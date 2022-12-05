Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Goehring Announces Availability of Specialty Crop Grants
(NDAgConnection.com) – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring has announced that applications are now being accepted for 2023 Specialty Crop Grants. “Projects that solely enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in North Dakota are eligible for these grants,” Goehring said. “We encourage organizations, institutions and individuals to submit proposals on their own or in partnerships.”
North Dakota Grow Leaders in Precision Ag, ARS-NDSU-Grand Farm Agreement
(NDAgConnection.com) – At a hearing of the Senate Agriculture Committee this week, Senator John Hoeven outlined the importance of agricultural research in supporting the continued success of America’s farmers, ranchers and agri-businesses, emphasizing North Dakota’s growing leadership in precision agriculture research and development. Accordingly, the senator invited Chavonda Jacobs-Young, Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics, to visit the state and see these efforts firsthand at Grand Farm and North Dakota State University (NDSU), highlighting:
United Soybean Board Elects Gast to Executive Committee
(NewsDakota.com/USB) – Farmer-leaders of the United Soybean Board (USB) elected Meagan Kaiser from Missouri as 2023 Chair and nine additional farmer-leaders to serve on the Executive Committee during the USB December meeting in St. Charles, Mo. “During my tenure at United Soybean Board, I’m proudest of our achievements in...
Bismarck Rep. Mike Nathe Take On State Surplus
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – North Dakota lawmakers are preparing for the upcoming legislative session which starts January 3rd. Bismarck Representative Mike Nathe says the state surplus is brimming with cash. He believes one issue that will have to be addressed, is how to properly compensate state workers. Nathe talked...
Friday, December 9th Weather
THIS MORNING: AREAS OF FOG, REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SLIPPERY SURFACES. THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY MOST OF THE DAY. TEMPERATURES WARMING TO THE MID 20S TO LOW 30S. WIND: SOUTHEAST 5 TO 15, GUSTING TO 20 MPH. TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. AREAS OF MIXED PRECIPITATION, MOSTLY ACROSS MINNESOTA, LOW: MID TO UPPER 20S.
Wednesday, December 7th Weather
TODAY: LIGHT SNOW SOUTH, CLOUDY AND COLD WITH VERY COLD WIND CHILLS ALL DAY. 20S BELOW FEELS LIKE TEMPS AT BEST. BECOMING SUNNY THIS AFTERNOON, LIGHT BREEZE TURNING SOUTH/SOUTHEAST. TONIGHT: CLEAR AND COLD THIS EVENING, TEMPS DROPPING TO SINGLE DIGITS BELOW, THEN RISING TEMPS AFTER MIDNIGHT. SOUTHERLY BREEZE … COLD...
