No charges in deadly dog attack that killed child
SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — No charges will be filed after a dog attacked and killed a child near Springdale last month.
“Based on the investigation, there is insufficient evidence to support a charge in the case.”
Matthew Durrett, Washington County prosecutor
The incident happened during the early afternoon on November 3 in the 20,000 block of Ballerina Road in the Nob Hill area. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, a toddler’s body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.Child killed in dog attack near Springdale
The dog was taken and held at “a secure location” as an investigation was conducted. Durrett confirmed that the dog has been euthanized.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0