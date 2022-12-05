Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report
A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
Broncos’ Wilson suffers concussion, lose to Chiefs 34-28
It's a big weekend for the Denver Broncos with a divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs happening here in the Mile High City.
Fantasy Football Playoffs: Early Look at the Waiver Wire in Week 15
The fantasy football playoffs are here and fantasy football managers looking to get a jumpstart on their waiver wire research need to start with this list.
Panthers' Terrace Marshall Jr. makes incredible leg catch as Carolina uses lucky breaks to pick up win
Carolina Panthers absolutely needed a victory on Sunday and it came against the Seattle Seahawks. The Panthers defeated the Seahawks, 30-24.
Hurts, Eagles clinch playoffs with 48-22 win over Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the playoffs for the second straight year and the fifth time in six seasons
Aggies Start Slow, But Use Second-Half Surge in Win vs. Oregon State
The Texas A&M Aggies came away with a convincing non-conference win at home on Sunday against the Oregon State Beavers.
