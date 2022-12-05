Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersNaples, FL
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Arrest report: Fort Myers babysitter caught on camera beating child
A 44-year-old Fort Myers woman was arrested after officers say she abused children in her care. Fernanda Regina Souza Duarte Carvalho faces four counts of cruelty toward a child. She was arrested on Tuesday. Souza Duarte Carvahlo is accused of slapping, kicking, and ripping children off the ground that she...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman wanted for stealing thousands in cash, merchandise from a Collier County salon
A woman is caught on camera walking into a salon and stealing at least $1,500 in hair products and $8,000 in cash right in front of the salon’s employees. It happened at Color Trendz Salon off Pine Ridge Road in Collier County. The woman had no care in the world, evening staring into the cameras as she stole from the salon.
Ex-girlfriend of Uber driver accused of rape speaks out
FORT MYERS, Fla. — NBC2 spoke with a woman who was dating the man accused of raping his Uber passenger. She did not want to show her face on camera but wanted to share how she was deceived. Torres went by the name of Alex for the two years...
WINKNEWS.com
2 men arrested after narcotics investigation in Lee County
Two men were arrested after Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno says they were caught trafficking kilos of cocaine. “Last month, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by the U.S. postal inspector of suspicious packages coming in from Puerto Rico to Lee County,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.
More victims come forward against Naples doctor accused of rape
UPDATE 12/6: More women are coming forward with claims that they were raped by a Naples doctor. An attorney for one victim of Dr. Eric Salata has revealed that eleven women have come forward to the Naples Police with reports accusing the doctor of some type of sexual misconduct. “Some...
Man arrested after pointing a gun inside Fort Myers restaurant
Lee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man who they said pointed a rifle at patrons in a North Fort Myers restaurant.
Fort Myers Uber driver accused of raping woman after taking her home
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Deputies said Uber driver Felix Torres dropped off his passenger at Ashlar Apartments, then raped her. Early Sunday morning, cameras around the apartment community caught the moments before the attack. It is what helped detectives track Torres, 37, down. The victim was blurred for her privacy. In the video, you can see a man pulling a mask over his head while he follows her.
NBC 2
Man arrested for squatting in condemned Naples home
NAPLES, Fla. — A man was arrested after police found him squatting in an Olde Naples beachfront home. Alexander Rowland, 27, broke into the condemned home and stayed there without the owner’s consent, according to the Naples Police Department (NPD). Rowland, who is a Pennsylvania resident, was spotted...
Authorities seek information in 1996 Bonita Springs homicide
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Authorities are still searching for answers after a man was found dead in the woods in 1996 in Bonita Springs. Lee County deputies received a call that a deceased man was found in the woods off Tower Road on December 10. When they arrived at...
U.S. Postal Inspector alerts deputies to suspicious packages nets drug arrests
Lee County Sheriff's Office is expected to explain "Operation Narco Navida" during a press conference on Thursday.
LCSO: Uber driver arrested for attacking woman in Fort Myers
Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced a man has been arrested by the Special Victims Unit for sexual battery.
Former Florida attorney accused of stealing over $100K in insurance settlements
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Florida attorney was arrested in Michigan Tuesday afternoon after stealing approximately $101,000 in insurance settlement proceeds from victims between April 2019 and July 2020. According to officials, Stephen Jones represented victims in a personal injury matter and entered into Contingency Fee Arraignment, despite...
WINKNEWS.com
TikTok goes viral calling for removal of Collier County school board member
Emails pouring into WINK News calling for Governor Ron DeSantis to remove a Collier County leader from office. Jerry Rutherford, a Collier County school board member, is getting a lot of heat for saying corporal punishment, like paddling, should come back. Laura Loray created a TikTok letting people know to...
Immokalee family looking for justice after grandmother killed by car
IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Disturbing video out of Immokalee, in which you can hear a car racing down a residential street in Immokalee, just moments before hitting a 62-year-old woman walking to get her mail. Now that woman’s family is asking why the driver hasn’t been arrested. The woman, Brinecia...
Bicycle camera identifies Cape Coral woman involved in hit and run
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police arrested a woman for fleeing the scene after she struck a bicyclist with her vehicle. Bailey Marine Edoff-Ingersoll, 24, was behind the wheel of her Kia when she hit the bicyclist near the 1100 block of Cultural Park Blvd. South on Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. Edoff-Ingersoll would leave the scene without stopping, rendering aid, or calling 911.
Two arrested for Marco Island mail theft
The Marco Island Police Department arrested two people after getting complaints of mail thefts throughout the city.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-75 leaves two seriously injured in Collier County
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people are seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash that flipped a car over on I-75 in Collier County Thursday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), at around 8:20 p.m., Greater Naples Fire and Collier County EMS crews responded to the rollover crash at the 101-mile marker of northbound I-75. A semi-truck, motorcycle, and car were involved in the crash.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly crash closes Midpoint Bridge heading into Fort Myers
A deadly crash occurred Friday morning on the Midpoint Bridge heading east into Fort Myers. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, the bridge will be closed heading into Fort Myers while the Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigates the crash. Authorities have not yet released further details on the...
WINKNEWS.com
2 women accused of stealing over $6K in perfume from Ulta Beauty in Fort Myers
Fort Myers detectives need help identifying two women accused of a November grand theft at Ulta Beauty. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, the two suspects seen in security camera images entered the Ulta Beauty store located at 9370 Ben C. Pratt Six Mile Cypress Parkway on Nov. 18 at around 4:45 p.m. The women entered the store, grabbed shopping baskets and began selecting merchandise. They loaded up the baskets with fragrances and then ran out of the store, passing all points of sales without paying.
Two wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the two men wanted for grand theft at Sephora in Estero. The pair entered the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive Suite 113 and stole over $1,400 worth of products after distracting the cashier, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. If you...
