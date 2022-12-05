Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
‘I Hate Mexicans’ - Allegedly Spouted by Slasher in the HeightsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
Renna Media
Madison High School Key Club Members Take on Holiday Hunger
Thousands of Morris County families rely on the Interfaith Food Pantry Network to help them celebrate a holiday meal.38 million Americans are food insecure, meaning they don’t know if they have enough to feed themselves and their families. Over 650,000 live right here in New Jersey. Over the past...
Renna Media
Scotch Plains Rescue Squad Auxiliary Helps Previously Homeless Vets
Contributing Author: Susan Baldani, a lifemember of the Scotch Plains Rescue Squad. During the month of October, the Scotch Plains Rescue Squad Auxiliary collected much-needed household items for previously homeless veterans residing at Valley Brook Village on the Veteran’s Administrative Campus in Lyons/Basking Ridge, NJ. As usual, the residents of Scotch Plains and Fanwood came through with abundance.
Renna Media
Morris County Honors 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran
Gerald “Gerry” Gemian, a World War II veteran who turned 100 years old this past summer, was honored on October 12 by the Morris County Board of County Commissioners at a celebration organized by more than two dozen friends and fellow veterans at the Montville Memorial VFW Post 5481.
Renna Media
Perez Twins Take the Lead with a Passion Project
The Perez twins Dailen and Delani, Roselle Park middle school siblings, help build bridges to learning in the most unique places. Together they find laundromats in cities that will allow them the opportunity to set up a learning corner. Their “Learning at the Laundromat” initiative has taken off. Most items...
Renna Media
Lincoln School Students Are Winners
Mrs. Planer, the art teacher at Lincoln School in Garwood, is proud to announce that seven of her students were winners in the Prevention Links Red Ribbon Anti-Drug Poster Contest in Union County. Students had to illustrate an activity that they do to keep them away from drugs. In the...
Renna Media
Garrison Cards Present Nostalgic Images of Rahway at Christmas (c. 1960)
Submitted by Al Shipley, City Historian and Rahway Library Research Consultant. The holiday season is always a good time to reminisce and think back to the “good old days” when everything seemed to be better and life was slower and simpler. For those who grew up in Rahway in the 1950s and 60s, it’s a good feeling to conjure up images of the brightly colored lights that were hung across Main, Cherry, and Irving Streets and to remember the wide variety of stores, each bustling with holiday shoppers.
Renna Media
Local Teen helps raise money for families facing pediatric cancer
Nick Swandrak, 18, of Cranford, NJ, teamed up with retired NFL Coach Tom Coughlin to raise money for local families facing pediatric cancer on October 21 at Cipriani 42nd Street, New York. In a speech to a crowd of nearly 500 professional athletes, celebrities and supporters at the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund’s annual Champions for Children Gala, Swandrak shared his own journey of being diagnosed and treated for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and his subsequent relapse earlier this year. The Jay Fund, the nonprofit founded by the two-time Super Bowl winning coach of the New York Giants, marked its 17th year of providing financial, emotional and practical support for families tackling pediatric cancer in the New York/New Jersey Metropolitan area.
Renna Media
Somerset County to Host ‘School Phobia’ Webinar
The webinar will be presented on Dec. 16. Participants must register to receive a link to the webinar. Education professionals grappling with declining student attendance will benefit from attending “School Phobia,” a free Zoom webinar hosted by the Somerset County Office of Youth Services and presented by Ira Hays, director of program development at GenPsych from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16.
Renna Media
A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular – December 10th
The Madison Public Theatre, a not-for-profit theatre based in Madison, New Jersey, is excited to announce their upcoming festive holiday concert, “A Merry Madison Seasonal Spectacular.” The public is invited to enjoy this family-friendly musical and variety extravaganza starring Broadway and touring stars, in addition to musicians, performers, and choirs from our extraordinarily talented community.
Renna Media
Winter Walk light display at Taylor Park – thru Jan. 15
The Millburn-Short Hills Chamber of Commerce along with the Millburn Township Recreation Department, local businesses, and other community partners celebrated a kickoff lighting celebration of the 2022 Winter Walk in Taylor Park on November 20, 2022. Each year, the Chamber of Commerce raises funds to help create a winter light...
Fox Soul's Al Reynolds to Host Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District's 20th Anniversary Fete On Thursday
(NEWARK, NJ) -- Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District (LPCCD) announces the official 20th Anniversary of the non-profit organization marking two decades of arts, culture, and community development. Upon the occasion of its platinum anniversary milestone, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District will host its first-ever full in-person fundraising benefit awards dinner entitled The Lagniappe Experience: Dîner en Noir et Blanc (in Black & White) at the nearly 100 year-old Newark Symphony Hall on Thursday, December 8th, 2022 at 5:30pm-10:00pm.
Amazing Retro New Jersey Diner Is Getting Some National Attention
There are so many wonderful things New Jersey is known for and, among them is the fact that we are the diner capital of the world. It seems that everywhere you turn, there is a diner in the Garden State, but it's not just a diner. It's an awesome diner.
Renna Media
Christmas Drive-Thru Food Collection – Dec. 10
Cranford United Methodist Church invites you to lend a helping hand to families in need this holiday season. The church is holding a Drive-Thru Christmas Food Drive on Saturday, December 10th from 10 a.m. – 12 pm. in the church’s parking lot. Here are some suggestions for Christmas...
Leaders of at least 4 N.J. mosques say their congregations are being harassed
PISCATAWAY, N.J. - The leaders of at least four mosques in New Jersey say they are being harassed. Surveillance video captured a truck displaying anti-Muslim messages driving by their congregations on a recent Saturday. The truck with a moving anti-Muslim billboard is the focus of an investigation by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Multiple videos from mosques in Piscataway, Edison, North Brunswick and Fords show the truck circling their properties on Saturday, Nov. 26. The images on the truck are from the Nov. 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India that were carried out by an Islamist terrorist organization from Pakistan. "The truck did visit the...
N.J. native gives $5M gift to help revive N.J. stadium, build Negro League museum
Chuck Muth came home to Paterson on Monday with a gift for the future generations of kids who will call Hinchliffe Stadium their own field of dreams. Muth, a former executive with the Coca-Cola Bottling Company, grew up just two blocks from the historic stadium overlooking Paterson’s Great Falls that is at the center of a $109 million restoration project. On Monday, the Paterson kid who started with Coca-Cola by driving a truck gave something back to his hometown: a $5 million donation to his alma mater, Montclair State University, that will be used to create a museum to Negro League Baseball at Hinchliffe Stadium.
bestofnj.com
PH Steakhouse Revives Historic Chester Publick House
The history behind the building that now houses PH Steakhouse in Chester dates back over 200 years. The location has been a stagecoach stop, prep school, hotel, tavern, and famously The Publick House up until 2020. Now, the Restaurant Village Hospitality Group is reviving the space as an upscale steakhouse.
8 amazing pop-up Christmas bars in NJ you need to visit
Just because the weather is turning bitter doesn’t mean we stop going out to enjoy a drink or two (or four) with some friends especially now during the holidays. And if a bar or restaurant decorates for the holidays, it makes it that much more special and gets us into the season.
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset Raises First Steel Beam on Orthopedic Center of Excellence
The 76,600-Square-Foot Expansion Will Also House An Emergency Department Rapid Decision Unit December 7, 2022 SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson…
I Love The Parrots Outside My Window...And I Live In New Jersey
Did you know that New Jersey has a little secret? It's true. Back in the later part of last century, a small bunch of small green parrots escaped from a home. The parrots were never to be seen indoors again, but that doesn't mean that they died.
themontclairgirl.com
Proposed Taco Bell + Wendy’s in Bloomfield Denied by Planning Board
On April 12th, the Bloomfield Planning Board first reviewed an application submitted by Finomus Bloomfield RE Holdings, LLC regarding the previous Friendly’s lot at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield. The proposed plan included a combined Taco Bell and Wendy’s that has received a lot of pushback from local residents. Many revisions and meetings later, on December 6th, the board officially denied the plan, citing safety and aesthetic concerns with the property. Read on for all the most recent updates on the proposed Taco Bell and Wendy’s at 1243 Broad Street in Bloomfield.
