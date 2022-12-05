ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report

A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
IOWA CITY, IA

