup he was driving collided head-on with the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pickup driven by Clayton L. Geter, 32, of Macon, Miss.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Infant found dead in car in downtown Mobile, police investigating

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after an infant was found dead inside of a car in downtown Mobile last week, according to officials with the department. Officials did not say how old the child was, only that the child was an infant. Police said the infant was found dead in a car […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Crime scene at Loxley Arby's after reports of shots fired

LOXLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — There are reports of shots fired at the Arby's in Loxley Thursday night. We understand the call came in shortly after 9 p.m. Images sent to NBC 15 show police on scene and crime scene tape roping off an area of the parking lot. The...
LOXLEY, AL
utv44.com

Armed officers surround Foley home, injured man found on roof

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — A dramatic scene unfolded in a Foley neighborhood this morning. Foley officers were called to a home on West Orchid Avenue for a report of someone shot. Officers discovered the victim on the roof of the home, but there were no gunshot wounds. Bullock says the caller has mental health issues and exaggerated details.
FOLEY, AL
Alabama Now

Police investigate dead infant found inside car in Alabama

Alabama police are investigating after a dead infant was found inside a car last week. Investigators said the car was in the 1000 block of Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile. Officials did not release the age of the child, only describing the child as an infant. Police investigators said they...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: One dead after vehicle crashes into tree following police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road. At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Driver robbed after being flagged down

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating after a driver said he was flagged down then robbed. Police responded to Wellington Street near Wealth Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday regarding the incident. According to authorities, the victim said he was driving on Wellington Street when an unknown male subject...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle PD: "Armed and dangerous" shooting suspect in custody

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — UPDATE:. According to Citronelle Police, Russell Robinson was arrested this afternoon in Citronelle and is currently being transported to Mobile County Metro Jail for one charge of Attempted Murder. Around 3:10 P.M. this afternoon, the Citronelle Police Department received a 911 call back at the...
CITRONELLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pace man dies after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90: FHP

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 65-year-old man from Pace was hit and killed Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said the man was walking north across U.S. 90 at approximately 5:22 p.m. when he was struck by a SUV traveling westbound. The man died on the scene as a result […]
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

2 pedestrians struck, killed first weekend of December: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two crashes involving two pedestrians that happened over the weekend. According to officials, officers responded to a wreck on Moffett Road near Stimpson Lane around 7:50 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, officers found a 57-year-old man that had been hit […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man turns himself in after shooting at local bar

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man surrendered himself Monday to investigators after allegedly shooting two people at a local bar. This happened early Saturday morning at Phat Tuesdays off St. Stephens Road. The owner of the bar said he knows the suspect, Darius Matthews, as a frequent customer. “I don’t...
MOBILE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy