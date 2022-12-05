ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child

A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County

Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Uber driver accused of raping woman after taking her home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Deputies said Uber driver Felix Torres dropped off his passenger at Ashlar Apartments, then raped her. Early Sunday morning, cameras around the apartment community caught the moments before the attack. It is what helped detectives track Torres, 37, down. The victim was blurred for her privacy. In the video, you can see a man pulling a mask over his head while he follows her.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC 2

Man arrested for squatting in condemned Naples home

NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after police found him squatting in an Olde Naples beachfront home. Alexander Rowland, 27, broke into the condemned home and stayed there without the owner’s consent, according to the Naples Police Department (NPD). Rowland, who is a Pennsylvania resident, was spotted...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves two seriously injured in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that flipped a car over on I-75 in Collier County Thursday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 8:20 p.m., Greater Naples Fire and Collier County EMS crews responded to the rollover crash at the 101-mile marker of northbound I-75. A semi-truck, motorcycle, and car were involved in the crash.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Deadly crash closes Midpoint Bridge heading into Fort Myers

A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the bridge will be closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigates the crash. Authorities have not yet released further details on the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 women accused of stealing over $6K in perfume from Ulta Beauty in Fort Myers

Fort Myers detectives need help identifying two women accused of a November grand theft at Ulta Beauty. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the two suspects seen in security camera images entered the Ulta Beauty store located at 9370 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway on Nov. 18 at around 4:45 p.m. The women entered the store, grabbed shopping baskets and began selecting merchandise. They loaded up the baskets with fragrances and then ran out of the store, passing all points of sales without paying.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Two wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero. The pair entered the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive Suite 113 and stole over $1,400 worth of products after distracting the cashier, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If you...
ESTERO, FL

