(NDAgConnection.com) – At a hearing of the Senate Agriculture Committee this week, Senator John Hoeven outlined the importance of agricultural research in supporting the continued success of America’s farmers, ranchers and agri-businesses, emphasizing North Dakota’s growing leadership in precision agriculture research and development. Accordingly, the senator invited Chavonda Jacobs-Young, Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics, to visit the state and see these efforts firsthand at Grand Farm and North Dakota State University (NDSU), highlighting:

FARGO, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO